Lewis Ferguson can follow Aaron Hickey’s Bologna route to the English top flight, says Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin believes new £3 million Bologna signing Lewis Ferguson can eventually star in the English Premier League.

Scotland international Ferguson’s move from the Dons to Italian Serie A Bologna was confirmed on Tuesday.

Aberdeen had knocked back two bids from English Championship Millwall, with the highest £2m, earlier in the summer window.

Last May the Reds also rejected a £2m bid from then Premier League Watford for midfielder Ferguson.

Goodwin reckons Ferguson has the qualities to emulate fellow Scot Aaron Hickey’s rise from to the English top flight, via Bologna.

Full-back Hickey moved to Bologna in a £1.5m transfer from Hearts in 2020.

This month Scotland international Hickey, 20, joined Premier League Brentford from Bologna in an £18m transfer.

Goodwin said: “Aaron Hickey had great success at Bologna and got a move to the English Premier League.

“Liam Henderson (Lecce) has been very successful out there as well.

“There is no reason why Lewis can’t have similar success to those players.

“It is a big world out there and to go and learn a new language and play a different style of football will be brilliant for Lewis’ career.

“It will continue his development.”

Goodwin’s admiration at brave move

Scotland international Ferguson moved to the Dons four years ago from Hamilton Academicals.

Following a tribunal, the Dons had to pay around £200,000 in training compensation for the then 18-year-old.

Ferguson started the opening game of the season following his summer transfer and was a first team regular starter for four seasons.

He scored 37 goals in 169 appearances as well as winning four full Scotland caps.

A word from the man himself 🥹#WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/L54VH3Kqec — Bologna FC 1909 (@BolognaFC1909en) July 12, 2022

Ferguson was Aberdeen’s top scorer last season with 16 goals.

Goodwin hailed the courage of Ferguson, who was contracted to the Dons until summer 2024, in choosing a new culture and style of football.

Glamour games against Euro giants AC Milan, Juventus and Inter Milan await for the former Aberdeen midfielder.

He said: “It is a very brave move for Lewis and I admire him for that.

“There are a lot of young lads out there that lack the courage to move away from home to somewhere where there is a different language and culture.

“I give Lewis a big pat on the back for that.

“Lewis has been a fantastic player for Aberdeen.

“He became an integral part of the dressing room in recent seasons, and he has earned the right to explore other options.

“It is something that I always wanted to do myself as a player.

“I tried to get to Greece one year and Austria another year,

“I even tried to get as far as Australia because I feel at that young age opportunities to travel are far easier.

“It will be a brilliant move for Lewis.

“I said to him go over there and give it your best shot.

“If you don’t fancy it after 12 months you can always come back home.

“That is the advice I would give to any young player at the moment.”

Second multi-million Pittodrie exit

Ferguson is the second young player to exit Aberdeen in multi-million move this summer.

Teenage right-back Calvin Ramsay completed a transfer to six time European giants Liverpool earlier in the window.

Aberdeen received an initial £4.5m for the 18-year-old Academy Youth Academy graduate.

The Reds can land an additional £3.5m in potential add-ons should the teen reach certain milestones at the Anfield club.

Aberdeen teen midfielder Connor Barron is being tracked by Belgian clubs including Genk.

The 19-year-old, shortlisted for the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award, is also on the radar of Premiership champions Celtic.

Aberdeen have opened talks with midfielder Barron and his representative in the bid to secure him on an extended contract.

Scotland U21 international Barron is contracted to the Dons until summer 2024.

Goodwin said: “We want to be a club that is an attractive option for young players.

“They know they can come here, get important game time, train in excellent facilities, and have opportunities to further their development.

“The club has helped his development massively.

“Lewis played an impressive number of first team games for his age, not only domestically but in Europe as well.

“He recently made his debut for his country.

“It is a brave move but I am sure he will be a success.”