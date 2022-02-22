New deal for Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New deal for Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie

By Paul Third
February 22, 2022, 2:42 pm
Ross McCrorie at full-time against Motherwell.
Ross McCrorie has signed a two-year contract extension with Aberdeen.

Ross McCorie has signed a two-year contract extension with Aberdeen.

The utility player’s new deal will extend his stay at Pittodrie until the summer of 2026.

The 23 year-old joined the Dons on loan at the start of last season but McCrorie made the move permanent in January 2021 after Aberdeen agreed a deal to sell Scott Wright, who had signed a pre-contract with Rangers, completed his move to Ibrox.

The former Scotland under-21 captain, who can play in defence or midfield, has been a mainstay of the side since moving to Pittodrie and has played predominantly in defence all season.

New Dons boss Jim Goodwin moved McCrorie back into midfield for his first game in charge, Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Motherwell.

McCrorie’s new deal represents the first piece of business conducted by the new manager.

