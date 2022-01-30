Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
How community spirit forged by Covid helps north-east to brave storm chaos

By Ben Hendry
January 30, 2022, 6:00 am
Aberdeenshitre Council chief executive Jim Savege on how the Covid spirit bolstered communities before Storm Arwen hit. Supplied by Design team, Mhorvan Park
When coronavirus spiraled out of control in 2020, communities across the north-east came together like never before.

With people confined to their homes that spring, many quickly took it upon themselves to look after older neighbours.

Shielding for their own safety, thousands of pensioners were unable to go shopping or even see loved ones.

People rallied in various ways – whether by forming support groups, dropping off the occasional loaf of banana bread, picking up messages and medication or just by offering some friendly words.

This was a common scene for the early months of the pandemic, when elderly people and their loved ones were forced apart.

How Covid spirit has helped communities blasted by storms

Little did anyone suspect that, 18 months later, this freshly forged community spirit would prove vital when a catastrophe of another sort happened.

As darkness fell on the afternoon of Friday, November 26, fierce winds began blasting the north-east.

Storm Arwen surpassed everyone’s worst fears; ripping roofs from buildings, causing two years’ worth of faults along power lines within just 12 hours and destroying thousands of trees.

Prince Charles surveys the damage at Haddo House.

In the days that followed, scores of people were left without power. Some for as long as 10 days.

Now, the government has completed a review into how the carnage was handled.

But before the ink has even dried on that report, Storm Malik has caused similar destruction two months later.

Amid a day of weather chaos on Saturday, thousands of people were again left without power, roads were closed by toppled trees and one woman died in Aberdeen.

And another amber weather warning has been issued ahead of Storm Corrie today.

Again, people are coming together to make sure the most vulnerable in their towns and villages are safe.

A burger van serving  up food to people hit by power cuts in Turriff.

Council boss spearheaded efforts during blackout

One of the leading lights in the north-east Storm Arwen response was Aberdeenshire Council’s chief executive Jim Savege.

Jim was without power at his home for four days himself, and went into a council office in Banchory to help organise efforts.

Jim Savege, chief executive of Aberdeenshire Council, explained how the Covid spirit helped communities deal with Storm Arwen. Picture by Chris Sumner

And he has been busy again this weekend, with the local authority directing people to welfare centres where they can have hot food and showers.

Speaking to the Press and Journal in the days before Malik hit, Jim told us how the pandemic had laid the foundations for communities to come together when the weather turns violent.

He said: “In lockdown, people got to know their neighbours far, far better than they did before.

“People did food deliveries, looked after pet dogs and picked up medication where it was needed.

“One upside of Covid was it helped reinforce that community resilience so it was there for Storm Arwen.

“There was already that good foundation in place.”

That meant locals in worst-hit areas were able to identify neighbours most at risk, and make sure they were OK.

John Swinney, Deputy First Minister visiting Monymusk Village Hall following Arwen, with Jim showing him around. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media

What next for twice-battered region?

For a part of Scotland just recovering from Arwen, the damage caused by Malik this weekend will feel especially harsh.

But with climate change bringing the threat of increasingly unstable weather, there is a risk of such conditions becoming more common.

Now, workshops will be staged with community groups so that they can learn from each other about how to cope.

Jim said: “The way communities looked after themselves was phenomenal, and that’s something we want to help nurture.

“Storm Arwen affected so many people for such a long time.

“Some felt that the council and police should have been there from the first minute… But others were saying ‘we’re OK looking after each other’.

“It’s really a team effort between the council and locals, that’s what we want to encourage. ”

‘There were bits of roof flying everywhere’: Lighthouse Museum rescuing relics from harm after Arwen damage

