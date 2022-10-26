Athletics: Aberdeen runners stun central belt foes to win national cross-country title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Athletics: Aberdeen runners stun central belt foes to win national cross-country title

By Daniel Rees
October 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 26, 2022, 6:56 am
Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club's Hamish McKay competing at the national cross country relay championships in Cumbernauld. Image: Bobby Gavin
Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club's Hamish McKay competing at the national cross country relay championships in Cumbernauld. Image: Bobby Gavin

Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club’s young guns stormed to a memorable victory at the national cross-country relay championships in Cumbernauld -stunning pre-race favourites Giffnock North.

The north-east trio of Alex Henthorn, Harris Callander and Hamish McKay combined to edge out the opposition by 10 seconds in typically grizzly cross-country conditions in north Lanarkshire.

With each of the three runners representing a different age group – Alex Henthorn, under-13s, Harris Callander, U15s, and Hamish McKay, U17s – the day proved a valuable learning experience for the young athletes, who earned Aberdeen the boys’ cross-country relay title for the first time in well over a decade.

Henthorn, himself a Scottish national champion over 800m earlier this summer, led the charge on the first leg of the 4k course, before handing over to Callander.

A good leg by Callander, who has enjoyed a consistent stretch of competition this year, set up McKay for the final run.

With two competitors ahead of him and much of the first half of the course uphill, McKay was aggressive from the off – overhauling the Giffnock A and B teams and returning home to secure Aberdeen a richly-deserved win.

It is a victory which places the club firmly on the map in the early stages of the cross-country season.

Katrina McKay, an Aberdeen AAC volunteer and the boys’ cross country team manager, thinks the format of the race helped spur the boys on to the statement win, with the varying age groups also allowing for some of the more senior athletes to guide the younger runners through the course beforehand.

She said: “We get the U17 athlete to walk the course with the younger team members, just so they’re aware of the course they’re going to run and what it’s like under foot.

“The relays are quite a different event. With normal cross-country competitions, you’re running as a club, but it’s not normal for the U13 to go to the U15 and then the U17.

“But the U17 is likely to have been to Cumbernauld before and done relay competitions, and they know what they’re doing.

“A lot of the younger kids haven’t (had that experience) – Harris had never done a cross country relay before. Alex Henthorn did it last year, but on a different course.”

People have their cowbells out and are cheering and shouting”

Although McKay knew the team was strong, prevailing overall was still a major success for the three runners – and Aberdeen AAC as a club.

She added: “The team winning was a brilliant achievement. We knew they were going to do well, but you never know what’s going to happen on the day with cross country.

“These events have always got a really good atmosphere because you’re there as a team. It’s very different to track events – people have their cowbells out and are cheering and shouting.”

Other Aberdeen AAC teams land
top-10 finishes

In the young female category, Aberdeen edged out Airdrie Harriers and Edinburgh AC to secure a top-10 finish.

Without a full complement of runners, Aberdeen’s senior women’s team were unable to compete for honours – though the competition did act as a good training run for national 800m champion Hannah Cameron, and team-mate Stefanie Tucker.

The senior men’s team, however, managed to finish in the top-10, with Adam Brown, Fearghas Thomson, Aaron Odentz, and Michael Ferguson making up the quartet.

Michael Ferguson. Image: Bobby Gavin

Ferguson thinks it’s an important event, as it brings a wide range of distance runners together for the first time in the cross-country season.

He said: “The brilliance of the event is that it’s a 4k course.

“It’s at the part of the season where the track runners are happy to do it because it’s not going to affect how they run in January, and endurance athletes, like road runners and marathon runners, are quite happy to do it as well because marathon races have finished. It brings all the endurance community together.

“The quality was definitely one of the highest it’s been for quite a few years.”





