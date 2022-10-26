Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails importance of ‘leaders’ Ramadani, Stewart, McCrorie and Roos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails importance of ‘leaders’ Ramadani, Stewart, McCrorie and Roos

By Sean Wallace
October 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 26, 2022, 6:52 am
Leaders. Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart and vice captain Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Hearts.
Leaders. Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart and vice captain Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Hearts.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has hailed the impact of “leaders” Ylber Ramadani, Anthony Stewart, Ross McCrorie and Kelle Roos.

Goodwin is confident he has built a squad full of strong characters following an extensive summer rebuild.

However, he reckons the leaders within the squad still need to step up to “rally the troops” when needed.

Goodwin believes those leadership qualities were required to haul the Dons over the line in their 2-1 weekend win at Motherwell.

At 1-1 and with Well in the ascendency, the Reds gaffer reckons lesser teams without inspirational leaders on the park would have crumbled and lost.

Goodwin looks for Stewart, Ramadani, McCrorie and Roos to lead when the going gets tough – and they delivered at Motherwell to drive the Dons to a third straight win in a week.

It is a victory which puts the Reds in buoyant mood ahead of a trip to face second-placed Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday.

Goodwin said: “We have a strong group with some really good characters.

“They showed their character, especially when Motherwell grabbed the equaliser.

“That was a time when Motherwell were probably on top.

“I think lesser teams with weaker characters would go under at that particular moment and maybe lose the game 2-1.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin with Ylber Ramadani at full-time at Fir Park. Image: SNS

“We didn’t allow that to happen.

“Ramadani, Stewart, Roos, McCrorie –the guys I look to as leaders on the pitch – rallied the troops and got them going again. And the boys believed that they could win the game at Motherwell.”

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin with Kelle Roos at full-time against St Johnstone.

‘Leaders’ start every Aberdeen game

Three of Aberdeen’s on-field leaders were signed during Goodwin’s summer squad reconstruction which cost in excess of £1.5 million in transfer fees.

Albanian international midfielder Ramadani was secured for £100,000 from Hungarian club MTK Budapest on a three-year deal.

Stewart arrived on a free following the expiration of his contract with Wycombe Wanderers.

Right-sided centre-back Stewart, 30, signed a two-year contract and was given the captain’s armband by Goodwin.

Dutch keeper Roos, 30, also signed a two-year deal after his contract with Derby County expired at the end of last season.

 

Roos and Stewart have started every game this season.

Ramadani has started every game since arriving during the Premier Sports Cup group stages.

Vice-captain McCrorie has also started every game he has been available for under Goodwin.

Of his 91 appearances for the Dons, having signed under previous boss Derek McInnes, only one on McCrorie’s appearances has come as a substitute.

Not getting caught up in ‘noise’ outside the dressing room

Aberdeen will travel to Ibrox on Saturday on a high after a great week.

Aberdeen’s Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes, left, celebrates making it 2-1 against Motherwell with team-mate Bojan Miovski.

The Reds beat Partick Thistle 4-1 to set up a Premier Sports Cup semi-final showdown with Rangers at Hampden on Sunday January 16 (3pm).

Wins against Hearts (2-0) and Motherwell (2-1) also elevated the Dons to third in the Premiership table.

Should Aberdeen beat Rangers on Saturday, they will move to within four points of the Ibrox club, who currently occupy second spot.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 against Motherwell.

Goodwin has called for calm at Pittodrie ahead of the Ibrox showdown.

The Dons boss demands a continuity of emotion from his squad throughout the course of a season.

There can be no ecstatic highs following wins and no crushing lows after defeats.

For supporters, the Dons boss accepts things are different.

He said: “I have spoken to the players long and hard about not getting too caught up in the noise outside the dressing room.

“Aberdeen is quite an emotional city.

“When you win a game people get carried away and when you lose a game it is the end of the world.

“We don’t need people to tell us when we have done well and we don’t need to listen to the over-criticism either when things don’t go so well.”

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Motherwell.

Switch to three at the back paying off

Aberdeen’s potent attack have scored 42 goals in 17 games in all competitions so far this season.

However, Goodwin praised his side for their defensive strength and fighting spirit against Motherwell.

Goodwin has recently switched from a defensive four to a back three of Liam Scales, Stewart and McCrorie.

He said: “We had to dig in at times, something that we have been criticised for in the past.

“I thought defensively as a group we looked really organised and disciplined.

Aberdeen players at full-time after the 2-1 defeat of Motherwell.

“A lot of long balls come into the box when you play against Motherwell, who are quite a direct team up to (Kevin) van Veen – competing for second balls, free-kicks and long throws.

“We managed those key moments well in the main.”

