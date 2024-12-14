Five women and one man charged with breach of the peace in Aberdeen

Five women and a man have been charged with breach of the peace following an incident in Aberdeen city centre.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance within a shop on Saint Nicholas Street shortly after midday today.

Several police vehicles arrived on the scene moments later, working to diffuse the incident.

The exact reason for the disturbance is unclear.

However, police have confirmed five women and one man have been charged with breach of the peace.

Police making enquiries into Aberdeen disturbance

Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “Around 12.10pm on Saturday, December, 14, we were called to a report of a disturbance by persons within business premises on Saint Nicholas Street, Aberdeen.

“Officers attended and five women aged 42,43, 52 and 61 and a man aged 35 were charged with breach of the peace.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”