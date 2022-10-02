Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell wants her side to play with confidence in SWPL Cup clash against Glasgow City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell wants her side to play with confidence in SWPL Cup clash against Glasgow City

By Sophie Goodwin
October 2, 2022, 6:00 am
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)

Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell is hoping her side can play with more confidence when they travel to Glasgow City in the SWPL Cup.

The Dons kick off their league cup campaign in the second round on Sunday afternoon against the six-time winners and six-time runners-up at Petershill Park.

After a difficult start to the SWPL 1, where they have lost five of their first six games, Campbell believes the cup game is a needed break away from the league.

The two sides last played in August where Glasgow City were fortunate to take all three points after a close game that finished 2-1.

And the Aberdeen skipper has urged her side to not let recent results in SWPL 1 negatively affect their mindset when they travel to Glasgow for the cup clash.

Campbell said: “It’s a tough draw getting Glasgow City this early on in the cup, but we’ve done well against them recently.

“We analysed that game at training this week, and hopefully we can do that wee bit better this time.

“I think it’s people from the outside who are putting pressure on us – not ourselves – but as a team we’ve spoken about playing with more confidence.

“We’re a young team, so it’s more about confidence than us feeling pressure. The game being in the cup is a good break from the league, and maybe we need that just now.

“It’s a bit of a free-hit against them but hopefully we can go down there and get a result, which would help us go back into the league with a fresh mind.”

Aberdeen Women skipper Loren Campbell in action against Celtic in SWPL 1. (Image: Wullie Marr/DCT Media)

The captain reckons that a win against City in the cup would send out a statement to the rest of the SWPL.

Campbell added: “It would definitely bring more confidence to the team if we went down there and won it. It would be a statement to the other teams in the league, too.

“We were unfortunate to not come away with something the last time we played City, so although the results haven’t been great recently, the performances are getting there.

“So, we’re hoping we can take that into Sunday and turn it into something positive.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

ANALYSIS: Rebuilt Aberdeen starting to deliver on promise of attacking football to entertain fans...…
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin pledges to deliver entertaining, attacking action for supporters
Derek McInnes thanks Aberdeen supporters for warm reception on his return to Pittodrie
Aberdeen sweep aside Derek McInnes' Kilmarnock 4-1 to return to top six
Aberdeen loan star Hayden Coulson aims to shine in 'shop window' of Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has looked at 'number of different scenarios' to fix Liam…
Aberdeen's rearranged match against Rangers at Pittodrie given festive billing
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter hails SWPL's deal with Sky Sports as 'huge step'…
Joe Harper: Former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes will be out to prove a point…
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hopes 'common sense prevails' over SFA charge

More from Press and Journal

Region's gin-makers keeping close eye on costs and customers
Caley Thistle Women need to focus on positives ahead of Ayr United trip, says…
David Knight: Bill Turnbull and Eddie Butler's deaths should prompt you to get checked
Sweet treats: The 7 step hot toddy bundt cake from The Hebridean Baker that…
Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre pleased his side made home advantage count in Arbroath victory
Talking Point: What's in a name? Ellie House finds out if the brides of…

Editor's Picks