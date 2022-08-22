High Ormlie Hotspur bursting with pride after penalty triumph in Highland Amateur Cup final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

High Ormlie Hotspur won the Highland Amateur Cup for the first time when they beat hot favourites Pentland United 4-2 on penalties after the final ended 1-1 after extra-time.

Fittingly, it was High Ormlie’s player-co-manager Rob McLean who scored the decisive penalty in the shoot-out in front of an estimated 1,000 crowd at Wick’s Harmsworth Park.

They became the first Thurso club to win the competition in 39 years, since Thurso Pentland were the victors.

High Ormlie got off to a flyer with a goal after just two minutes. Liam Bain found James MacKintosh inside the box and he calmly placed his shot beyond Pentland goalkeeper James More.

Full time score – Pentland United 1 v High Ormlie Hotspur 1. Extra time full time. 4-2 to High Ormlie on Penalties. Congratulations to all involved #HAC — Highland Amateur Cup (@highlandamcup) August 20, 2022

The nearest Pentland came to an equaliser in the first half was an Innes McIntosh free-kick, which High Ormlie keeper Lewis Gallacher clawed away at his near post.

But Pentland did get back on level terms in the 55th minute. Luke Manson picked out James Murray inside the box with a precision pass and the experienced hitman evaded his marker to drill a low shot into the net.

Pentland piled on the pressure, but could not find a second goal and the tie went to extra-time.

Gallacher was the busier of the two keepers during the extra-time period. The Hotspur number one pulled off point-blank saves from James McLean, Murray and Conor Trueman, but there were no more goals and it was down to penalties.

Man-of-the-match Gallacher was the hero again for Hotspur in the shoot-out with two outstanding saves and McLean was left to clinch the silverware with his spot-kick.

Brilliant defending kept out rivals

Delighted Hotspur co-manager Ewan McElroy was on cloud nine after the dramatic triumph.

He said: “I’m bursting with pride, not just all the boys, but for everyone connected with the club since it started 10 years ago.

“We expected and received an onslaught from Pentland United when it went to 1-1, but the boys defended marvellously to keep them at bay. They were absolutely brilliant.”

Great moment here for the players, management, committee, fans, sponsors, parents who wash our kits, drive the minibuses. thank you!

This was a big team effort and won’t be forgotten for a long time. 1st Thurso club to win @highlandamcup in 39 years. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/BVG9lQzKKr — High Ormlie Hotspur (@HighOrmlieSpurs) August 21, 2022

He singled out his goalkeeper, Gallacher, for special praise, He said: “Lewis was sensational. I’m just delighted for him because he fully deserves all the plaudits he gets.”

He added: “Commiserations to Pentland United, they are a tremendous team with some outstanding individuals.”