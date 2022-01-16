Former Aberdeen and ICT captain Graeme Shinnie completes move to Wigan Athletic

An error occurred. Please try again.

Former Aberdeen and Caley Thistle captain Graeme Shinnie has left Derby County to join English League One side Wigan Athletic.

Wigan are reported to have paid only £30,000 for the Scotland international, whose contract was set to expire at the end of the season.

Derby boss Wayne Rooney said he wanted to keep Shinnie at the club but admitted the decision was out of his hands due to the Rams’ financial problems.

Derby are second bottom of the Championship having been deducted 21 points this season.

They were initially deducted 12 points in September for entering administration and received a further nine-point deduction in November.

Derby confirmed the transfer of Shinnie in a statement which read: “Derby and Wigan came to an agreement for the player’s services over the weekend and he has now completed the formalities of the permanent transfer.

“The 30-year-old has joined the Latics after two-and-a-half years at Pride Park Stadium, following his arrival as a free agent from Scottish top-flight outfit Aberdeen in the summer of 2019.

“Shinnie racked up 93 appearances over the course of his time with Derby, scoring on six occasions, and he was named as the Jack Stamps player of the season for the 2020/21 campaign.

“Derby County wishes to thank Graeme for his commitment and dedication whilst representing the club and he departs with everyone’s best wishes for the future.”

🔹 🥇 2020/21 Derby County Player of the Year

🔹 🏆 Scottish Cup Winner

🔹 Over 4⃣5⃣0⃣ career appearances

🔹 💪 4x PFA Scotland Team of the Season Calibre.#wafc 🔵⚪️ #BELIEVE — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) January 16, 2022

The midfielder made 195 appearances for Aberdeen in all competitions.

He captained Caley Thistle to their 2015 Scottish Cup success before joining the Dons.

Shinnie said: “I’m gutted to have left Derby County.

“It’s a great club, and it’s sad times in what they are going through. I really hope they can get out of it.

“The opportunity came to come here and I’m excited for the challenge of trying to get back up to the Championship.”

Shinnie will join up with another former Don, Josh Magennis, who moved from Hull City to Wigan last week.

Wigan sit fourth in League One but are only four points behind leaders Wycomeb with five games in hand.

Shinnie added: “I’m delighted to get it over the line.

“I have seen and heard what is going on at the club and what they want to achieve this season.

“It’s a great group of boys from what I hear and a great group of staff so I’m excited for the challenge ahead.

“They’ve been very good. They are 15 games unbeaten, and in these leagues, that is very hard to do.

“They are scoring goals and are an exciting team so I cannot wait to get involved, meet all of the lads and settle in as quickly as I can so I can get ready for the busy schedule coming up.

“It’s going to be tough. We’ve got a lot of games to catch up on but I’m looking forward to the challenge.”