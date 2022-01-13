Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy set to end injury nightmare against Rangers

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy is set to end eight months of injury hell against Rangers at Pittodrie on Tuesday.

Northern Ireland international Kennedy has been ruled out all season by a back injury.

However he is on course to return to action against the league leaders.

The 27-year-old’s last Dons appearance was as a substitute in a 1-0 loss at Hibs on May 1 last season.

Kennedy returned to training last month and boss Stephen Glass confirmed he is set to be available for selection to face Rangers.

Asked if Kennedy will be fit to face Rangers, Glass said: “He should be, yes. Matty’s back in full training.”

Aberdeen return from the Premiership winter break with the clash against Rangers.

The game will be played in front of an unrestricted crowd following the lifting of crowd limits by the Scottish Government this week.

A crowd limit of 500 people had been imposed in reaction to the rising cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Aberdeen’s 2-1 defeat of Dundee on Boxing Day was played in front of just 500 people.

Nightmare season for Kennedy

Kennedy played 39 times last season, but has not managed a minute of first team action this campaign.

The winger signed on at the Dons in January 2020 from St Johnstone on a three-and-a-half-year contract until summer 2023.

Glass recently revealed Kennedy had been carrying a back injury since last summer.