Aberdeen centre-back partnership has the makings of one of the best in Scotland, says boss Jim Goodwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen centre-back partnership has the makings of one of the best in Scotland, says boss Jim Goodwin

By Sean Wallace
September 8, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 8, 2022, 7:05 am
Aberdeen centre-backs Liam Scales (4) and Anthony Stewart.
Aberdeen centre-backs Liam Scales (4) and Anthony Stewart.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists the centre-back partnership of Liam Scales and Anthony Stewart is one of the best in Scotland.

The Dons have not lost a game this season where Scales and Stewart have been the centre-back partnership.

The only two defeats in 11 games, to Celtic and Motherwell, came when Scales was not alongside Stewart in the heart of defence.

Liam Scales and Anthony Stewart in action against Motherwell. Picture by Shutterstock

Goodwin hopes that double act can keep out Rangers at Pittodrie on Saturday.

If Aberdeen win the high noon showdown against Rangers they will move level on points with the second-placed Ibrox club.

Goodwin had Scales and Stewart in mind from beginning

Goodwin revealed he targeted bringing the defensive double act to Pittodrie as soon as he took over as manager in February.

On-loan Celtic defender Scales and Stewart had both been on Goodwin’s long-term transfer radar.

He unsuccessfully tried to sign both centre-backs when manager of St Mirren.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin and Anthony Stewart at full time after the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone.

When Goodwin inherited a struggling Aberdeen defence last season he thought a Scales-Stewart partnership could shore up the backline.

Goodwin said: “Liam Scales and Anthony Stewart are looking brilliant together.

“They are working as I hoped they would.

“The two of them complement one another really well.

Aberdeen centre-back Liam Scales in action.

“They cover for each other well and that is a relationship that is going to go from strength to strength.

“Hopefully we can keep the two of them available and in the park.

“If we can do that then it will be as good a centre-half pairing as there is out there, in my opinion.”

Bid to sign Scales on permanent deal

Aberdeen’s defeats this season came in the only two games Scales and Stewart were not the centre-back pairing.

Scales was unavailable to face Celtic (2-0 loss) due to the terms of his loan deal from the Parkhead club.

For the 3-2 loss to Motherwell, Scales was switched to left-back as cover for the injured Hayden Coulson.

Against Well, Ross McCrorie dropped from midfield to centre-back.

Aberdeen defender Liam Scales after the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone.

Goodwin landed left-sided centre-back Scales on a season-long loan deal from Premiership champions Celtic.

He tried to sign the 24-year-old on a permanent contract at the start of the summer transfer window but Celtic were not willing to sell.

Goodwin aims to launch a fresh bid to sign Scales, contracted to Celtic until summer 2025, permanently during the January transfer window.

Scales and Stewart deserved shut-out

Goodwin was frustrated Aberdeen conceded deep into injury time to draw 1-1 with Ross County at the weekend.

Aberdeen were on course for a third successive Premiership clean sheet, and win, until conceding in the fifth minute of injury time.

In the immediate aftermath of the match he blamed a “catalogue of errors” for conceding the dramatic late goal.

However he still singled out Scales and Stewart for praise as 6ft 4in striker Jordan White did not get a single effort on target.

Aberdeen’s captain Anthony Stewart in action against St Mirren.

Goodwin said: “We had two clean sheets in the league before Ross County and it would have been great to get a third.

“I thought Anthony and Liam deserved that for their overall performance.

“Anthony and Liam were excellent against a really difficult opponent in Jordan White.

“Kelle Roos was not troubled at all throughout the course of the 90 minutes.

“Unfortunately the last half a minute killed us. It is extremely frustrating as we had a couple of opportunities to clear our lines.”

Defensive overhaul in the summer

Last season the Reds managed just seven shut-outs in 47 games in all competitions.

Goodwin knew major changes had to be made to the back-line and completely overhauled it in an extensive summer rebuild.

The defence that played in the 1-1 draw with Ross County were all summer signings.

Aberdeen centre-back and captain Anthony Stewart.

Alongside the Scales-Stewart partnership were right-back Jayden Richardson and on loan Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson.

Richardson was secured in a £300,000 transfer from Premier League Nottingham Forest.

Keeper Kelle Roos, another summer signing following the expiration of his deal with Derby County, has started every game this season.

Goodwin said: “When I came in during February there wasn’t a great balance within the backline at all.

Centre-back Anthony Stewart heads clear for Aberdeen in the 3-2 loss to Motherwell.

“There were people playing out of position.

“I like my left back to be a natural left back, I like my left centre-back to be a natural left-footed centre half.

“I think it just makes life a lot easier for everybody.”

‘I knew what these players could do’

Stewart spent the majority of his career in the English lower leagues with Wycombe Wanderers.

He has played every minute of every game since arriving at Pittodrie.

Scales made 13 appearances for Celtic last season, including two starts in Europe.

However he struggled to command game time in the second half of the campaign.

Aberdeen’s Liam Scales (l) and Ross County’s Ross Callachan in action.

Goodwin said: “When we sat down as a recruitment department in February we pretty much identified every position.

“But there were certain players that I knew a lot about.

“Liam is one I tried to get in the past.

“Anthony is one that I tried to get in my first year at St Mirren but he ended up getting promoted into the Championship with Wycombe.

“That made it impossible.

“I knew exactly what both those players would do together.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson is booked for a challenge on Ross County's Callum Johnson.
Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson to serve two-game ban after charge of serious foul play
Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes made his 300th appearance for Aberdeen.
ANALYSIS: Even at 35 Jonny Hayes' contribution is unmatched in the final third for…
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson is booked for a challenge on Ross County's Callum Johnson.
Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson could miss Rangers game after being cited by SFA
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is determined to deliver a successful season.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen can deliver statement to Scottish football by dumping Rangers
0
Aberdeen loan signing Liam Scales.
Loan star Liam Scales insists Aberdeen will embrace the pressure of competing near the…
0
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13329367dl) Bojan Miovski (9) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Livingston at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Livingston, Cinch Scottish Premiership - 27 Aug 2022
Aberdeen striker spotted cheering on Real Madrid in Champions League tie at Celtic
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin wants to close the gap on Rangers in the table.
Boss Jim Goodwin challenges Aberdeen to chase down Rangers in the Premiership table
0
Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen strikes at goal against Ross County.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen must grab the opportunity to 'turn over' Rangers
0
Ross County's Jordan Tillson (l) and Aberdeen's Hayden Coulson in action in Dingwall.
Duncan Shearer: One effort from THIRTEEN corners not good enough from Aberdeen at Ross…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin applauds the fans following the 1-0 win at St Johnstone.
Travelling Aberdeen fans make away games feel like Pittodrie, says boss Jim Goodwin
0

More from Press and Journal

loganair fuel price
Loganair sets new fuel charges to flight tickets after changes in global oil and…
Bridge End in Buckie will be closed next week for resurfacing works. Image by Google Maps.
Buckie road to close next week for resurfacing works
0
Oban lifeboat crews were called out to assist two people who had to abandon their fishing vessel.
Two people recovered after abandoning fishing vessel near Lismore Island
Rich Hall brought his unique brand of stand-up humour and country charm to the Tivoli in Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Rich Hall brings a north-east style hoedown to the Tivoli Theatre
0
Aberdeen Sheriff Court Alexander Henderson...???. Picture by CHRIS SUMNER Taken 27/7/2011 POSITIVE ID BY CHRIS SUMNER NOT FOR WEB/NIBYLINE .
Jail for dealer caught with £10,000 of Class A drugs in BMW
Orkney tenants
Tenant satisfaction declines in Orkney as goodwill seen during pandemic fades
0