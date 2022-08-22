Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails positive response of under-fire defence

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has praised his much-criticised defence for responding to recent flak with a clean sheet.

The Reds’ rearguard was lambasted in the aftermath of the recent 3-2 defeat to Motherwell at Pittodrie.

Manager Goodwin completely restructured his back-line during an extensive summer transfer rebuild.

However, the new-look defence failed to register a clean sheet in the opening three Premiership games of the season.

The Reds’ rearguard was slated for the performance in the loss to Motherwell.

Goodwin insists the defenders delivered a “brilliant response” to recent flak.

He said: “The boys at the back came in for a bit of criticism last week.

“Myself included, because I was at fault for one of the goals due to the way I set them up for a corner.

“We owned that, took responsibility and didn’t try to hide from anything.

“Against St Johnstone we got the perfect reaction defensively and collectively as a unit.

“It was a brilliant effort in terms of commitment.

“Towards the end of the game, St Johnstone threw everything at us and we needed everyone to put in a shift.

“We got that.

“St Johnstone are very hard to beat, well organised and always dangerous on the counter attack.

“For how defensively poor we were against Motherwell, it was very important we showed the right reaction. The players did that.

“I am all about the team – as we defend and attack as a team.

“However, the back four and keeper in particular deserve a lot of credit.”

New defence during summer rebuild

Aberdeen welcomed back on-loan Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson from injury for the clash at St Johnstone.

Coulson’s absence against Motherwell meant Goodwin had to shuffle his rearguard for that match.

Vice-captain Ross McCrorie dropped into centre-back from midfield against ‘Well and Liam Scales moved to left-back.

With Coulson’s return to action at Perth, McCrorie moved back to his midfield role and was highly influential.

Scales, on loan from Celtic, moved back inside to left centre-back against St Johnstone.

Aberdeen boss Goodwin has confirmed he will bid to land Scales on a permanent deal during the January transfer window.

The four-man defence fielded against St Johnstone were all summer signings.

As well as Coulson and Scales, centre-back Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers) and right-back Jayden Richardson (Nottingham Forest) were all secured in the ongoing transfer window.

Dutch keeper Kelle Roos was also signed this summer following the expiration of his contract with Derby County.

Goodwin said: “You know you are going to have to defend the box because St Johnstone rely heavily on set-pieces.

“Free-kicks and long throws go into the box, but the boys stood up to pretty much everything St Johnstone had to throw at them.

“The icing on the cake would have been more goals.

“It would have been great to have given such a great travelling support more goals to celebrate.”

Jayden Richardson silences critics

Goodwin believes summer signing Richardson was unfairly singled out for his role in the goals conceded against Motherwell.

Richardson was signed in a £300,000 transfer from Premier League Nottingham Forest.

The 21-year-old was secured as a replacement for Calvin Ramsay who transferred to Liverpool this summer.

Scotland U21 international Ramsay’s transfer could be worth up to £8 million for the Dons.

Aberdeen received £4.5 m up front from the five-time European champions.

The Reds can potentially pocket a further £3.5 in further add-ons should Ramsay meet certain landmarks at the Anfield club.

Goodwin praised Richardson’s “brilliant” reaction following the ‘Well defeat.

He also hailed the impact of left-back Coulson on his return from injury.

Coulson is on a season-long loan from Boro.

His contract with the Championship club expires at the end of the campaign.

Goodwin said: “Jayden Richardson came in for a bit of criticism last weekend with some of the goals we conceded .

“I thought his reaction (against St Johnstone) was brilliant.

“Hayden Coulson in the left-back area was fantastic.

“As a manager, you hate singling individuals out.

“However, those two in-particular were pivotal to us keeping that clean sheet.

“Individually they were brilliant, but collectively as a team, which is the most important thing, I thought the group were outstanding.”