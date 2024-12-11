How brothers’ Aberdeenshire car dealership has thrived for 40 years

When brothers Brian and Eddie Morrison started their car dealership in rural Aberdeenshire 40 years ago, they lit a BBQ to welcome passing traffic and sold all 16 cars onsite in a day.

Business took off, with Friday queues full of fishermen and oil workers with chunky wage packets, eager to buy the cars the brothers sourced during the week down in London.

Fast forward to today and Morrison Motors on the outskirts of Turriff employs 32 staff and turns over a tidy £24 million a year.

It has grown from its original garage on Banff Road to a six-acre footprint which now offers over 150 vehicles for sale.

There’s also close to £4m in vehicle rental stock hire, with some customers as far out as Shetland.

Morrison brothers’ dream to set up motor business

The dealership has weathered the storms of economic shifts, technological advancements, and changing consumer demands.

Brian says the secret to the thriving family operation is staying true to its roots of good customer service.

He says it was always the dream to set up a motor business here, but the brothers had no expectations it would grow to the size it has.

To get the finances together, Brian saved his wages working offshore in Dubai, with brother Eddie chipping in earnings from his time on Piper Alpha and other oilfields near Aberdeen.

“I served my time as a mechanic in Turriff and went out to the Middle East as a young lad in 1977,” recalls Brian.

“I was there for five years with the intention of coming back and building a garage. That was always the goal.”

Prime location outside Turriff

In 1979 they bought the greenfield site, applied for planning permission and built their garage.

“It was right on the main road, so it was a prime site,” he said. “That was the secret there and we have just expanded ever since.

“The intention was just repairing cars. Not to get to the size we are now.

“We built this business to turning over £24m last year. It was £30m in the early to late 80s, so it’s been quite good.”

Ford XR3s and XR2is were their bread and butter in the 1980s remembers Brian.

He says a Ford Escort RS2000 sold for £7,000 in 1983 could fetch £90,000 today if it was in the right condition.

“Our customers are from all over Aberdeen, in the eighties all the oil industry guys with their big bonuses and the fishermen used to come in on a Friday and queue to buy cars here,” he adds.

“We would come up from Blackbush in London with our Opels and our XR2is and XR3s and they would buy them as they came off the lorry. Different days then.”

‘We like a Land Rover’

Today, he says customer motoring tastes run more to SUVs and family cars with hybrids and electric vehicles starting to get some traction at the Turriff dealership too.

“We like a Land Rover,” admits Brian. “I know they are not so reliable, but we like them, we sell quite a lot of Land Rovers. And Volkswagen Golfs, Tiguans. Family cars.

“We like to do prestige cars, but they are very expensive at the moment, they are so scarce.”

In 2018, Morrison Motors became a main dealer franchise for Isuzu.

“That was a great success for the company,” he says. “It’s a great add-on for us with all local farmers.”

And meanwhile, the workshop is chock-a-block.

“We are the biggest independent garage locally,” says Brian. “We used to be the biggest independent in Scotland.”

Electric is the future

Brian says his dealership was one of the first to adopt online sales and he is keen to embrace the electric car revolution when it really kicks in.

“It’s the future coming up and we have got to adapt to it and get used to it,” he says.

“We have got charging points here now and we’ve sold quite a few electric cars, Teslas and Nissan Leafs.

“We have always changed with the times and we have got to keep changing. Electric cars are going to be the future. I’m maybe too old for it, this is the younger generation’s car.”

Brian looks to his grandson Connor Shepherd who joined the company in 2012, straight out of school.

Now the business manager, Connor’s head is full of ideas to take the business through the next 40 years.

Ban on new petrol and diesel cars from 2030

With the UK government’s push for a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030, businesses like the Morrison Motors are investing heavily in EV infrastructure, including charging stations and training for staff.

It has also started to diversify its inventory to include a growing selection of electric and hybrid models, all while maintaining the same level of customer service that has been the dealership’s hallmark for decades.

“We’re optimistic about the future,” says Connor. “Our ability to combine the latest technologies with the personal touch of a family business gives us a unique edge in the market.”

This includes investing in staff training and state-of-the-art automotive tools.

“The industry is constantly changing,” Connor adds. “Whether it’s adapting to the rise of electric vehicles, enhancing our online presence, or providing modern car-buying options, we’re ensuring Morrisons is future-proof.”

Meanwhile, Brian says Morrison Motors continues to support the local community, offering decades-long sponsorship and support for local sports teams and youth groups.

“We’ve come a long way from those early days,” says Brian. “But in many ways, we’re still the same family-run business.

“We’re just moving with the times, and that’s what keeps us relevant. The world changes, but if you stick to your principles and take care of your customers, you can do well.”

‘We don’t argue with customers’

Brian is quick to emphasise that much of their success in Turriff is down to reinvesting back into Morrison Motors.

“We’ve been a very successful business and we didn’t borrow any money,” he says. “It’s all our own money. That’s why we are successful. The money we make goes back into the company.”

That and hitting hard on customer service.

“We do our own work and we don’t argue with customers; if it costs money we just get it done,” he adds.

“Reaching 40 years in business is a testament to the dedication of our team and the loyalty of our customers.

“We are incredibly grateful for the trust placed in us and remain committed to upholding the values that have defined Morrison Motors since day one.”