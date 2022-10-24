Confirmed: Aberdeen will get up to 20,000 tickets for Premier Sports Cup semi-final clash with Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen supporters will have access to up to 20,000 tickets for the Premier Sports Cup semi-final clash against Rangers at Hampden.

The Dons will face the Ibrox club at the national stadium on Sunday, January 15 (3pm).

Aberdeen fans will be based in the South, and East stands at Hampden.

Fans of Rangers will be split across the South, North and West stands.

The SPFL has also confirmed ticket prices for the semi-final with the vast majority ranging from £28-£33 for adults.

Under-16s and over-65s will pay £12 to attend the matches, which are being shown exclusively live on Premier Sports.

The sales process for Aberdeen tickets, with phases and on sale dates, will be based on priority points and announced in due course.

It has been agreed by both clubs that the initial allocations may change dependent upon demand.

Ticket details for Aberdeen supporters are:

South Stand Lower Section J1 – Adults £38

South Stand Lower Section I – Adults £33

South Stand Upper Section H – Adults £33

East Stand Sections G & F – Adults £28 Over 65 / U-16 £12

South Stand Wheelchair Users – Adults £15 Over 65 / Under-16 £5

East Stand Wheelchair Users – Adults £10 Over 65 / Under-16 £5

Final date set for Sunday February 26

Celtic and Kilmarnock will meet in the other semi-final at Hampden on Saturday, January 14.

The date for the Premier Sports Cup Final is Sunday February 26.

SPFL Chief Executive Neil Doncaster said: “This season’s Premier Sports Cup semi-finals promise to be two hugely exciting matches.

“The Premier Sports Cup continues to be a real success story as a competition and supporters at home will be able to tune in to watch the semi-finals live on Premier Sports.

“We are all looking forward to both games and would like to wish the four remaining clubs the very best of luck.”