Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie under-rated in Scotland, says boss Jim Goodwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie under-rated in Scotland, says boss Jim Goodwin

By Sean Wallace
July 28, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie has scored in three successive matches.
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie has scored in three successive matches.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists in-form midfielder Ross McCrorie is under-rated in Scottish football.

McCrorie has netted in each of Aberdeen’s previous three games, including a 25-yard rocket in the 3-0 defeat of Raith Rovers.

Goodwin has urged the 24-year-old  to maintain that red-hot form – starting at Premiership champions Celtic on Sunday.

The Dons boss also believes McCrorie does not realise how good he is.

He wants the Reds’ vice-captain to show more self belief – which includes “buying a ticket” with more long range shots.

Goodwin said: “Ross McCrorie is a really under-rated footballer at times.

“People look at him and think he is just a bit of a dog in the middle of the park that gets around and makes tackles.

“However, Ross is far better than people give him credit for.

“And I think he is far better than he actually believes himself.

Ross McCrorie scores to make it 2-0 Aberdeen against Raith Rovers.

“I want Ross to really have that confidence and self belief that he is capable of doing what he did against Raith Rovers.

“That was a special goal.”

Delivering goals from midfield

McCrorie netted against Raith Rovers, Stirling Albion (5-0 win) and Dumbarton (2-0 win) in the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

He also hit the cross-bar with a 25-yard drive in the 2-0 defeat of Peterhead in the opening game of the season.

Aberdeen sold Lewis Ferguson to Italian Serie A club Bologna in a £3m deal earlier in the summer transfer window.

Scotland international Ferguson was Aberdeen’s top scorer last season with 16 goals.

With Ferguson’s departure, McCrorie has stepped in to bring an attacking threat from midfield.

Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie celebrates making it 4-0 with Jonny Hayes during a Premier Sports Cup match at Stirling Albion.

Goodwin said: “That’s three goals now in four games for Ross..

“We are asking Ross to get forward a bit more, hit the box a bit more.

“And buy a ticket from time to time like he did against Raith.

“I’m really pleased for Ross.”

McCrorie set for centre-back role

McCrorie signed a one-year contract extension tying him to Aberdeen until summer 2026 in February.

That new deal was penned within a week of Goodwin’s appointment as manager.

McCrorie has operated in a midfield two so far this season, playing alongside £100,000 summer signing Ylber Ramadani in the last three games.

However, McCrorie is expected to drop into the centre-back role against Celtic on Sunday to replace Liam Scales.

Left-sided centre-back Scales is on a season-long loan from Celtic.

However, the defender is ineligible to face his parent club at Parkhead due to the terms of the loan deal.

Aberdeen centre-backs Liam Scales (4) and Anthony Stewart (5) during the 3-0 defeat of Raith Rovers.

Goodwin attempted to sign Scales, contracted to Celtic until summer 2025, on a permanent deal this summer.

But the Hoops were not open to selling the defender.

Goodwin has confirmed he aims to again make a move to sign Scales on a permanent contract during the January transfer window.

Aberdeen’s Liam Scales (4) during the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Peterhead.

Summer overhaul of leaky defence

Scales and fellow summer signing Anthony Stewart have quickly forged a centre-back partnership.

With Stewart and Scales at centre-back, the Dons have yet to concede a goal this season, albeit against lower league opposition in the Premier Sports Cup.

Last season Aberdeen registered just six clean sheets in 47 games in all competitions.

In reaction to the porous nature of the defence last season, Goodwin completely overhauled his back-line during an extensive summer rebuild.

Centre-backs Scales (Celtic) and new Dons captain Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers) were secured.

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart leads out the team against Peterhead in the Premier Sports Cup.

Right-back Jayden Richardson was signed in a £300,000 deal from Nottingham Forest.

Richardson replaces teenager Calvin Ramsay, who was sold to Liverpool in a deal that could be worth up to £8 million.

Left-back Hayden Coulson this week arrived on loan from Middlesbrough and is set to make a debut at Parkhead on Sunday.

Keeper Kelle Roos was also signed following the expiration of his contract with Derby County.

Dutch stopper Roos has earned the No.1 jersey ahead of Joe Lewis, who held that position for six seasons.

In a defensive overhaul, Scotland international centre-back Declan Gallagher departed this summer having had the final season of his contract terminated.

Gallagher subsequently joined St Mirren.

Bates set for Legia Warsaw transfer

Centre-back David Bates is on the brink of moving to Polish top flight club Legia Warsaw.

It is understood Scotland cap Bates, 25, is set to transfer for an initial £200,000 fee, while a sell-on clause has also been agreed.

Bates is under contract at Aberdeen until summer 2024.

Goodwin said: “Clean sheets are what I am probably most satisfied with as that is something we were really poor at last season.

“That was prior to me coming in and even whilst I was in charge in the 12 games from February onwards last season.

“Clean sheets are massive.

“If you want to be a successful team, you have to keep clean sheets first and foremost.

“We will always get opportunities.

“I don’t care who we are playing or the level of opposition, we have players at the attacking end that can hurt most teams.

“I believe we will score in every game, but we have to keep clean sheets.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]