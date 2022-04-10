WATCH FREE: Episode 37 of Highland League Weekly – Highlights and reaction after Buckie Thistle and Brora Rangers meet in Highland League Cup final

This week’s Highland League Weekly brings you FREE and exclusive highlights of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final between Buckie Thistle and Brora Rangers.

The full Highland League Weekly crew were at Saturday’s cup final and, as well as match action, we’ve got celebrations, interviews and analysis from the Station Park, Nairn, showpiece.

Highland League Weekly is something we’re very proud of and as a result is normally only available to Press and Journal subscribers.

But, to celebrate the cup final, we’ve unlocked this episode – no paywall, no registration – to give football fans who haven’t seen the show the chance to find out what they’ve been missing.

And ahead of a tantalising week of Breedon Highland League action as well – lucky you!

The league title race is going down to wire, and Highland League Weekly will be at Buckie v Wick Academy on Wednesday, before keeping tabs on both the Jags and leaders Fraserburgh next weekend. So, if you like what you see, subscribe and make sure you don’t miss a thing!

Welcome to Highland League Weekly

Highland League Weekly is the subscribers-only show which sees the Press and Journal put the spotlight on the Breedon Highland League with highlights, features and analysis.

Normally airing on the P&J website every Monday evening at 7pm, you can expect Big Game highlights from a selected match, including post-match reaction, as well as our panel’s analysis of every result in the division over the previous seven days.

There will also be features on the clubs, as well as the players, coaches and stalwarts, in the north of Scotland who make Breedon Highland League football so special.

