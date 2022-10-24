Sophie Goodwin: Aberdeen Women need big Pittodrie support upon return to stadium

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women need a big crowd more than ever when they play at Pittodrie – for just the second time – on Sunday.

Despite their tough start to the season, the stage is now set for Pittodrie and the Dons must grab their chance when Glasgow Women come to town.

Aberdeen host the Glasgow side, who sit bottom of the SWPL 1 table, on Sunday afternoon, with both teams yet to win their first game of the campaign.

And while the Reds would have hoped to have picked up their first three points before now, what better place to get your first win than in front of a big crowd at Pittodrie?

The homecoming match back in March, against Rangers, was a success – despite the 2-0 defeat – as almost 2,000 people packed into the Main Stand on a cold Wednesday night.

For many of those fans, that match would have been their first time watching Aberdeen Women play as only a few hundred regularly make the short trip to Balmoral Stadium.

But throughout that match, the fans were in fine voice – like they would be for the men’s first team – as ‘Come on you Reds’ rang out around the stadium over the 90 minutes.

The Dons need that same support, and then some, again on Sunday, and in return, I reckon the fans will be rewarded with some entertaining top-flight football.

Aberdeen’s recent results in SWPL 1 don’t tell full story

It might sound a bit silly to say that about a game that will feature two teams who have not won a league game this season – but hear me out.

I’ve covered the Dons for over a year now and I can attest to that – when they’re up for it – they’re a talented young team who want to get the ball down and play quality football.

Although Aberdeen return to Pittodrie off the back of a defeat to Hibs, co-manager Emma Hunter said it was one of their best performances of the season.

Against the full-time professional outfit, the Dons reduced the Hibees to little in the way of chances from open play after a solid defensive performance.

And they weren’t just impressive at the back, but all over the park, as Aberdeen looked threatening in attack, which is something they’ve struggled with this season.

If they bring the same level of performance and cut out simple, but costly, mistakes, the Dons will be favourites to pick up the three points at Pittodrie.

An opportunity to make Pittodrie history

It could be a record-breaking day and a day full of firsts at Pittodrie – if all goes to plan.

With the game kicking off at 1pm, it’s a perfect opportunity to break Aberdeen Women’s current attendance record at Pittodrie, which stands at 1,894.

And as their first game at the stadium ended in a 2-0 defeat, not only could it be the Dons’ first win of the season but also their first win and goals scored at Pittodrie.

A big crowd on Sunday bodes well for the future, as the club have proposed that when their new stadium is built, Aberdeen Women will play eight games a season there.

In each of those eight games, the Dons want an average attendance of 12,000 fans, and if that’s to happen then they need to build the foundations of a healthy support now.

The games at Pittodrie are a great – and easy way – for the club to create a long-term united support who show up for the women’s team, as they do for the men’s team.