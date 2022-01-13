Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy set to end injury nightmare against Rangers

By Sean Wallace
January 13, 2022, 6:00 am
Matty Kennedy during an Aberdeen training session
Matty Kennedy during an Aberdeen training session

Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy is set to end eight months of injury hell against Rangers at Pittodrie on Tuesday.

Northern Ireland international Kennedy has been ruled out all season by a back injury.

However he is on course to return to action against the league leaders.

The 27-year-old’s last Dons appearance was as a substitute in a 1-0 loss at Hibs on May 1 last season.

Kennedy returned to training last month and boss Stephen Glass confirmed he is set to be available for selection to face Rangers.

Aberdeen’s Matty Kennedy in action during a Scottish Premiership match against St Johnstone. in January.

Asked if Kennedy will be fit to face Rangers, Glass said: “He should be, yes. Matty’s back in full training.”

Aberdeen return from the Premiership winter break with the clash against Rangers.

The game will be played in front of an unrestricted crowd following the lifting of crowd limits  by the Scottish Government this week.

A crowd limit of 500 people had been imposed in reaction to the rising cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Aberdeen’s 2-1 defeat of Dundee on Boxing Day was played in front of just 500 people.

Aberdeen’s Matty Kennedy and Mikey Devlin (right) celebrate at full time during the Scottish Cup quarter final defeat of St Mirren in February 2020.

Nightmare season for Kennedy

Kennedy played 39 times last season, but has not managed a minute of first team action this campaign.

The winger signed on at the Dons in January 2020 from St Johnstone on a three-and-a-half-year contract until summer 2023.

Glass recently revealed Kennedy had been carrying a back injury since last summer.

 

 

