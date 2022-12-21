Ref Watch: Aberdeen fans won’t like this but referee Willie Collum got all the big calls at Pittodrie right

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ref Watch: Aberdeen fans won’t like this but referee Willie Collum got all the big calls at Pittodrie right

By Finlay Elder
December 21, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 21, 2022, 7:41 pm
Referee Willie Collum gives Rangers' James Sands a yellow card for his foul on Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS.
Referee Willie Collum gives Rangers' James Sands a yellow card for his foul on Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS.

It was a second meeting of the season between Aberdeen and Rangers and once again VAR featured heavily in the encounter.

Aberdeen were a much improved side from their disappointing display against Celtic but found themselves 1-0 down early in the match.

Fashion Sakala gave Rangers the lead as he slotted the ball through the legs of Kelle Roos.

There was a huge hint of fortune as the ball bounced back to him after his initial effort.

There were big appeals from the Aberdeen defence and the home crowd for a handball against Sakala as he attempted to take control of the ball.

The referee was well positioned to see any possible infringement and, after a VAR review, the goal was rightly awarded.

I can understand the shouts for handball at the time but after the review it is clear to see the ball hit the Rangers player on his chest and upper arm so the call to allow the goal was absolutely spot on.

Referee Willie Collum speaks to Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani. Image: Shutterstock.

Should Aberdeen have had a penalty?

Aberdeen almost equalised a few minutes later with Ranger captain James Tavernier hitting his own post.

The ball did appear to strike his arm under pressure from the Aberdeen forward ‘Duk’.

The incident was checked on VAR and I have to agree with the decision made to not award a penalty. The ball does appear to hit the arm of Tavernier, but the arm is not in an unnatural position.

From the replays I have seen the ball also appears to hit his upper arm, level with the sleeve line and bottom of the armpit which would mean no handball and no penalty.

There were claims for a Rangers foul on Sakala before the award of the free kick which ‘Duk’ equalised from, they were confidently waved away by referee Willie Collum.

This was an excellent piece of refereeing. It was not a foul and the right call was made, if a penalty had been awarded I couldn’t see VAR overturning the decision for that ‘foul’.

That is of course a potential downside to VAR, if it had been a foul VAR would not have been able to interfere with the decision.

Willie Collum books James Sands for a foul on Bojan Miovski which led to Aberdeen’s opening goal. Image: Shutterstock.

Spot-kick would have been harsh

Rangers also had a strong penalty shout after Aberdeen took the lead in the second half, the ball was crossed into the box with it striking the stomach and then the arm of Dons defender Ross McCrorie.

Awarding a penalty would have been extremely harsh as there is nothing he can do with his arms, it isn’t making his body bigger and it certainly isn’t unnatural. The referee was spot on with this decision.

As Rangers snatched the victory deep in stoppage time there were also claims of a handball against Connor Goldson before Scott Arfield fired into the net.

The rules surrounding handball are constantly changing and can be incredibly confusing at times.

The rule on handballs leading to a goalscoring opportunity is pretty clear, if a player scored after the ball hitting an arm – accidental or not – the goal is to be disallowed.

Unfortunately for Aberdeen fans the ball does appear to graze the chest of Goldson and not his arm so there was to be no saving VAR intervention for the Dons as they threw away three points.

What about the amount of injury time?

The final point to be made about this enthralling encounter was the amount of additional time played in the match.

A total of seven minutes was announced, a decision which has now irked Dons fans given Rangers scored and the 95th and 97th minutes.

I think it was a fair amount of added time as there were several changes for both teams, injury stoppages for Roos and Anthony Stewart of Aberdeen and a few flashpoint moments where the referee needed to take control of the game.

Based on how the recent World Cup has gone in terms of added time, I can certainly see referees across Scotland starting to award more minutes due to time wasted in a game.

Overall I thought the referee team and VAR did extremely well, they got the big calls right.

They struggled at points to manage and control the game but this is to be expected in a game of this stature.

Both Aberdeen and Rangers fans will claim to have been on the wrong end of decisions but in my opinion the referee team had a very solid game.

  •   Finlay Elder has been a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official since 2019, with experience in the Highland League, juniors and Club Academy. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS Group
Ross Laidlaw says Ross County are eager to show why Premiership remains their level
KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 28: Jack MacKenzie in action for Aberdeen during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on December 28, 2022, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Jack MacKenzie says a shift in mentality is needed at Aberdeen ahead of Ross…
Ross County and Aberdeen managers, Malky Mackay and Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: North football gets decisive New Year treat to start 2023
New Aberdeen signing Aaron Reid, left, in action for Turriff United. Picture by Scott Baxter
Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid joins Elgin City on loan
Joe Wright scores a header to make it 2-0 Kilmarnock against Aberdeen. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin to have 'frank and honest' talks with underperforming players
Former Aberdeen Women defender Carrie Doig has backed the Dons to improve in SWPL 1. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Dons defender Carrie Doig backs Aberdeen Women to climb table and reach safety…

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…
Post Thumbnail
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it and how to help
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. ISA careers advice Picture shows; Pupils of ISA. Aberdeen. Supplied by International School Aberdeen Date; Unknown
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented