REVIEW: The spectacular Cher Show ‘turns back time’ in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

REVIEW: The spectacular Cher Show ‘turns back time’ in Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
October 5, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 5, 2022, 6:20 am
The Cher Show is at HMT in Aberdeen this week.
The Cher Show is at HMT in Aberdeen this week. All photos by Pamela Raith.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

Tricia Tuttle at the BFI London Film Festival programme launch (Jonathan Brady/PA)
We chose joyous films to open and close London Film Festival, says director
Emma Mackey is best known for playing Maeve Wiley in the Netflix series Sex Education (Ian West/PA)
Emma Mackey on playing Emily Bronte: I was raised on period dramas
Comedian Stephen Bailey.
Stephen Bailey to explore what it means to be sophisticated at Aberdeen International Comedy…
Gayle joins Tara Spiers of the Dee Damsels fishing group, based in Banchory, on the River Dee in pursuit of salmon. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
River Dee Damsels: Angling to get more women into fishing
Lindsay Lohan on her return to the screen: for me, acting is like riding a bike (Ian West/PA)
Lindsay Lohan on her screen return: for me, acting is like riding a bicycle
Feather serpent God wages war on the surface world in new Black Panther trailer (John Walton/PA)
Feather serpent God wages war on the surface world in new Black Panther trailer
Nathan Graham said he got ’emotional’ filming his final scenes for Coronation Street having played a part in a number of the soap’s big storylines (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Nathan Graham exits Corrie: I was honoured to play homophobia in sport storyline
Daisy Lowe (Ian West/PA)
Daisy Lowe announces pregnancy: We are bursting at the seams with happiness
Daniel Sloss will soon return to Aberdeen international comedy festival 2022
EXCLUSIVE: Watch our video chats with Daniel Sloss and other stars of Aberdeen International…
Tricia Tuttle (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Tricia Tuttle to step down as BFI festivals director

More from Press and Journal

Dean Emslie has been reported missing from Dundee. Supplied by Police Scotland.
Missing teenager last seen four days ago believed to have travelled to Aberdeen
Jim Walker.
Sir Jim Walker on profits, costs and the former goalie now at the helm…
Finstown traffic
Orkney council hits the brakes on Finstown speed limit proposals
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)
Scotland duty is chance for Aberdeen Women youngsters to test themselves against world’s best,…
CR0029744 Aberdeenshire Cup final between Formartine United and Fraserburgh at Harlaw Park, Inverurie Formartine in Red Fraserburgh in White / black Pic shows: Scott Barbour Celebrating Fraserburgh scoring second goal Picture by Paul Glendell 28/07/2021
Fraserburgh striker Scott Barbour closing in on goals record as he celebrates milestone appearance
New Nairn County manager Steven Mackay. Image: Kenny Macleod
New Nairn County boss Steven Mackay targets swift reaction as Inverurie Locos come calling

Editor's Picks