Aberdeen Women’s postponed fixture with Hibernian rescheduled for October

By Sophie Goodwin
September 21, 2022, 4:28 pm Updated: September 21, 2022, 4:29 pm
Aberdeen Women will now host Hibernian on October 19.
Aberdeen Women will now host Hibernian on October 19.

Aberdeen Women’s postponed SWPL 1 fixture against Hibernian will now be played on October 19.

The game was originally due to be played on September 11 at Balmoral Stadium, but was postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The top-flight clash has been moved to a Wednesday night kick-off.

Aberdeen host Celtic this Sunday, where they will be looking to pick up their first win of the SWPL 1 season.

