Aberdeen goal hero Duk ‘champing at the bit’ for first start but will have to wait, warns boss Jim Goodwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen goal hero Duk ‘champing at the bit’ for first start but will have to wait, warns boss Jim Goodwin

By Sean Wallace
September 5, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 5, 2022, 5:08 pm
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes scores to make it 1-0 with a sublime scissors kick.
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes scores to make it 1-0 with a sublime scissors kick.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has warned Duk may have to wait for a starting slot despite his recent goal-scoring heroics.

Summer signing Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes netted a sensational bicycle kick in the 1-1 draw with Ross County at the weekend.

It was the second successive game former Benfica striker Duk came off the bench to score.

The Cape Verde international has yet to start for the Dons since signing from the Portuguese giants.

Secured for an undisclosed six-figure sum, Duk has featured as a substitute in nine games but wants a starting slot.

Aberdeen next face Rangers at Pittodrie on Saturday knowing a win would elevate them above the Ibrox side up to second in the Premiership.

Goodwin hailed 22-year-old Duk for his ‘brilliant’ contribution in recent games – however, he insists that £535,000 signing Bojan Miovski remains first-choice striker.

And Goodwin intends to stick with starting just one out-and-out striker in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

That means Duk faces a battle to oust Miovski, who has hit six goals in eight games.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County.

Goodwin said: “Duk is champing at the bit to get a starting spot in the team.

“He has been brilliant in the last four games he has come on in.

“Duk has made an impact in every single game.

“However Miovski has the jersey and the formation we are playing only has one out-and-out striker.”

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 in extra time against Annan Athletic.

Duk makes a scoring impact again

North Macedonian striker Miovski was the marquee summer signing and has started every game since arriving at Pittodrie.

Duk was secured on a three-year contract from Benfica as part of an extensive summer rebuild by Goodwin.

He scored 11 goals in 42 games for Benfica B in Liga Portugal B.

Prior to that, the striker netted 18 times in 41 appearances for Benfica’s under-23 side.

On his introduction off the bench at Dingwall, Duk played up front with Miovski.

Goodwin opted to go with two strikers midway through the second half in a bid to exploit a defence sitting deep.

He said: “I just felt that at that particular moment in time (against Ross County) we didn’t need the extra midfielder.

“I thought there was an opportunity to get at the Ross County back line as they were sat quite deep.

“We wanted to go with an extra striker (Duk) because we weren’t happy to draw 0-0.

“We wanted to get a goal and it almost worked perfectly.

“Unfortunately we weren’t able to see it through.”

Goodwin hails ‘incredible finish’

Duk represented Portugal at under-18 and under-19 level, but made his Cape Verde senior debut against Ecuador in June this year.

He netted his first Aberdeen goal in a 4-1 Premiership defeat of St Mirren on August 6.

Duk bagged his third Dons’ goal with an audacious bicycle kick against Ross County in the 88th minute.

It should have been enough to secure the club’s third successive Premiership win for the first time since December 2021.

However, the Reds conceded five minutes into injury time.

Goodwin said: “It was an incredible finish and one worthy of winning any match.

“The build-up to the goal was brilliant from Duk as well.

“It was a great counter-attack as we had a three against two situation on the halfway line.

“Duk did great to take the ball in, then turn to feed it out to the wide left area.

“Then he had that hunger and desire to get into the box and get between the sticks.

“The celebrations behind the goal when he scored – it was great to see.

“We were all extremely excited in the dugout as well as we thought we had done enough because of how tight the game was.

“One goal looked like being enough to get the job done.

“Unfortunately we weren’t able to see it out.”

Could Ramirez still leave Aberdeen?

Such is the form of Miovski and Duk, last season’s recognised first-choice striker Christian Ramirez has been frozen out.

Another front-line addition, Luis Lopes, nets for Aberdeen against St Mirren.

United States international Ramirez netted 15 times for the Reds last season.

However, the 31-year-old has been omitted from Goodwin’s 20-man squad in the last three games.

He has played just 18 minutes of the opening six Premiership games of the season.

Contracted until summer next year, there was speculation Ramirez could exit Pittodrie in the summer transfer window.

Ramirez remained at Aberdeen when the window shut at midnight on Thursday.

However, the transfer window remains open in some European countries.

Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez has remained at the club after the transfer window shut.

The transfer window in nations including Belgium, Bulgaria and Slovakia closes on Tuesday night.

Czech Republic and Turkey’s windows close on Thursday with Morocco’s transfer deadline day on Friday.

In Greece, the transfer window closes on Thursday, September 15.

Further afield from Europe, Australia’s transfer window remains open until September 13 – next Tuesday.

Goodwin said: “The transfer window is closed although it’s still open in some parts of Europe.

“But Christian is very much an Aberdeen player.

Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez scores to make it 2-0 against Stirling Albion.

“At the moment, Bojan Miovski’s playing well, Duk has been incredible and there’s a couple of players ahead of Christian at the moment.

“But if Christian knuckles down and works hard, then we know what a quality striker we’ve got.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 at Ross County.
Duk delivered for the Dons - but how does Luis Lopes' bicycle kick goal…
0
William Akio nets to secure Ross County a 1-1 draw with Aberdeen in stoppage-time.
Aberdeen fan view: Dons need to be sharper in both penalty areas
Ross County's Jordan White (L) and Aberdeen's Hayden Coulson in Premiership action.
Aberdeen need to 'punish' teams when on top, warns defender Hayden Coulson
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin looks dejected at full time after conceding an injury time goal.
Reaction: Dismay for Aberdeen fans but joy for Ross County supporters following late Dingwall…
Ross County's William Akio scores to make it 1-1 against Aberdeen.
ANALYSIS: Lightning strikes twice as Aberdeen concede late goal again
0
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson is booked for a challenge on Ross County's Callum Johnson.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay claims Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson should have seen red
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin looks dejected at full time after conceding an injury time goal.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin frustrated at 'catalogue of errors' for injury time equaliser agony
0
William Akio nets to secure Ross County a 1-1 draw with Aberdeen in stoppage-time.
Last-gasp double drama sees Ross County deny Aberdeen win in 1-1 Premiership draw
0
Ross County's Jordan White is relishing the chance to shine against Aberdeen this weekend.
Aberdeen's extra effort at Annan showed their strengths, says Ross County striker Jordan White
1
ANNAN, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 30: Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie (R) and Annan's Chris Johnston during a Premier Sports Cup match between Annan Athletic and Aberdeen at Galabank, on August 30, 2022, in Annan, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Jack MacKenzie: European return is Aberdeen's aim

More from Press and Journal

Highland Council has been cracking down on vapes. Photo Nick Ansell/PA Wire.
'Well over' 3,000 illegal vape products seized by Highland Council over past year
0
Post Thumbnail
Aberdeen Foyer launches Nightstop to combat youth homelessness
One Tui plane was cancelled and another diverted. Photo: Shutterstock
Two more Tui flights to Aberdeen Airport have their routes delayed or diverted
0
Post Thumbnail
Man victim of assault and theft near Alness leisure centre
Lossiemouth v Nairn County and Fraserburgh v Inverurie Locos are the featured games in tonight's episode of Highland League Weekly.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Lossiemouth v Nairn County and Fraserburgh v…
0
Thomas Marello has been reported missing.
Missing Thomas Marello last seen in Culloden area of Inverness four days ago
0