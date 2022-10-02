Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell wants her side to play with confidence in SWPL Cup clash against Glasgow City

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell is hoping her side can play with more confidence when they travel to Glasgow City in the SWPL Cup.

The Dons kick off their league cup campaign in the second round on Sunday afternoon against the six-time winners and six-time runners-up at Petershill Park.

After a difficult start to the SWPL 1, where they have lost five of their first six games, Campbell believes the cup game is a needed break away from the league.

The two sides last played in August where Glasgow City were fortunate to take all three points after a close game that finished 2-1.

And the Aberdeen skipper has urged her side to not let recent results in SWPL 1 negatively affect their mindset when they travel to Glasgow for the cup clash.

Campbell said: “It’s a tough draw getting Glasgow City this early on in the cup, but we’ve done well against them recently.

“We analysed that game at training this week, and hopefully we can do that wee bit better this time.

“I think it’s people from the outside who are putting pressure on us – not ourselves – but as a team we’ve spoken about playing with more confidence.

“We’re a young team, so it’s more about confidence than us feeling pressure. The game being in the cup is a good break from the league, and maybe we need that just now.

“It’s a bit of a free-hit against them but hopefully we can go down there and get a result, which would help us go back into the league with a fresh mind.”

The captain reckons that a win against City in the cup would send out a statement to the rest of the SWPL.

Campbell added: “It would definitely bring more confidence to the team if we went down there and won it. It would be a statement to the other teams in the league, too.

“We were unfortunate to not come away with something the last time we played City, so although the results haven’t been great recently, the performances are getting there.

“So, we’re hoping we can take that into Sunday and turn it into something positive.”