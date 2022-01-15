Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Defender David Bates warns top six rivals Aberdeen are on the rise

By Sean Wallace
January 15, 2022, 6:00 am
David Bates in action for Aberdeen.
Defender David Bates has warned Premiership rivals there is far more to come from Aberdeen in 2022.

The Dons secured four wins from five fixtures in December to finish 2021 in the top six.

Bates reckons a squad restructured by boss Stephen Glass last summer is finally beginning to gel.

The Scotland international is confident the Reds can kick off the new year on an upwards trajectory when facing Rangers on Tuesday.

Aberdeen face the league leaders in the first game of 2022.

That rescheduled Rangers showdown will take place in front of an unrestricted Pittodrie crowd.

The Scottish Government confirmed a recent cap of 500 fans for outdoor sporting events will end on Monday.

David Bates during an Aberdeen training session ahead of the Rangers match.

Bates said: “I know there is definitely more to come from myself and the team.

“For a while the team wasn’t playing so well and I knew I could do better in games.

“However we are starting to play a lot better as a team.

“Personally, I feel I have came onto my game a little bit although I can definitely still do better.

“I still think there’s more to come from us all, including myself.

“I’m just happy I’m helping the team get good results on the pitch and we are playing a lot better.”

Defender David Bates in training as Aberdeen prepare for the Rangers game.

Five months without football action

Bates was signed in the final days of the summer transfer window from German Bundesliga 2 side SV Hamburg.

When arriving  on a three-year contract the centre-back had not played any football for almost five months.

Defender David Bates scores a goal to make it 2-0 against Livingston.

His last game before transferring to Pittodrie was with loan team Cercle Bruges on April 10, a 3-0 Belgian top flight defeat of O-H Leuven.

Bates also arrived at Aberdeen having had no pre-season training.

In recent months the defender has impressed defensively and also netted in the 2-0 defeat of Livingston – his first goal for the Dons.

Defensive injury crisis finally easing

Aberdeen also suffered a defensive injury crisis that has only recently alleviated.

Teenage right back Calvin Ramsay was ruled out for two months with a thigh injury.

The 18-year-old, who is being tracked by a host of Premier League and European clubs weighing up a January swoop, returned to action in the 2-1 Boxing Day defeat of Dundee.

Teen right back Calvin Ramsay during training this week as the Dons get ready for the return from the winter break.

Left-back Jack MacKenzie was also ruled out for almost two months with an ankle injury suffered in training in October.

MacKenzie, 21, has been an unused substitute in recent games.

Scotland international centre-back Declan Gallagher was sidelined for two months with a hamstring injury but returned to action last month.

Scotland international Declan Gallagher during an Aberdeen training session this week.

Scotland international Andy Considine has not featured since suffering a knee injury in a Euro tie on August 18.

Considine, 34, suffered cruciate ligament damage that required surgery in the 1-0 Europa Conference League play-off first leg loss to Qarabag in Azerbaijan.

Centre-back Considine returned to training on grass last month.

Glass recently confirmed Considine progressing well in his rehabilitation but will not put a definitive time-frame on his return.

Fellow Scotland international centre-back Mikey Devlin is also battling back to fitness from long term injury.

Devlin has yet to feature this season and has managed just 56 minutes of game-time in the last 18 months.

Aberdeen defender Mikey Devlin at training this week as he battles back to fitness.

The defender’s initial contract expired last summer.

However in a show of faith the Dons gave Devlin an extension until January 31 to prove his fitness to earn a new contract.

Now back in training Devlin last featured as a substitute in the 1-1 draw with St Mirren on December 5, 2020.

Although Devlin has yet to play under Glass, the Dons boss  rates the defender highly and hopes he win his fitness battle to earn a new contract.

Battling back from long term injury. Mikey Devlin during training yesterday.

Winger Matty Kennedy is also set to end eight months of injury hell as he will be in contention for selection against Rangers.

Northern Ireland international Kennedy has been sidelined all season with a back problem.

Glass confirmed Kennedy is fit and available for selection against the league leaders on Tuesday.

Matty Kennedy during an Aberdeen training session ahead of the Rangers match.

Switch in personnel and formation

The defensive injuries forced manager Stephen Glass to change personnel and formations.

Captain Scott Brown, a midfielder, dropped into the centre of a back three during that defensive injury crisis.

A penalty is awarded at Parkhead for a foul on David Bates.

With some of the defenders now back fit Glass has more consistency of selection and has reverted to a back four.

It has all helped Bates, and the Dons, rediscover form.

Bates said: “It has been different as I had been chopping and changing (clubs) the last couple of seasons.

“Sometimes it takes a while to get used to a style again.

“A different style, different players and how everyone plays around you.

“It was a case of us all trying to get used to that.

“We have, which is why we have  recently we have ended up with good results.

“We have players who have played a lot with each other this season and we are getting used to each other.

“It has been good and really enjoyable recently.”

Scott Brown leads the way with teammates during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park on Friday.

Scotland cap focused on club action

Former Rangers defender Bates has been capped four times for Scotland.

His last cap was when starting in a 2-0 away defeat of San Marino in a Euro 2020 qualifier in March 2019.

Bates has not featured in recent squads under national boss Steve Clarke.

Aberdeen’s David Bates and Dundee’s Cammy Kerr during the 2-1 win on Boxing Day.

For now the defender’s sole focus is on helping Aberdeen, currently sixth, move higher up the Premiership table.

Anything else, such as a Scotland recall, is a welcome bonus.

On hopes of a Scotland recall, he said: “I’m just really focusing on Aberdeen.

“If you focus on your club career things like that take care of themselves.

“I just want to enjoy football and get back to winning all the time.”

