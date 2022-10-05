‘Outstanding’ Ross McCrorie can shine in any position, insists Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has hailed the versatility and attitude of “outstanding” vice captain Ross McCrorie.

The 24-year-old was moved from midfield to centre-back for the 4-1 defeat of Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.

Goodwin insists McCrorie is a “proper player”.

And the Pittodrie gaffer is confident the former Scotland U21 skipper will never let down the Dons regardless of where positioned.

McCrorie dropped into the heart of defence against Killie as cover for suspended Liam Scales.

Dons vice captain McCrorie has also previously played at right back for the Dons.

Goodwin insists McCrorie’s versatility means he is not short at the heart of defence despite having only two senior centre-backs.

He said: “Good players can play anywhere and Ross can certainly do that.

“Ross is a proper player.

“He is a real team player and it doesn’t matter where you play Ross he will never let you down.

“Ross naturally plays in midfield and we lose his energy when we put him back into the centre half position.

“However he was outstanding against Kilmarnock and I am delighted for him.”

McCrorie pivotal to Goodwin’s plans

McCrorie initially arrived at Aberdeen on loan from Rangers but made the move permanent in January 2021.

Of the 87 games in all competitions McCrorie has played for Aberdeen, he has been a substitute just once.

McCrorie, who has netted four goals this season, is an integral part of Goodwin’s starting line-up, regardless of which position he plays.

Within weeks of arriving at Pittodrie as new manager Goodwin secured McCrorie on an extended contract until summer 2026.

An absolute WONDER goal from Ross McCrorie! 😱 A great strike from distance gives him his third Premier Sports Cup goal of the campaign, and doubles @AberdeenFC's lead 🔴 pic.twitter.com/ryZl16mINt — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) July 24, 2022

McCrorie played the majority of last season at centre-back under former boss Stephen Glass.

Goodwin moved him back into midfield in his first game as Dons manager and that has been McCrorie’s predominant role this term.

Go to option for centre-back cover

However McCrorie remains the go to option when the Reds are short of cover at centre-back, and has started three games in that position this season.

Versatile McCrorie started in the heart of defence in the 2-0 loss at Celtic as Scales was unavailable due to the terms of his loan deal from the Parkhead club.

He was again centre-back in the 3-2 loss to Motherwell as Scales moved outside to left-back as cover for Hayden Coulson who was injured.

And McCrorie was pitched in from the start at centre-back against Kilmarnock as Scales was suspended following a dismissal in the 3-1 loss to Hibs.

He is no stranger to the centre-back role.

McCrorie made his first team debut for Rangers at centre-back role when replacing Portuguese international Bruno Alves, a Euro 2016 winner, in a Betfred Cup quarter-final defeat of Partick Thistle in September 2017.

Soon after that debut then Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha backed McCrorie to be one of Scotland’s best ever centre-backs.

Caixinha said: “Ross McCrorie is going to be one of the best centre halves in history, not just for this club but for this country.”

Goodwin only has two senior centre-backs in summer signings Scales and captain Anthony Stewart.

However highly rated teenage centre-back Jack Milne, 19, was introduced as a substitute in the 80th minute against Kilmarnock for his Premiership debut.

McCrorie to be used in defence again

Goodwin expects to call upon McCrorie to fill in at centre-back again this season.

He said: “Ross can not only play in midfield but can also very comfortably fill in at centre-bac as we know he is going to have to do throughout the course of the season.”

Since Goodwin arrived at the club in February four Scotland international centre-backs have exited Pittodrie.

Long serving Andy Considine (St Johnstone), David Bates (K.V. Mechelen), Declan Gallagher (St Mirren) and Mikey Devlin (Fleetwood Town) all left.

Devlin had suffered from long term injury and had not featured in the 2021-22 season and last played for the Reds at the tail-end of 2020.

Goodwin insists the ability of McCrorie to slot into centre-back ensures the Dons are not short in that position.

He said: “Someone might look at the squad and think we are a little bit light at centre-half.

“Or possibly another right back to compete with (Jayden) Richardson.

“However I have got one some utility players like Ross who can play in a few positions.

“I used the budget in that way deliberately.”