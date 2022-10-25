Goal hero Duk the blueprint for Aberdeen’s recruitment strategy, says boss Jim Goodwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Goal hero Duk the blueprint for Aberdeen’s recruitment strategy, says boss Jim Goodwin

By Sean Wallace
October 25, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 25, 2022, 8:40 am
Left, Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 against Motherwell with teammate Bojan Miovski.
Left, Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 against Motherwell with teammate Bojan Miovski.

In-form goal hero Duk is the blueprint for Aberdeen’s recruitment strategy, says boss Jim Goodwin.

Aberdeen racked up three straight wins in a successful week with summer signing Luis Lopes, aka “Duk”, netting in every game.

Goodwin insists signing exciting young talent like Duk and developing them into first team stars, and potential saleable assets, is the Dons’ recruitment strategy.

It is paying off as Duk has rapidly become a fan favourite following his arrival from Benfica this summer on a three-year deal.

Cape Verde international Duk has only started four games since arriving at Pittodrie  – and netted in them all.

Secured for a six-figure fee from the Portuguese giants, boss Goodwin believes Duk can reach far higher levels at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen’s Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 at Motherwell with team-mates and fans.

Goodwin said: “We believe if we bring in young players, develop and educate them properly, they will add value and become sellable assets if required.

“Not only that, but they will also add real quality to the team.

“That is the recruitment strategy that I have decided to go with and that we as a club have bought into.

“We also don’t want to block the path of kids coming through the academy either, so we have to be mindful of that.

“Duk was playing for the Benfica B team a lot and this is his first real taste of men’s football, so to speak.

“Many of the players here have a lot of development still to do.

“They haven’t played a lot of senior football, especially at this level.”

Investing in young, exciting talent

During the summer transfer window, Aberdeen invested heavily in emerging young talent that could both make a first team impact and potentially be sold on at a substantial profit.

North Macedonian international striker Bojan Miovski, 23, was secured for £535,000 from Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

Miovski has already netted nine goals this season and is forging a strong partnership with Duk since a switch to a 3-5-2 formation.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates with Duk after making it 1-0 at Motherwell.

Albanian international midfielder Ylber Ramadani, 26, was also secured from MTK Budapest in a £100,000 swoop.

Ramadani has started every game since arriving and is a key player for Goodwin.

Highly-rated former Newcastle United winger Callum Roberts, 25, was secured for £100,000 from Notts County.

Roberts has only featured twice this season having suffered a long-term hamstring injury.

The winger is scheduled to return to action after the Premiership winter break for the World Cup.

Winger Shayden Morris, 20, was signed on a four-year deal from Fleetwood Town for an undisclosed fee, while right-back Jayden Richardson, 22, was signed in a £300,000 deal from Nottingham Forest on a three-year contract.

Aberdeen’s Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 with team-mate Bojan Miovski at Motherwell.

A goal with every start for Duk

However, it is Duk who has grabbed the headlines, and the goals, in a successful week which highlighted the progress of Goodwin’s new look squad.

Duk netted in the 2-0 Premiership defeat of Hearts at Pittodrie then scored in the 4-1 Premier Sports Cup win over Partick Thistle.

That win set up a Hampden semi-final showdown with Rangers in January.

Duk’s red-hot form continued with the winner in a 2-1 triumph at Motherwell.

The Cape Verde international has started just four of his 15 appearances for the Dons – and scored in every start.

Duk ready to complete 90 minutes

Duk has yet to play a full 90 minutes for the Dons and has been substituted during the second half in the games he has started.

Goodwin insists the lack of starts early in his Pittodrie career was because Duk had to work on fitness having arrived after pre-season training.

Now fully match sharp, he expects Duk to not only start but last the entire 90 minutes.

Goodwin said: “Duk was unfortunate when he came in a bit late as we had to work hard on his fitness.

Aberdeen’s Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes scores to make it 2-1 against Motherwell.

“Graeme Kirk (Head of Sport Science and Fitness) deserves a huge amount of credit for that.

“We feel that, fitness-wise, Duk is now in a place where he can start games and hopefully start completing games soon enough as well.”

Motherwell’s Paul McGinn (l) and Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes battle for possession.

Role of MacKenzie in Duk’s winner

Dons striker Duk came through the same Benfica system as Celtic attacker Jota.

Duk scored 11 times in 42 appearances for the Benfica B in Liga Portugal B with Jota scoring nine in 47.

During his time with Benfica’s U23 side, Duk netted 18 times in 41 appearances.

Duk represented Portugal at under-18 and under-19 level, but made his Cape Verde senior debut against Ecuador this summer.

He earned a second cap during last month’s international break when starting a 2-1 friendly away win over Bahrain.

Goodwin praised the role of left wing-back Jack MacKenzie for his role in Duk’s winning diving header against Motherwell.

He said: “With that goal we worked the ball quickly from the middle of the pitch to the wide area.

“It was a brilliant ball initially from Jack MacKenzie after a one v one against (Paul) McGinn.

“McGinn’s a good, experienced defender who has been involved in the international set-up.

“Jack did a little drop of the shoulder to get half a yard.

“He then put a brilliant ball in for Duk to get the winner.

“It has been a great week as we beat Hearts and won in the quarters (of the League Cup).

