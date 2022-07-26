Middlesbrough defender Hayden Coulson joins Aberdeen on season-long loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Middlesbrough defender Hayden Coulson joins Aberdeen on season-long loan

By Danny Law
July 26, 2022, 9:15 pm Updated: July 27, 2022, 7:28 am
Hayden Coulson in action for Peterborough United.
Hayden Coulson in action for Peterborough United.

Aberdeen have completed the signing of Middlesbrough defender Hayden Coulson on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old, a former England under-19 international, has made 49 appearances for Middlesbrough.

He has spent time on loan at St Mirren, Cambridge United, Ipswich Town and Peterborough United.

Jim Goodwin was delighted to land the defender, who is his ninth signing of the summer window.

The Dons boss said: “Hayden fits the profile of full back we’ve been looking to recruit.

“He’s athletic, attack minded and has gained some valuable experience at a high level having played almost 50 games in the English Championship for Middlesbrough.

“I’m delighted we were able to get this loan agreed and thank Middlesbrough for their assistance in making this happen.”

Middlesbrough’s Hayden Coulson during the pre-season Friendly match against Olympique de Marseille on July 23.

Coulson is in the final year of his contract at the Riverside and Boro boss Chris Wilder had already said that the defender was not part of his plans for the upcoming season.

Dons boss Goodwin was keen to bring in additional cover in defence with defender Jack MacKenzie’s start to the season disrupted by injury. Liam Scales is ineligible to feature for the Dons against Celtic on Sunday under the terms of his loan agreement.

Coulson trained with the Dons at Cormack Park on Tuesday and will go straight into the squad for Aberdeen’s opening match of the 2022-23 Scottish Premiership season at Celtic Park on Sunday.

