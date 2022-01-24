Profile: Who is Aberdeen’s new attacking winger Vicente Besuijen?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The path from the Netherlands to Pittodrie is a well-travelled one, but the arrival of a right winger from left field has caught the imagination of the Aberdeen supporters.

Vicente Besuijen is the latest Dutch player to make the move to the Dons after joining Aberdeen on a four-and-a-half-year deal from ADO Den Haag.

Besuijen, a Dutch youth international, is a player with potential after catching the eye in Holland in his 56 appearances for his now former club.

He has only been with Den Haag for 18 months, having arrived on a free transfer from Serie A giants AS Roma.

Given he has quickly established himself as a regular in Ruud Brood’s side despite being so young, it is clear Besuijen – who was born in Bogota, Colombia, but adopted by his Dutch parents at three months old – has ability.

Talented youngster has had spells with Ajax and Roma

Besuijen started his career at VV Aalsmeer and RKSV Pancratius, but was picked up by Ajax at the age of nine.

He joined Volendam and did so well in their academy that Roma brought him to Italy in 2017.

He trained with the first team at Roma, but did not play for the senior side.

Former Spurs manager Martin Jol wasted no time in bringing the player back to Holland in 2020.

Following his acquisition, Jol said: “Vicente is one of the most talented wing forwards in our country in his age category.

“We are very pleased with this ambitious and fast player, who has played in almost all representative youth teams of Orange.”

Besuijen, following his experience in Italy, had no doubts in his ability to make the grade following his move to ADO Den Haag.

He said then: “The club expressed a lot of faith in me during the talks. The feeling is good and warm. I hope to make a lot of playing minutes here.

“It is a nice group, in which I was well received. What type of player am I? I am an attacker who likes to make actions and use speed between the lines. Of course, I also always want to be productive.”

Besuijen grateful for opportunity with ADO Den Haag

Fast forward two years and it seems it is mission accomplished as far as the winger is concerned after earning a move to the Dons.

Den Haag certainly seem pleased with his contribution and gave the player a glowing recommendation in announcing his departure.

Their club statement confirming his move to Scotland stated: “Despite the fact that ADO Den Haag sees a talented player leave with this transfer, we are proud of the fact that we can guide talents to the next step in their career.”

Besuijen, it seems, is equally grateful for the chance he was given and is departing on good terms.

The new Dons player said: “I am grateful to the club and the fans for the confidence and opportunities they have given me.

“This is where I made my professional football debut and that is something that will always stay with me.”

🤳🏼 Our latest recruit has this message for The Red Army. pic.twitter.com/0bxeTDPXUw — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 24, 2022

Besuijen departs ADO Den Haag with his club fifth in the Eerste Divisie, four points behind second-placed Emmen.