“Then we went to an extremely difficult Motherwell venue and got all three points.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Duk after making it 1-0 at Motherwell.
Duncan Shearer: Refreshing to see Aberdeen benefit from two-up-top approach as Bojan Miovski and…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin with Ylber Ramadani at full-time at Fir Park. Image: SNS.
'If you had a squad of Ramadanis you'd be all right': Jim Goodwin hails…
Aberdeen fans during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup defeat of Partick Thistle.
Confirmed: Aberdeen will get up to 20,000 tickets for Premier Sports Cup semi-final clash…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen fan view: It didn't take long for VAR to prove its worth
Aberdeen players after the historic match at Pittodrie.
Sophie Goodwin: Aberdeen Women need big Pittodrie support upon return to stadium
Aberdeen Women's Mya Christie. Image: Kath Flannery
'The biggest occasion of my life': Aberdeen Women forward Mya Christie raring to make…
Aberdeens Jack McKenzie (R) and Motherwells Stuart McKinstry. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie looking for Dons to build momentum
Lewis Ferguson in action for Bologna against Juventus. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson embracing Italian experience on and off the pitch
MOTHERWELL, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 22: A general view of the VAR check for Miovskis first goal during a cinch Premiership match between Motherwell and Aberdeen at Fir Park, on October 22, 2022, in Motherwell, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Analysis: VAR debut was decisive in Aberdeen's win at Motherwell
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Motherwell at Fir Park. Image: SNS
'This has all the makings of an excellent squad' - Aberdeen fans react to…

Most Read

1
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
2
Four fishermen were rescued after the BA55 Ocean Maid run aground near Cairnbulg. Image: Aberdeenshire Aerial Photography.
Four fishermen rescued after boat runs aground on the ‘notorious black spot’ near Fraserburgh
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Mark Webb Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022 Picture shows; Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Mark Webb Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022. n/A. Supplied by Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Mark Webb Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022 Date; Unknown
Civil engineer who repeatedly bit face of girlfriend is a ‘serious risk to any…
4
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Suzanne Argo was arrested after an assault here. Picture shows; Tikka Tandoori in West High Street, Inverurie. Inverurie. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Woman racially abused and assaulted youth in takeaway after being called a ‘drunk old…
5
An ambulance worker at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Highland couple with unborn baby concerns had to drive three hours instead of getting…
6
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Child rapist Lee Duncan , 41 [9-8-81], was jailed after being found guilty of attacking an eight-year-old girl by a jury at the High Court in Dundee. Picture shows; Child rapist Lee Duncan . N/A. Gordon Currie Date; Unknown
North-east child sex attacker brought to justice after quarter of a century
7
Three streets at the new eco village in Banchory will be named after muses featured in Crathes Castle paintings. Image: Aberdeenshire Council/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Streets in Banchory’s eco village to be named after ancient Greek muses shown in…
8
comedian jim smith added another aberdeen date due to huge demand
Farmer-turned-comedian Jim Smith adds another Aberdeen date as two shows sell out
9
To go with story by Gemma Bibby. Norman Broadbent Group, the UK?s oldest executive search firm, is setting its sights on growth in Scotland with the opening of its first offices north of the border. The launch of London headquartered Norman Broadbent Group in Scotland marks the arrival of a well-established executive search firm with ambitions to disrupt the market. Opening offices in both Aberdeen and Edinburgh, the firm has established a six-strong team to launch the Scottish business, aiming to employ 20 staff across Scotland by the end of 2025. Picture shows; Outside Rubislaw Terrace Aberdeen L-R Sean Buchan, Natalie Heneghan, Michael Diamond, Emma Brown, Mark Houghton (photo credit Michal Wachucik). Aberdeen. Supplied by Michal Wachucik Date; 24/10/2022
Executive recruitment trio launch Norman Broadbent in Aberdeen
10
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0039063 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Dominic Chrich-Holmes Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/10/2022
Boyfriend who broke partner’s cheekbone and cut her with Stanley knife branded serious danger…

More from Press and Journal

The partial solar eclipse can be seen from around 10am today. Image: Chris Sumner.
Shetland to have the best view in UK of today's partial eclipse
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay insists 'we were here last year' as Ross County plot move off…
Yes, he did it again. Finn Russell celebrates with the Calcutta Cup.
Neil Drysdale: Gregor Townsend badly needs Scotland to continue winning run against Australia
Major changes at Inverallan Church approved.
Hot tub glamping pod plans for Tomatin, community use for Grantown church and a…
Cove Rangers striker Gerry McDonagh is congratulated by Mitch Megginson after his goal against Ayr United. Image: Dave Johnston
Gerry McDonagh reveals weight loss push to regain Cove Rangers starting spot
Shapinsay community
Orkney councillors agree to support two community projects in Stronsay and Shapinsay with up…
The realities of Westminster politics is starting to feel more unsettling than science fiction
Scott Begbie: Tories can't keep regenerating prime ministers like Time Lords
Scott Smith says the borders at Haddo House are still going strong.
Gardening with Scott Smith: Boost your herbaceous plants
Francis McPhee was jailed for assaulting his partner with a baseball bat.
Jealous lover jailed after he struck partner across knee with baseball bat
North-east teaching fund close to 'collapse' over slave trade revelations

Editor's Picks

Most Commented