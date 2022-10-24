Confirmed: Aberdeen will get up to 20,000 tickets for Premier Sports Cup semi-final clash with Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Confirmed: Aberdeen will get up to 20,000 tickets for Premier Sports Cup semi-final clash with Rangers

By Sean Wallace
October 24, 2022, 1:02 pm Updated: October 24, 2022, 1:13 pm
Aberdeen fans during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup defeat of Partick Thistle.
Aberdeen fans during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup defeat of Partick Thistle.

Aberdeen supporters will have access to up to 20,000 tickets for the Premier Sports Cup semi-final clash against Rangers at Hampden.

The Dons will face the Ibrox club at the national stadium on Sunday, January 15 (3pm).

Aberdeen fans will be based in the South, and East stands at Hampden.

Fans of Rangers will be split across the South, North and West stands.

The SPFL has also confirmed ticket prices for the semi-final with the vast majority ranging from £28-£33 for adults.

Under-16s and over-65s will pay £12 to attend the matches, which are being shown exclusively live on Premier Sports.

The sales process for Aberdeen tickets, with phases and on sale dates, will be based on priority points and announced in due course.

Hayden Coulson (22) of Aberdeen scores in the 4-1 Premier Sports Cup quarter-final defeat of Partick Thistle.

It has been agreed by both clubs that the initial allocations may change dependent upon demand.

Ticket details for Aberdeen supporters are:

  • South Stand Lower Section J1 – Adults £38
  • South Stand Lower Section I – Adults £33
  • South Stand Upper Section H – Adults £33
  • East Stand Sections G & F – Adults £28                Over 65 / U-16 £12
  • South Stand Wheelchair Users – Adults £15       Over 65 / Under-16 £5
  • East Stand Wheelchair Users – Adults £10          Over 65 / Under-16 £5

Final date set for Sunday February 26

Celtic and Kilmarnock will meet in the other semi-final at Hampden on Saturday, January 14.

The date for the Premier Sports Cup Final is Sunday February 26.

SPFL Chief Executive Neil Doncaster said: “This season’s Premier Sports Cup semi-finals promise to be two hugely exciting matches.

“The Premier Sports Cup continues to be a real success story as a competition and supporters at home will be able to tune in to watch the semi-finals live on Premier Sports.

“We are all looking forward to both games and would like to wish the four remaining clubs the very best of luck.”

 

