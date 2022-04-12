Duncan Shearer: Some Aberdeen players clearly can’t handle weight of wearing Dons jersey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Duncan Shearer: Some Aberdeen players clearly can’t handle weight of wearing Dons jersey

By Duncan Shearer
April 12, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 12, 2022, 11:38 am
Aberdeen fans will be watching their team in the bottom six for the remainder of the season.
Aberdeen fans will be watching their team in the bottom six for the remainder of the season.

Aberdeen left another 15,000 people disappointed as they lost 1-0 to Ross County and missed out on the Premiership’s top six.

Supporters are turning up in great numbers and the players have again produced nothing for them.

Looking at the penalty issues in the game, Ross County should have had a penalty when Regan Charles-Cook was fouled by Connor Barron and nothing was given.

The penalty County were awarded was maybe referee Greg Aitken making up for it when the ball came off Jonny Hayes’ hand – that was a shocker. It was definitely not a penalty, but Aberdeen got away with the first one.

I had a bad feeling about Saturday.

Every time Aberdeen get a chance in front of their home crowd, they don’t do it. In some ways, I’d maybe have preferred the game to have been in Dingwall!

I don’t know if some of these Aberdeen players find it hard wearing a red shirt. At times, you can feel there’s pressure on them.

That is something new manager Jim Goodwin will have to address.

I like how Jim is brutally honest – he said he’s not blaming the previous manager Stephen Glass for the situation they are in.

He’s being a bit hard on himself as he needs to be careful about how honest he is. Trust me, he doesn’t need to have a go at himself, because plenty of people will do that for him.

My opinion is the damage was done earlier in the season. That’s why they were chasing their tail for top six all the way to the final game.

They have let themselves down in front of everyone.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has not blamed previous management for missing out on the top six.

To see Aberdeen and Hibs outside the top six is ridiculous.

The other side of the coin is you have to give credit to Dundee United, Ross County – of course – and Motherwell for finishing there.

Dundee United manager Tam Courts is doing a fantastic job there, while Motherwell snuck in at the last minute after an incredible 2-2 draw at Livingston – where David Martindale has also impressed me.

In terms of Andy Considine being released by the Dons, I think it’s the right move.

Jim needs to make hard decisions and we all get to that age as players, 34 or 35, when these decisions need to be made.

There has to be a big rebuild and the recruitment has to be better, because the current players need to be producing more than they have this season, that’s for sure.

I am excited about lies in store under Goodwin.

People are talking about relegation. That won’t happen. Aberdeen will have enough to stay up and Jim can make plans for next season.

Joyful County can target Europe now

I could not be any more delighted for Ross County, manager Malky Mackay and all the people at what is a great club for making it into the top half.

Malky is right to wax lyrical about the people at County. Everyone always talks about how well they are treated there. I’m delighted for assistant manager Don Cowie, too.

The managers are always backed by chairman Roy MacGregor as much as he can.

It’s a brilliant achievement for County after a shaky start for Malky – I don’t think any manager has gone into a situation where 12 senior players had just been released.

The Ross County squad celebrates at full-time.

Even when results were not going well, when they didn’t win those opening 10 games, I still thought they were playing well.

Defensively, they were struggling a bit, but it all changed and they thoroughly deserve their top-six place.

They are a joy to watch. I love watching Regan Charles-Cook and on-loan Watford winger Joseph Hungbo, who netted the winner from the spot at Pittodrie.

Regan Charles-Cook might be too good for the Dons

It would be great to get Regan tied into a new deal and I know Roy MacGregor would be doing all he can to offer him the best contract to keep him at County.

However, they cannot have one player on a far higher amount of money compared to the rest of the squad. They have to be fair to everybody.

County star Regan Charles-Cook appears to be tripped by Aberdeen’s Connor Barron but no penalty was awarded.

He has been mentioned as a potential signing for Aberdeen. I’d even say – is he better than Aberdeen? When I watch him at times, he’s unplayable.

After joining County from Gillingham in 2020, he might now want a move back to England after having a good bit of fun in the Scottish Premiership.

In terms of County sitting fifth with five games to go, the possibility of European qualification opens up for them.

They will also get a crack at the big sides again and it’s fantastic for the club. Financially, it is big for them, too, as every pound is a prisoner.

Buckie to push Broch all the way

It was a great Highland League Cup win for Brora Rangers against my old club Buckie Thistle in Saturday’s final.

Brora have not hit their usual heights this season, so they will be delighted to win the trophy.

Highland League Cup winners, Brora Rangers.

In the league, Fraserburgh scraped a 1-0 win over Nairn County to move four points clear with one game to go, albeit Buckie have a game in hand at home to Wick on Wednesday.

I expect Graeme Stewart’s Buckie will take it to the final weekend – Graeme recently said they will make Fraserburgh win the title and that’s how it will go.

Buckie go to Clach on Saturday, while the Broch are home to Forres.

My plan is to go to Grant Street, although I can’t see Fraserburgh slipping up.

