Home News Moray

Man airlifted to hospital after one-car crash on A98 near Fochabers

By Chris Cromar and Ellie Milne
September 21, 2022, 4:50 pm Updated: September 21, 2022, 6:51 pm
Emergency services were called to the crash just after 3pm. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
A man has been taken to hospital by air ambulance following a crash on the A98 near Fochabers.

The crash involved one car and took place on the A98 Buckie to Fochabers road at around 3.05pm.

It is understood the car came off the road at Winding Walks and collided with a tree.

A section of the road was closed for around two hours following the crash but has now reopened.

Police and fire crews attended the scene, as well an air ambulance which took the man to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 3.05pm on Wednesday, September 21, police received a report of a road crash involving one vehicle on the A98 at Fochabers.”

“Officers attended and a man was taken by Air Ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The road was then reopened.”

The fire service received the call to assist at 3.08pm and sent two appliances to the scene.

The stop message came in at 3.46pm.

