Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hoping for positive answers within days from signing targets

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hopes to receive positive answers from transfer targets within the next few days.

Goodwin confirmed the Dons have shown a number of targets around the club’s facilities at Cormack Park in the bid to get them to sign.

He insists were all “very impressed”.

The Pittodrie gaffer confirmed there is interest from other clubs in the players he is chasing.

However he hopes to win the battle for their signatures in the coming days.

Aberdeen are interested in Norwegian striker Tobias Lauritsen (Odds) and North Macedonian international centre-forward Bojan Miovski (MTK Budapest).

Clubs in Hungary, Russia, Belgium, Poland and Switzerland are reportedly tracking Miovski who is contracted until summer 2023.

Midfielder Ylber Ramadani is Goodwin’s only signing of the summer so far.

In talks with ‘quality’ players

Albanian international Ramadani signed a three-year contract in a £100,000 deal from Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

Goodwin admits he is impatient to secure new signings.

He says he could have “signed 100 players” by now but is willing to hold out to land the right players to bring success back to Aberdeen.

Goodwin said: “We have been working tirelessly on a number of different players.

“We are in talks with good quality players to come in and strengthen the squad.

“As always when you are trying to attract talented players to any club they also have other interests.

“That’s what we want.

“We enjoy that competition and trying to sell the club to them as we have great facilities.

“We have had a number of players over to have a look around and they have all been very impressed.

“Now we are hoping to have a few decisions made in the coming days.”

‘I could have signed 100 players by now’

Goodwin and the squad regrouped earlier this week for pre-season training.

The Dons have a warm weather training camp in Spain at the end of the month.

Aberdeen’s season begins with a Premier Sports Cup tie away to Peterhead on Sunday July 10.

The Premiership campaign begins with an away clash at champions Celtic, televised by Sky Sports, on Sunday July 31.

As preparation for the season steps up Goodwin anticipates a lot of business to be completed with incoming signings in the coming weeks.

Goodwin said: “Like any manager out there you want to get your business done early.

“I could have signed 100 players by now already.

“But we have identified specific targets in key positions that we need to strengthen.

“We want to make sure we get the recruitment right.

“I’m as impatient as anyone and would like all of the business done yesterday or even last week.

“But sometimes things go on a little bit longer than you would like.

“I would rather take our time over bringing those players in rather than rush in the wrong ones.

“There is still plenty of time for us to get the squad together.

“We would expect to have some significant changes to that in the days and weeks ahead.

“There is still be a lot of business to be done in the coming weeks and the squad will change as time goes on.

“We have been working extremely hard throughout the summer.

“There hasn’t really been a break for myself, Steven Gunn (director of football) or Darren Mowbray the head of recruitment.”

Closing in on transfer targets

Earlier this week Aberdeen and Liverpool agreed a deal for right-back Calvin Ramsay worth up to £8m.

It is understood the Anfield club will pay an initial fee of £4.5 million for the Scotland U21 international defender.

Liverpool have also agreed up to £3.5m in appearance-related add-ons should Ramsay hit certain milestones.

However Goodwin’s focus is on securing new signings.

Transfer target Lauritsen has scored three goals for Odd in 10 appearances in the Norwegian top flight so far this season.

Also on the Dons radar, Miovski has been capped 11 times and netted for North Macedonia in a 4-0 UEFA Nations League defeat of Gibraltar at the weekend.

Closer to home the Reds are also keen on securing Celtic left-sided defender Liam Scales.

Aberdeen’s preference is a permanent deal for Scales who joined the Hoops last summer from Shamrock Rovers.

However the Reds are also open to a loan to buy option.

Goodwin is also keen on Wolves’ Connor Ronan but it understood Hearts are in pole position to secure the midfielder.

Wigan Athletic’s Republic of Ireland international midfielder Jamie McGrath and Ipswich keeper Vaclav Hladky are both loan targets.

Faith in club’s recruitment strategy

Aberdeen are also interested in former Blackburn Rovers midfielder Jacob Davenport.

The 23-year-old is a free agent having not been offered a new deal by Blackburn.

Aberdeen have also enquired about St Mirren defender Charles Dunne but the Buddies have priced the stopper at £350,000.

Goodwin said: “I believe we have a fantastic (recruitment) strategy here.

“I think we do it properly.”