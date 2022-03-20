Emma Hunter: Aberdeen Women looking to do SWPL 1 treble against Hamilton Accies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Emma Hunter: Aberdeen Women looking to do SWPL 1 treble against Hamilton Accies

By Sophie Goodwin
March 20, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 20, 2022, 10:29 am
Aberdeen Women host Hamilton Accies at Balmoral Stadium in what is the third and final SWPL 1 clash between the two sides this season.
Aberdeen Women will be looking to beat Hamilton Accies for the third time to increase the pressure in the race for SWPL 1’s fifth spot, says co-boss Emma Hunter.

The Dons host Hamilton at Balmoral Stadium on Sunday in what will be the third and final SWPL 1 meeting between the two sides.

Both games so far this season went in Aberdeen’s favour – finishing 1-0 at Balmoral Stadium and 2-1 at Hamilton’s New Douglas Park.

Co-boss Hunter has previously said of her side’s ‘mini tournament’ approach as each SWPL 1 side play each other three times, and is hopeful they will once again be victorious against Hamilton.

But the win is worth more than just bragging rights over Accies, as Hunter knows another three points will better their bid for SWPL 1’s fifth place – a position they could move back up to by the close of play, depending how Spartans fare against Rangers.

Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter.

She said: “We can win this ‘mini league’ with Hamilton and that’s what we need to do to make that fifth spot ours.

“We need to put the pressure on Spartans knowing we’ve got them the following weekend.

“Every game gives you that confidence for the next game and it’s so important in this league that you get that momentum.

“We got that momentum with last week’s win against Partick Thistle, so can we bring that and build upon it and get two wins on the bounce at Hamilton.

“Every game is super important, but it’s exciting to be part of.”

‘Another tough game’ against Accies

Hamilton are currently bottom of SWPL 1, having won just one game this season – which was on the opening day.

However, the league table does not say it all as Gary Doctor’s side have put in decent performances without reaping the rewards.

And Aberdeen co-boss Hunter expects another challenge, despite Accies’ league standing.

“We know what they’re capable of and that they’re a really determined team,” Hunter explained.

“They’ve worked really hard this season.

“They’ve struggled for results, but their performances keep getting better and better.

“Gary Doctor is a great coach and he knows how to match his teams up to make life hard for you, so it’ll definitely be another tough game.

“It’s never easy – there’s always just one or two goals in it.

“But we’re on home soil, so we’ve got a really good opportunity to get the three points.”

