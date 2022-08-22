Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails positive response of under-fire defence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails positive response of under-fire defence

By Sean Wallace
August 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin gives fans the thumbs up after the defeat of St Johnstone.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin gives fans the thumbs up after the defeat of St Johnstone.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has praised his much-criticised defence for responding to recent flak with a clean sheet.

The Reds’ rearguard was lambasted in the aftermath of the recent 3-2 defeat to Motherwell at Pittodrie.

Manager Goodwin completely restructured his back-line during an extensive summer transfer rebuild.

However, the new-look defence failed to register a clean sheet in the opening three Premiership games of the season.

Aberdeen defender Liam Scales after the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone.

The Reds’ rearguard was slated for the performance in the loss to Motherwell.

Goodwin insists the defenders delivered a “brilliant response” to recent flak.

He  said: “The boys at the back came in for a bit of criticism last week.

“Myself included, because I was at fault for one of the goals due to the way I set them up for a corner.

“We owned that, took responsibility and didn’t try to hide from anything.

“Against St Johnstone we got the perfect reaction defensively and collectively as a unit.

“It was a brilliant effort in terms of commitment.

“Towards the end of the game, St Johnstone threw everything at us and we needed everyone to put in a shift.

“We got that.

“St Johnstone are very hard to beat, well organised and always dangerous on the counter attack.

“For how defensively poor we were against Motherwell, it was very important we showed the right reaction. The players did that.

“I am all about the team – as we defend and attack as a team.

“However, the back four and keeper in particular deserve a lot of credit.”

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson celebrates after making it 1-0 with a superb free kick against St Johnstone.

New defence during summer rebuild

Aberdeen welcomed back on-loan Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson from injury for the clash at St Johnstone.

Coulson’s absence against Motherwell meant Goodwin had to shuffle his rearguard for that match.

Vice-captain Ross McCrorie dropped into centre-back from midfield against ‘Well and Liam Scales moved to left-back.

With Coulson’s return to action at Perth, McCrorie moved back to his midfield role and was highly influential.

Scales, on loan from Celtic, moved back inside to left centre-back against St Johnstone.

Aberdeen boss Goodwin has confirmed he will bid to land Scales on a permanent deal during the January transfer window.

Aberdeen centre-back Liam Scales in action against St Johnstone.

The four-man defence fielded against St Johnstone were all summer signings.

As well as Coulson and Scales, centre-back Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers) and right-back Jayden Richardson (Nottingham Forest) were all secured in the ongoing transfer window.

Dutch keeper Kelle Roos was also signed this summer following the expiration of his contract with Derby County.

Goodwin said: “You know you are going to have to defend the box because St Johnstone rely heavily on set-pieces.

“Free-kicks and long throws go into the box, but the boys stood up to pretty much everything St Johnstone had to throw at them.

“The icing on the cake would have been more goals.

“It would have been great to have given such a great travelling support more goals to celebrate.”

Aberdeen fans celebrate beating St Johnstone in Perth.

Jayden Richardson silences critics

Goodwin believes summer signing Richardson was unfairly singled out for his role in the goals conceded against Motherwell.

Richardson was signed in a £300,000 transfer from Premier League Nottingham Forest.

The 21-year-old was secured as a replacement for Calvin Ramsay who transferred to Liverpool this summer.

Aberdeen: right-back Jaydon Richardson in possession during the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone.

Scotland U21 international Ramsay’s transfer could be worth up to £8 million for the Dons.

Aberdeen received £4.5 m up front from the five-time European champions.

The Reds can potentially pocket a further £3.5 in further add-ons should Ramsay meet certain landmarks at the Anfield club.

Goodwin praised Richardson’s “brilliant” reaction following the ‘Well defeat.

He also hailed the impact of left-back Coulson on his return from injury.

Coulson is on a season-long loan from Boro.

His contract with the Championship club expires at the end of the campaign.

Goodwin said: “Jayden Richardson came in for a bit of criticism last weekend with some of the goals we conceded .

“I thought his reaction (against St Johnstone) was brilliant.

“Hayden Coulson in the left-back area was fantastic.

“As a manager, you hate singling individuals out.

“However, those two in-particular were pivotal to us keeping that clean sheet.

“Individually they were brilliant, but collectively as a team, which is the most important thing, I thought the group were outstanding.”

 

