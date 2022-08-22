High Ormlie Hotspur bursting with pride after penalty triumph in Highland Amateur Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
High Ormlie Hotspur bursting with pride after penalty triumph in Highland Amateur Cup final

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
Highland Amateur Cup winners High Ormlie Hotspur. Picture - High Ormlie Hotspur FC
Highland Amateur Cup winners High Ormlie Hotspur. Picture - High Ormlie Hotspur FC

High Ormlie Hotspur won the Highland Amateur Cup for the first time when they beat hot favourites Pentland United 4-2 on penalties after the final ended 1-1 after extra-time.

Fittingly, it was High Ormlie’s player-co-manager Rob McLean who scored the decisive penalty in the shoot-out in front of an estimated 1,000 crowd at Wick’s Harmsworth Park.

They became the first Thurso club to win the competition in 39 years, since Thurso Pentland were the victors.

High Ormlie got off to a flyer with a goal after just two minutes. Liam Bain found James MacKintosh inside the box and he calmly placed his shot beyond Pentland goalkeeper James More.

The nearest Pentland came to an equaliser in the first half was an Innes McIntosh free-kick, which High Ormlie keeper Lewis Gallacher clawed away at his near post.

But Pentland did get back on level terms in the 55th minute. Luke Manson picked out James Murray inside the box with a precision pass and the experienced hitman evaded his marker to drill a low shot into the net.

Pentland piled on the pressure, but could not find a second goal and the tie went to extra-time.

Gallacher was the busier of the two keepers during the extra-time period. The Hotspur number one pulled off point-blank saves from James McLean, Murray and Conor Trueman, but there were no more goals and it was down to penalties.

Man-of-the-match Gallacher was the hero again for Hotspur in the shoot-out with two outstanding saves and McLean was left to clinch the silverware with his spot-kick.

Brilliant defending kept out rivals

Delighted Hotspur co-manager Ewan McElroy was on cloud nine after the dramatic triumph.

He said: “I’m bursting with pride, not just all the boys, but for everyone connected with the club since it started 10 years ago.

“We expected and received an onslaught from Pentland United when it went to 1-1, but the boys defended marvellously to keep them at bay. They were absolutely brilliant.”

He singled out his goalkeeper, Gallacher, for special praise, He said: “Lewis was sensational. I’m just delighted for him because he fully deserves all the plaudits he gets.”

He added: “Commiserations to Pentland United, they are a tremendous team with some outstanding individuals.”

