New deal for Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie

Ross McCorie has signed a two-year contract extension with Aberdeen.

The utility player’s new deal will extend his stay at Pittodrie until the summer of 2026.

The 23 year-old joined the Dons on loan at the start of last season but McCrorie made the move permanent in January 2021 after Aberdeen agreed a deal to sell Scott Wright, who had signed a pre-contract with Rangers, completed his move to Ibrox.

The former Scotland under-21 captain, who can play in defence or midfield, has been a mainstay of the side since moving to Pittodrie and has played predominantly in defence all season.

New Dons boss Jim Goodwin moved McCrorie back into midfield for his first game in charge, Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Motherwell.

McCrorie’s new deal represents the first piece of business conducted by the new manager.