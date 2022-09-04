ANALYSIS: Lightning strikes twice as Aberdeen concede late goal again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ANALYSIS: Lightning strikes twice as Aberdeen concede late goal again

By Sean Wallace
September 4, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 4, 2022, 9:22 am
Ross County's William Akio scores to make it 1-1 against Aberdeen.
Ross County's William Akio scores to make it 1-1 against Aberdeen.

Aberdeen’s inability to defend a long throw-in was brutally punished as they dramatically threw away two points in Dingwall.

The Reds were seconds away from registering a third successive Premiership win for the first time since December 2021.

Seconds away from a victory that would have moved the Reds two points clear in third spot in the Premiership.

All they had to do was hold out at a long throw in as the clock ticked down.

With fewer than 30 seconds of added time remaining, Aberdeen just needed to clear the danger from the box to secure a deserved three points.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin looks dejected at full time after conceding an injury time goal.

They couldn’t and paid the price as William Akio shot home.

It was the last kick of the game, and a kick in the teeth for the Reds.

It should also be a lesson that concentration needs to be for 90 minutes plus.

There was deja vu as the Dons had conceded late on to a dead ball situation just four days earlier.

Aberdeen conceded from a corner late against League Two Annan Athletic to force extra-time, in the Premier Sports Cup, before edging through 4-1.

Lightning struck again.

Against Annan they got away with it but against Ross County they lost two vital points.

The late goal will have been particularly galling as the defence had looked rock solid for 95 and half minutes.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski looks dejected at full time after conceding an injury time goal at Ross County.

Late pain but Dons still go third

That late leveller tainted a game with many positives for Aberdeen.

Despite that setback Aberdeen still jumped up to third in the Premiership table, moving ahead of Hearts on goal difference.

Now the target for Jim Goodwin’s side, rebuilt at a cost in excess of £1.5 million in transfer fees, must be to finish in that third spot at the end of the campaign.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes scores to make it 1-0 with a sublime scissors kick.

Hearts secured European football until Christmas and a multi-million cash payout by finishing third last season.

That must be Aberdeen’s target –  but to achieve that they cannot switch off in the dying embers of games.

Strong travelling Red Army…again

The Dons were cheered on by a 2,174 strong travelling Red Army in Dingwall.

Aberdeen were cheered on by a a 2,1000 strong travelling support at Dingwall.

Their journey was rewarded by a sublime and audacious scissor kick goal by Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes that will live long in the memory.

Yet again an Aberdeen summer signing has delivered an early contender for goal of the season.

Duk was schooled by Euro giants Benfica and that is evident in the sublime skill shown in that memorable goal.

Aberdeen made three changes to the starting XI that edged out League Two Annan Athletic after extra-time.

Jonny Hayes, Leighton Clarkson and on-loan Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson all returned.

Dropping to the bench were Jack MacKenzie, Matty Kennedy and Shayden Morris.

Ross County’s Jordan Tillson (l) and Aberdeen’s Hayden Coulson in action in Dingwall.

Ramirez not named in match squad

For the third successive match there was no place in the 20 man match-day squad for United States international striker Christian Ramirez.

The 31-year-old has fallen down the pecking order this season and an expected summer transfer window did not materialise.

Ramirez, who scored 15 goals last season, has played just 18 minutes in the six Premiership games so far.

Aberdeen created the first opportunity in the eighth minute when Leighton Clarkson sent Vicente Besuijen down the right flank with a through-ball.

Besuijen broke into the penalty area only to have his powerful 10 yard drive blocked at the near post by keeper Ross Laidlaw.

Ross County’s David Cancola and Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie in action.

In the 21st minute Ross McCrorie’s sent a glancing header across the face of goal and wide from 12 yards.

The Dons were patient in possession, building up play with short, composed passes, waiting for the right move to open up space.

Ross County came close in the in 40th minute when Jordan White shot wide from close range.

Aberdeen’s Vicente Besuijen battles for possession against Ross County.

Scrappy game needs moment of magic

The opening phase of a scrappy second half consisted of blocked shots and frustration in front of goal for both teams.

In the 80th minute Ross Callachan unleashed a low 25 yard drive that flashed just wide of Kelle Roos’ near post.

Ross County’s Jordan White (L) and Aberdeen’s Hayden Coulson in Premiership action.

Duk delivers with sensational goal

Aberdeen went ahead with a sensational and audacious goal from summer signing ‘Duk’ Lopes in the 88th minute.

Hayes drilled a low cross from the left and Lopes, with his back to goal, flipped the ball up and then acrobatically fired it in with a right-footed scissors kick.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0.

It was a sublime goal from the former Benfica attacker.

Overjoyed, Duk ripped his shirt off to celebrate his stunning strike in front of the travelling Aberdeen supporters.

Injury time agony for Aberdeen

The joy was short-lived as Aberdeen conceded five  minutes into injury time when punished by a failure to clear the box from a long throw in.

Jack Baldwin threw into the box and Ben Purrington got his head on it.

Roos saved the header and after a scramble the ball eventually fell to William Akio who forced home from six yards with the last kick of the game.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes looks dejected at full time against Ross County.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Roos 6; Coulson 7 (Kennedy 83), Scales 7, Stewart 7, Richardson 6; McCrorie 6, Ramadani 7; Hayes 6, Clarkson  6(Lopes 67), Besuijen 6 (Morris 71); Miovski 6

Subs: Lewis, MacKenzie,  Watkins, Polvara, Duncan, Milne.

ROSS COUNTY (4-2-3-1): Laidlaw 6; Purrington 6, Iacovitti 6, Baldwin 7, Johnson 6; Cancola 6 (Edwards-Owura 70), Callachan 6; Tillson 6, Dhanda 4 (Olaigbe 46), Hiwula 4 (Akio 46); White 6.

Subs: Eastwood, Samuel, Sims, Loturi, Watson,  Paton.

Referee: Kevin Clancy

Attendance: 5,210

Man-of-the-match: Ylber Ramadani (Aberdeen)

