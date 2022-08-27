Kelle Roos ‘vital’ to Aberdeen’s strategy of playing out from the back, says boss Jim Goodwin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists goalkeeper Kelle Roos is “key” to his strategy of playing out from the back.

Roos was signed in the summer following the expiration of his contract with Derby County.

The 30-year-old has replaced Joe Lewis as No.1 having started every game this season.

Lewis had previously been Aberdeen’s first choice keeper for six seasons, racking up 266 starts.

Goodwin insists Roos’ composure in possession is fundamental to the success of his strategy of building play from defence.

The Dons boss also praised Lewis, 34, for his support of summer signing Roos.

He said: “Kelle brings a bit of confidence to the back lads and is very composed on the ball.

“He is key to how we want to play in terms of building from the back.

“I have been delighted with Kelle, not just his performances but the way he has settled into the group.

“He is quite a big character in the dressing room.

“Kelle is not a shy boy and gets involved in the banter and craic, which is what you want.

“He works extremely hard with Craig Samson (goalkeeping coach) and Joe Lewis.

“Kelle has been excellent and made saves when he has had to.

“The goals we have conceded up to now I don’t think there are a lot of fingers that can be pointed at him.”

First Premiership clean sheet

Goodwin recently confirmed Aberdeen will continue to play out from the back this season.

He believes the rewards of that play far outweigh any downsides.

Roos spent eight seasons at Derby County, where he made 18 starts last season, before making the switch to Pittodrie.

Roos is set to start against Livingston at Pittodrie today as Aberdeen bid to secure back-to-back league wins for the first time since December last year.

In defeating St Johnstone 1-0 last weekend, the Reds secured a first Premiership clean sheet of the season.

It also delivered a first away league win since December 2021.

Professionalism of keeper Joe Lewis

Goodwin revealed Lewis was the first person to congratulate Roos on securing a clean sheet in Perth.

A regular starter since arriving at Pittodrie in summer 2016 Lewis has had to watch from the sidelines in all eight games so far this season.

Goodwin said: “Joe Lewis has been brilliant as well.

“Joe was the first one in the dressing room to go over to Kelle to shake his hand and say well done on the clean sheet.

“We are very lucky to have such a good group of lads who are supporting each other.

“As a manager that is the hardest part.

👐🏼 Kelle Roos is put through his paces.@kellsroos pic.twitter.com/rlNn4fTyxO — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) June 28, 2022

“The starting XI are always quite pleased with themselves but the ones who aren’t starting are the ones you need to keep an eye on.

“In fairness, the lads have been brilliant and very supportive of their team-mates.”

Drive to deliver wins at Pittodrie

Aberdeen suffered a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Motherwell in their last home match in the Granite City.

Goodwin accepts making home advantage count is fundamental to his bid to bring success back to Aberdeen.

He said ahead of the Pittodrie return there is a drive within his squad to make up for the loss to ‘Well.

Goodwin said: “The players are determined to put things right this weekend.

“To get back to winning ways at Pittodrie.

“It’s really important that we make our home venue a really difficult place for opposition teams to come.”

Goodwin issues Livingston warning

Aberdeen crashed to a Motherwell outfit content to sit back and hit on the break.

It was a tactic that paid dividends for an impressive ‘Well side at Pittodrie.

Goodwin has put his side on red alert to expect Livingston to adopt similar tactics.

He said: “We have to be prepared for Livingston to come up and try to adopt a similar type of game plan to Motherwell.

“As a group we have to handle that.

“The onus is on us as the home team to take the game to the opposition and to try and break them down.

“Livingston are a good side.

“They have changed their style a bit and try to build from the back whereas in years gone by they would not have considered that.

“Livingston set up with a counter-attacking system out of possession.

“However in possession they have quality and energy.

“One thing Livingston guarantee you is that they will give 100% and you will be in a battle.

“We have got to be very organised without the ball but good in possession.

“We also have to play with an energy and intensity that can open them up.”