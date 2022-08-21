Rachel Corsie: Mixed fortunes for Scotland’s representatives in Women’s Champions League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Women's Football

Rachel Corsie: Mixed fortunes for Scotland’s representatives in Women’s Champions League

By Rachel Corsie
August 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 21, 2022, 10:02 am
Rangers Women's forward Brogan Hay celebrates scoring her side's third goal against Ferencvaros.
Rangers Women's forward Brogan Hay celebrates scoring her side's third goal against Ferencvaros.

The Uefa Women’s Champions League is back already and there were several British teams in action through the week.

The games played this week were the first round of the knockout games ahead of the group stages that will begin again in October and both of Scotland’s representatives had a very tricky task.

The nature of this stage of the competition is performed as a mini-tournament, where four teams play in a semi-final, followed by a final, to earn a place in a home-and-away second round next month.

Rangers faced Ferencvaros from Hungary first up, which was anticipated to be a tough encounter with the opposing side boasting most of the Hungarian national team within their ranks.

Meanwhile, Glasgow City welcomed Italian runners-up Roma to Peterhills Park.

Rangers found themselves ahead, thanks to an early penalty awarded for a foul on Kayla McCoy in the opening 15 minutes.

Jenny Danielsson dispatched it coolly and then added a second to her tally just after half-time to double Rangers’ lead. Shameeka Fishley pulled a goal back to make for a nervy finish but Rangers secured the win with a fine finish from Brogan Hay to send them through to the final this Sunday against Greek side PAOK.

Glasgow City had arguably the toughest draw of all, as even if they did overcome Roma, Paris FC awaited.

Their time in the Champions League looks again to be disappointingly brief, as they lost 3-1 thanks to a brace from Benedetta Glionna and a late Paloma Lazarro goal.

Rangers Women celebrate after their third goal against Ferencvaros.

They will now play Servette in a third place play-off, who were too good for Glasgow City in the competition last season but this could be an opportunity to make amends.

Although it is still the early stages of the UWCL there are some tasty ties already lining up as the depth of the teams in action are growing in quality.

England, Spain and a handful of the other of Europe’s top nations have three sides that qualify for the tournament, and as a result, those teams that finish in third place in their domestic leagues enter at this stage in the competition.

After the draw was made, it looked likely that Manchester City and Real Madrid could end up meeting head-to-head to earn a place in the second round. Both, as expected, eased past their first opponents to line up one of the biggest games of this season’s tournament so far.

City and Madrid would have significant hopes of reaching the latter stages but one will be sent home after this weekend for another year. It was Real who knocked City out last year in round two and City will be out for revenge as they meet one round earlier this time.

Rangers Women’s forward Jenny Danielsson finds the back of the net.

To add a little more edge to the tie, Scotland’s Caroline Weir moved to Madrid from City in the summer and will be looking forward to seeing if she can get one over on her former club in one of her first competitive matches for her new club.

Glasgow City pushed all the way

There was an early scare for Glasgow City as they scored in the seventh minute of added time to finally overcome Motherwell in SWPL 1 at the weekend.

Defender Jenna Clark nodded in from a corner in the last play of the game to earn all three points but it was a worrying sign for Scotland’s most successful domestic side.

City lost the league title last year for the first time in 14 years and the expectations for the coming season are to bounce back and retain the prized trophy. Yet the performance was somewhat underwhelming for a side with a budget and a squad far superior than their opponents.

Credit where it’s due, Well were resilient and certainly will be left devastated to not have taken their first ever points off City.

However, City have the luxury of a line-up that is filled with international experience and full-time staff and players, who all might be feeling fortunate that they weren’t facing a tougher opponent last weekend who might not have offered them up a late lifeline.

Meanwhile, the current holders continued to show why they will be favourites to retain the title. Rangers handed another heavy defeat to their next victim, as they disposed of Aberdeen 8-0, which sees their goal difference move to +22 after just two matches in the campaign.

Celtic are the only other side to also have a flawless record after the opening two rounds, as they beat Partick 4-0. The results already leave the top three clear at the top and it will be difficult for the remainder to catch them.

 

