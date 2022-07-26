Middlesbrough defender Hayden Coulson joins Aberdeen on season-long loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have completed the signing of Middlesbrough defender Hayden Coulson on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old, a former England under-19 international, has made 49 appearances for Middlesbrough.

He has spent time on loan at St Mirren, Cambridge United, Ipswich Town and Peterborough United.

Jim Goodwin was delighted to land the defender, who is his ninth signing of the summer window.

The Dons boss said: “Hayden fits the profile of full back we’ve been looking to recruit.

“He’s athletic, attack minded and has gained some valuable experience at a high level having played almost 50 games in the English Championship for Middlesbrough.

“I’m delighted we were able to get this loan agreed and thank Middlesbrough for their assistance in making this happen.”

Coulson is in the final year of his contract at the Riverside and Boro boss Chris Wilder had already said that the defender was not part of his plans for the upcoming season.

Dons boss Goodwin was keen to bring in additional cover in defence with defender Jack MacKenzie’s start to the season disrupted by injury. Liam Scales is ineligible to feature for the Dons against Celtic on Sunday under the terms of his loan agreement.

Coulson trained with the Dons at Cormack Park on Tuesday and will go straight into the squad for Aberdeen’s opening match of the 2022-23 Scottish Premiership season at Celtic Park on Sunday.