‘Her face was white as a ghost’: Ex-Aberdeen Women captain Kelly Forrest on ‘surreal’ Pittodrie experience ahead of Dons’ stadium return

By Sophie Goodwin
October 26, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 26, 2022, 5:05 pm
Former Aberdeen Women captain Kelly Forrest. (Image: SNS)
Former Aberdeen Women captain Kelly Forrest. (Image: SNS)

Former Aberdeen Women captain Kelly Forrest has recalled her “surreal” memories of playing at Pittodrie ahead of the Dons’ return to the stadium.

Forrest, who retired at the end of last season, skippered the women’s team at their first-ever game at Pittodrie against Rangers earlier this year.

The Dons make their Pittodrie comeback when they host Glasgow Women on Sunday afternoon – a game where they will be looking to pick up their first win of the SWPL 1 season.

Aberdeen Women’s homecoming match in March was an historic night for the club, and one Forrest described as a “career highlight” prior to kick-off.

And, while the former skipper says the squad were nervous, the overarching feeling was one of excitement as they stepped out on to the famous turf for the first time.

Nerves, excitement and an ‘out of this world’ experience

Forrest said: “It was probably one of the most nervous changing rooms I’ve ever been in. We all just wanted to do well for the fans and our friends and family.

“It was a huge crowd and we were up against the best team in the country at the time, so we knew it was going to be a tough game.

“Although we were nervous, we were all really buzzing and excited. There was this positive energy and unseen adrenaline that you could just feel around the room.

Former Aberdeen captain Kelly Forrest talks tactics with co-manager Emma Hunter at Pittodrie (Image: SNS)

“When we went out onto the pitch it was probably the most out of this world experience that I’ve ever hard. It just felt so surreal – not just for me, but for everyone.

“I’ll always remember looking across to Loren Campbell before we went out, and she always keeps herself together and never crumbles, but her face was as white as a ghost.

“I just went up and gave her a big hug to make sure she was OK – but, if she was feeling like that, then it just showed the scale of the event that night.”

Pittodrie crowd will play an important role again

When Forrest skippered the side at Pittodrie, Aberdeen were well supported by the 1,894 fans who packed into an almost sold-out Main Stand.

The former captain hopes the Dons will benefit from another big turnout on Sunday, as she reflects on how important the fans were during her own experience.

Forrest said: “I underestimated the power of a crowd until that game. They really got behind us, which was really amazing.

“The noise and the atmosphere really reminded us that Pittodrie was our home pitch.

“It encouraged us to fight and really push ourselves until the end, so hopefully the girls will get that same support on Sunday.”

Although Forrest won’t be in the changing room on Sunday, she has offered some advice to the players who could be in line to make their Pittodrie debut.

Those who were not involved in the first game at Pittodrie include the five under-19s graduates now in the squad and new arrivals Nadine Hanssen, Elena Karkkainen and Eirinn McCafferty.

The former Aberdeen skipper said: “I would say to them just go out and enjoy it – embrace the occasion and put in a performance you want to be remembered for.

“A lot of people will have shown up to the game, as it should be for most games, so they’ll want to play well in front of a big crowd.

“It’ll be quite emotional for a lot of the girls because they’ve grown up supporting Aberdeen, so they have to try and embrace and appreciate every minute of the game.”

