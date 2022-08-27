Kelle Roos ‘vital’ to Aberdeen’s strategy of playing out from the back, says boss Jim Goodwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen FC

Kelle Roos ‘vital’ to Aberdeen’s strategy of playing out from the back, says boss Jim Goodwin

By Sean Wallace
August 27, 2022, 6:00 am
Keeper Kelle Roos during the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Dumbarton.
Keeper Kelle Roos during the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Dumbarton.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists goalkeeper Kelle Roos is “key” to his strategy of playing out from the back.

Roos was signed in the summer following the expiration of his contract with Derby County.

The 30-year-old has replaced Joe Lewis as No.1 having started every game this season.

Lewis had previously been Aberdeen’s first choice keeper for six seasons, racking up 266 starts.

Goodwin insists Roos’ composure in possession is fundamental to the success of his strategy of building play from defence.

The Dons boss also praised Lewis, 34, for his support of summer signing Roos.

Summer signing Kelle Roos has become Aberdeen’s first choice keeper.

He said: “Kelle brings a bit of confidence to the back lads and is very composed on the ball.

“He is key to how we want to play in terms of building from the back.

“I have been delighted with Kelle, not just his performances but the way he has settled into the group.

“He is quite a big character in the dressing room.

“Kelle is not a shy boy and gets involved in the banter and craic, which is what you want.

“He works extremely hard with Craig Samson (goalkeeping coach) and Joe Lewis.

“Kelle has been excellent and made saves when he has had to.

“The goals we have conceded up to now I don’t think there are a lot of fingers that can be pointed at him.”

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin with Kelle Roos at full time against St Johnstone.

First Premiership clean sheet

Goodwin recently confirmed Aberdeen will continue to play out from the back this season.

He believes the rewards of that play far outweigh any downsides.

Roos spent eight seasons at Derby County, where he made 18 starts last season, before making the switch to Pittodrie.

Aberdeen’s Kelle Roos ahead of the clash with St Johnstone in Perth.

Roos is set to start against Livingston at Pittodrie today as Aberdeen bid to secure back-to-back league wins for the first time since December last year.

In defeating St Johnstone 1-0 last weekend, the Reds secured a first Premiership clean sheet of the season.

It also delivered a first away league win since December 2021.

Professionalism of keeper Joe Lewis

Goodwin revealed Lewis was the first person to congratulate Roos on securing a clean sheet in Perth.

A regular starter since arriving at Pittodrie in summer 2016  Lewis has had to watch from the sidelines in all eight games so far this season.

Goodwin said: “Joe Lewis has been brilliant as well.

“Joe was the first one in the dressing room to go over to Kelle to shake his hand and say well done on the clean sheet.

“We are very lucky to have such a good group of lads who are supporting each other.

“As a manager that is the hardest part.

“The starting XI are always quite pleased with themselves but the ones who aren’t starting are the ones you need to keep an eye on.

“In fairness, the lads have been brilliant and very supportive of their team-mates.”

Drive to deliver wins at Pittodrie

Aberdeen suffered a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Motherwell in their last home match in the Granite City.

Goodwin accepts making home advantage count is fundamental to his bid to bring success back to Aberdeen.

He said ahead of the Pittodrie return there is a drive within his squad to make up for the loss to ‘Well.

Aberdeen’s Kelle Roos (24) saves against Motherwell in the 3-2 defeat.

Goodwin said: “The players are determined to put things right this weekend.

“To get back to winning ways at Pittodrie.

“It’s really important that we make our home venue a really difficult place for opposition teams to come.”

Goodwin issues Livingston warning

Aberdeen crashed to a Motherwell outfit content to sit back and hit on the break.

It was a tactic that paid dividends for an impressive ‘Well side at Pittodrie.

Goodwin has put his side on red alert to expect Livingston to adopt similar tactics.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 3-2 loss to Motherwell at Pittodrie.

He said: “We have to be prepared for Livingston to come up and try to adopt a similar type of game plan to Motherwell.

“As a group we have to handle that.

“The onus is on us as the home team to take the game to the opposition and to try and break them down.

“Livingston are a good side.

“They have changed their style a bit and try to build from the back whereas in years gone by they would not have considered that.

“Livingston set up with a counter-attacking system out of possession.

“However in possession they have quality and energy.

“One thing Livingston guarantee you is that they will give 100% and you will be in a battle.

“We have got to be very organised without the ball but good in possession.

“We also have to play with an energy and intensity that can open them up.”

 

