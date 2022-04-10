WATCH FREE: Episode 37 of Highland League Weekly – Highlights and reaction after Buckie Thistle and Brora Rangers meet in Highland League Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

WATCH FREE: Episode 37 of Highland League Weekly – Highlights and reaction after Buckie Thistle and Brora Rangers meet in Highland League Cup final

By Ryan Cryle
April 10, 2022, 6:45 pm

This week’s Highland League Weekly brings you FREE and exclusive highlights of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final between Buckie Thistle and Brora Rangers.

The full Highland League Weekly crew were at Saturday’s cup final and, as well as match action, we’ve got celebrations, interviews and analysis from the Station Park, Nairn, showpiece.

Highland League Weekly is something we’re very proud of and as a result is normally only available to Press and Journal subscribers.

But, to celebrate the cup final, we’ve unlocked this episode – no paywall, no registration – to give football fans who haven’t seen the show the chance to find out what they’ve been missing.

And ahead of a tantalising week of Breedon Highland League action as well – lucky you!

The league title race is going down to wire, and Highland League Weekly will be at Buckie v Wick Academy on Wednesday, before keeping tabs on both the Jags and leaders Fraserburgh next weekend. So, if you like what you see, subscribe and make sure you don’t miss a thing!

Welcome to Highland League Weekly

Highland League Weekly is the subscribers-only show which sees the Press and Journal put the spotlight on the Breedon Highland League with highlights, features and analysis.

Normally airing on the P&J website every Monday evening at 7pm, you can expect Big Game highlights from a selected match, including post-match reaction, as well as our panel’s analysis of every result in the division over the previous seven days.

There will also be features on the clubs, as well as the players, coaches and stalwarts, in the north of Scotland who make Breedon Highland League football so special.

Sign up to our dedicated Scottish Highland League football newsletter for the latest news and views

You can also keep up to date on the Breedon Highland League by signing up to our dedicated weekly newsletter.

Every Tuesday morning, a link to the latest episode of our Highland League Weekly show – featuring the latest Highland League football highlights, features, and a panel discussion about the weekend’s matches– will drop into your email inbox, as well as all of the most recent match reports and reaction from across the Highland League.