Jim Goodwin says Aberdeen must aim to restore pride after being consigned to bottom-six

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is aiming to restore pride in their remaining fixtures after being consigned to a first bottom-six finish for nine years.

The Dons fell to a late 1-0 defeat to Ross County at Pittodrie, courtesy of Joseph Hungbo’s penalty.

It marks a bitterly disappointing campaign for the Reds, during which Goodwin was drafted in to replace the sacked Stephen Glass in February.

As a result of missing out on the top-six, the Dons will miss out on European football at Pittodrie for the first time since 2013.

Goodwin insists he takes responsibility for the Reds’ failure to secure a top-half finish, labelling it as “extremely regrettable.”

Goodwin said: “We’re all gutted. The dressing room is very flat and the players are hurting just as much as the supporters. It’s a hugely disappointing end to this part of the campaign.

“The season isn’t over, we’ve still got five games to go and we’ve got to try and restore some pride.

“For a club of this size, with that squad of players, to miss out on top six, it’s extremely regrettable.

“We’re not going to shy away from what’s happening and I’m going to take my fair share of the responsibility. I’ve been in seven weeks, I think I’ve had enough time to turn it around, and I haven’t been able to do that. It’s as simple as that.

Goodwin was disappointed with Greg Aitken’s decision to award a late penalty for handball by Jonny Hayes, but stopped short of pinning the blame on the referee on a day in which a point would not have sufficed for the Dons.

He added: “Of course I’m disappointed with that call but I don’t want to start blaming the referee for the fact we’ve lost the game. It’s a difficult time to be a defender. I don’t see Jonny Hayes’ hands in an unnatural position.

“The wide player is quite clever but we’ve got to be careful how we’re going to award penalties here because otherwise players will get wise to it and just start chipping the ball up on to people’s hands. We shouldn’t be relying on the referee making these calls.

“We played some decent football and got in good areas and created some half decent opportunities. We just weren’t good enough at those key moments. It’s cost us.”

The Press and Journal reported that talks are underway to terminate the contract of forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, who was not part of the matchday squad against the Staggies.

Emmanuel-Thomas has netted just one goal in 23 appearances since his summer move from Livingston.

Although Goodwin said nothing has been rubber-stamped, the Dons boss indicated the Englishman’s exit from Pittodrie is imminent.

He added: “It has not been confirmed yet. There is still a little bit to go on that.

“Jay has been made aware of what my thoughts are for him on his future. There is ongoing discussion there between the director of football and Jay’s representatives.

“I would expect something to come of that early next week.”