Emma Hunter: Aberdeen Women looking to do SWPL 1 treble against Hamilton Accies

Aberdeen Women will be looking to beat Hamilton Accies for the third time to increase the pressure in the race for SWPL 1’s fifth spot, says co-boss Emma Hunter.

The Dons host Hamilton at Balmoral Stadium on Sunday in what will be the third and final SWPL 1 meeting between the two sides.

Both games so far this season went in Aberdeen’s favour – finishing 1-0 at Balmoral Stadium and 2-1 at Hamilton’s New Douglas Park.

Co-boss Hunter has previously said of her side’s ‘mini tournament’ approach as each SWPL 1 side play each other three times, and is hopeful they will once again be victorious against Hamilton.

But the win is worth more than just bragging rights over Accies, as Hunter knows another three points will better their bid for SWPL 1’s fifth place – a position they could move back up to by the close of play, depending how Spartans fare against Rangers.

She said: “We can win this ‘mini league’ with Hamilton and that’s what we need to do to make that fifth spot ours.

“We need to put the pressure on Spartans knowing we’ve got them the following weekend.

“Every game gives you that confidence for the next game and it’s so important in this league that you get that momentum.

“We got that momentum with last week’s win against Partick Thistle, so can we bring that and build upon it and get two wins on the bounce at Hamilton.

“Every game is super important, but it’s exciting to be part of.”

‘Another tough game’ against Accies

Hamilton are currently bottom of SWPL 1, having won just one game this season – which was on the opening day.

However, the league table does not say it all as Gary Doctor’s side have put in decent performances without reaping the rewards.

And Aberdeen co-boss Hunter expects another challenge, despite Accies’ league standing.

“We know what they’re capable of and that they’re a really determined team,” Hunter explained.

“They’ve worked really hard this season.

“They’ve struggled for results, but their performances keep getting better and better.

“Gary Doctor is a great coach and he knows how to match his teams up to make life hard for you, so it’ll definitely be another tough game.

“It’s never easy – there’s always just one or two goals in it.

“But we’re on home soil, so we’ve got a really good opportunity to get the three points.”