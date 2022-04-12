Duncan Shearer: Some Aberdeen players clearly can’t handle weight of wearing Dons jersey

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen left another 15,000 people disappointed as they lost 1-0 to Ross County and missed out on the Premiership’s top six.

Supporters are turning up in great numbers and the players have again produced nothing for them.

Looking at the penalty issues in the game, Ross County should have had a penalty when Regan Charles-Cook was fouled by Connor Barron and nothing was given.

The penalty County were awarded was maybe referee Greg Aitken making up for it when the ball came off Jonny Hayes’ hand – that was a shocker. It was definitely not a penalty, but Aberdeen got away with the first one.

I had a bad feeling about Saturday.

Every time Aberdeen get a chance in front of their home crowd, they don’t do it. In some ways, I’d maybe have preferred the game to have been in Dingwall!

I don’t know if some of these Aberdeen players find it hard wearing a red shirt. At times, you can feel there’s pressure on them.

That is something new manager Jim Goodwin will have to address.

I like how Jim is brutally honest – he said he’s not blaming the previous manager Stephen Glass for the situation they are in.

He’s being a bit hard on himself as he needs to be careful about how honest he is. Trust me, he doesn’t need to have a go at himself, because plenty of people will do that for him.

My opinion is the damage was done earlier in the season. That’s why they were chasing their tail for top six all the way to the final game.

They have let themselves down in front of everyone.

To see Aberdeen and Hibs outside the top six is ridiculous.

The other side of the coin is you have to give credit to Dundee United, Ross County – of course – and Motherwell for finishing there.

Dundee United manager Tam Courts is doing a fantastic job there, while Motherwell snuck in at the last minute after an incredible 2-2 draw at Livingston – where David Martindale has also impressed me.

In terms of Andy Considine being released by the Dons, I think it’s the right move.

Jim needs to make hard decisions and we all get to that age as players, 34 or 35, when these decisions need to be made.

There has to be a big rebuild and the recruitment has to be better, because the current players need to be producing more than they have this season, that’s for sure.

I am excited about lies in store under Goodwin.

People are talking about relegation. That won’t happen. Aberdeen will have enough to stay up and Jim can make plans for next season.

Joyful County can target Europe now

I could not be any more delighted for Ross County, manager Malky Mackay and all the people at what is a great club for making it into the top half.

Malky is right to wax lyrical about the people at County. Everyone always talks about how well they are treated there. I’m delighted for assistant manager Don Cowie, too.

The managers are always backed by chairman Roy MacGregor as much as he can.

It’s a brilliant achievement for County after a shaky start for Malky – I don’t think any manager has gone into a situation where 12 senior players had just been released.

Even when results were not going well, when they didn’t win those opening 10 games, I still thought they were playing well.

Defensively, they were struggling a bit, but it all changed and they thoroughly deserve their top-six place.

They are a joy to watch. I love watching Regan Charles-Cook and on-loan Watford winger Joseph Hungbo, who netted the winner from the spot at Pittodrie.

Regan Charles-Cook might be too good for the Dons

It would be great to get Regan tied into a new deal and I know Roy MacGregor would be doing all he can to offer him the best contract to keep him at County.

However, they cannot have one player on a far higher amount of money compared to the rest of the squad. They have to be fair to everybody.

He has been mentioned as a potential signing for Aberdeen. I’d even say – is he better than Aberdeen? When I watch him at times, he’s unplayable.

After joining County from Gillingham in 2020, he might now want a move back to England after having a good bit of fun in the Scottish Premiership.

In terms of County sitting fifth with five games to go, the possibility of European qualification opens up for them.

They will also get a crack at the big sides again and it’s fantastic for the club. Financially, it is big for them, too, as every pound is a prisoner.

Buckie to push Broch all the way

It was a great Highland League Cup win for Brora Rangers against my old club Buckie Thistle in Saturday’s final.

Brora have not hit their usual heights this season, so they will be delighted to win the trophy.

In the league, Fraserburgh scraped a 1-0 win over Nairn County to move four points clear with one game to go, albeit Buckie have a game in hand at home to Wick on Wednesday.

I expect Graeme Stewart’s Buckie will take it to the final weekend – Graeme recently said they will make Fraserburgh win the title and that’s how it will go.

Buckie go to Clach on Saturday, while the Broch are home to Forres.

My plan is to go to Grant Street, although I can’t see Fraserburgh slipping up.