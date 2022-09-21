Aberdeen Women’s postponed fixture with Hibernian rescheduled for October

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women’s postponed SWPL 1 fixture against Hibernian will now be played on October 19.

The game was originally due to be played on September 11 at Balmoral Stadium, but was postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The top-flight clash has been moved to a Wednesday night kick-off.

🗓️ Our postponed fixture with Hibs will now be played on Wednesday 19th October at the Balmoral Stadium. https://t.co/KKEnI6mQPk pic.twitter.com/79ipqFKAer — Aberdeen FC Women (@AberdeenWomen) September 21, 2022

Aberdeen host Celtic this Sunday, where they will be looking to pick up their first win of the SWPL 1 season.