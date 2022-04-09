Jim Goodwin says Aberdeen must aim to restore pride after being consigned to bottom-six

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen FC

Jim Goodwin says Aberdeen must aim to restore pride after being consigned to bottom-six

By Andy Skinner
April 9, 2022, 6:14 pm
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is aiming to restore pride in their remaining fixtures after being consigned to a first bottom-six finish for nine years.

The Dons fell to a late 1-0 defeat to Ross County at Pittodrie, courtesy of Joseph Hungbo’s penalty.

It marks a bitterly disappointing campaign for the Reds, during which Goodwin was drafted in to replace the sacked Stephen Glass in February.

As a result of missing out on the top-six, the Dons will miss out on European football at Pittodrie for the first time since 2013.

Goodwin insists he takes responsibility for the Reds’ failure to secure a top-half finish, labelling it as “extremely regrettable.”

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin.

Goodwin said: “We’re all gutted. The dressing room is very flat and the players are hurting just as much as the supporters. It’s a hugely disappointing end to this part of the campaign.

“The season isn’t over, we’ve still got five games to go and we’ve got to try and restore some pride.

“For a club of this size, with that squad of players, to miss out on top six, it’s extremely regrettable.

“We’re not going to shy away from what’s happening and I’m going to take my fair share of the responsibility. I’ve been in seven weeks, I think I’ve had enough time to turn it around, and I haven’t been able to do that. It’s as simple as that.

Lewis Ferguson rues passing up a chance for Aberdeen.

Goodwin was disappointed with Greg Aitken’s decision to award a late penalty for handball by Jonny Hayes, but stopped short of pinning the blame on the referee on a day in which a point would not have sufficed for the Dons.

He added: “Of course I’m disappointed with that call but I don’t want to start blaming the referee for the fact we’ve lost the game. It’s a difficult time to be a defender. I don’t see Jonny Hayes’ hands in an unnatural position.

“The wide player is quite clever but we’ve got to be careful how we’re going to award penalties here because otherwise players will get wise to it and just start chipping the ball up on to people’s hands. We shouldn’t be relying on the referee making these calls.

“We played some decent football and got in good areas and created some half decent opportunities. We just weren’t good enough at those key moments. It’s cost us.”

The Press and Journal reported that talks are underway to terminate the contract of forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, who was not part of the matchday squad against the Staggies.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas

Emmanuel-Thomas has netted just one goal in 23 appearances since his summer move from Livingston.

Although Goodwin said nothing has been rubber-stamped, the Dons boss indicated the Englishman’s exit from Pittodrie is imminent.

He added: “It has not been confirmed yet. There is still a little bit to go on that.

“Jay has been made aware of what my thoughts are for him on his future. There is ongoing discussion there between the director of football and Jay’s representatives.

“I would expect something to come of that early next week.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

