Gavin Beith: Aberdeen Women must remain focused and not fear clash with SWPL 1 title-chasers Rangers

Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith insists his side must focus on themselves rather than the opposition when they host Rangers in SWPL 1 today.

In league leaders Rangers, the Dons will again face one of the biggest tests of their season – having played them twice already in all competitions.

Those results ended 5-2 and 8-0 in the Gers’ favour, but with Aberdeen now having more experience under their belt, there is a possibility of a closer contest between the two sides.

Co-boss Beith feels his players already know the threat Rangers possess, so must focus on their own game and have belief in their performance.

“We now have Rangers, where many of the players might be fearful, but we need to make sure we go raise the bar and go in with that mindset of not being afraid,” Beith said.

“It is going to be a challenge and a big test, but we need to stand up to it. We need to go and embrace it and hit it head first and do our very best.

“You have to respect Rangers for who they are and in the investment in the players that they have – they’re an unbelievable squad of players.

“But, for us, it’s about our development and where we are at, and yes, we know a lot about Rangers and what to expect from them, but this is about us.

“How can we now go and progress? We’ve done well against Celtic recently, how do build on that and perform against Rangers? Hopefully there is that belief there that we can do it.”

The league has already thrown up some shock results and teams nearer the bottom of the table have more gone toe-to-toe with those in the top four as the season has progressed.

Beith hopes his side can put in a good shift against the SWPL 1 leaders and attest to the increased competitiveness of the league.

He said: “You can see with some of the results recently that, even though they do often go in favour of the big teams, there have been a lot of much closer games, with games ending in draws or going to the last minute.

“It’s great to see the competitiveness in the league.

“There’re not too many teams that get blown away week in, week out. It does happen at certain times, but I think there is more of that competitive nature.

“If you get yourself in it with a strong performance, you can match any of the teams in the league.”

In-form goal scorers

Rangers have two of Scotland’s most experienced strikers in Lizzie Arnott and Jane Ross, who have scored 12 and 11 goals each already this season.

However, the Dons have prolific goal scorers of their own in Bayley Hutchison and Francesca Ogilvie.

Both have scored four goals each over the last three games and are undoubtedly two of the most in-form players in SWPL 1 going into the game.

Beith said of their recent displays: “If Bayley is in the right area of the park, she’s going to score goals. That goes without saying, and she’ll do that against anyone.

“As a striker, once you start scoring goals, your confidence just goes through the roof, so Lizzie and Jane will be exactly the same.

“But we do have Bayley and Francesca, and we will be looking to get them in positions to go and capitalise and get goals.”

Before her recent goal return, Ogilvie had been one of Aberdeen’s unsung heroes this season.

She has been a vital player for the Dons wherever she plays on the pitch, whether that be in the backline, midfield or as a striker.

“She’s a massive player for us – her athleticism, desire and she’s very, very versatile,” Beith added.

“She’s played at left-back, wide left, wide right and even finished upfront in the cup, so the threat that she possesses can come from anywhere.

“Francesca has come on to a bit of a game and her confidence is through the roof.

“She has that power and that pace to go and get the end product and score goals. Hopefully her run of form will continue for the foreseeable.”

Aberdeen Women v Rangers kicks off at 4pm at Balmoral Stadium, and will be televised live on BBC Sport Scotland.