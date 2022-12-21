Pretty four-bedroom property in village for sale at over £450,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pretty four-bedroom property in village for sale at over £450,000

By Jacqueline Wake Young
December 21, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 21, 2022, 7:51 pm
Linden Brae, Tarves, Ellon, is for sale at price over £450,000 with Aberdein Considine.
Linden Brae, Tarves, Ellon, is for sale at price over £450,000 with Aberdein Considine.

Properties don’t come much prettier than Linden Brae on Old Aberdeen Road near Ellon.

This spacious and bright home enjoys a generous, secluded plot in the village of Tarves and boasts four bedrooms and three reception rooms.

It has been thoughtfully redesigned internally and as a result the current owners have created a warm, inviting and stylish home.

Within walking distance of all local amenities including the school, shop and cafe yet situated within quiet, private gardens, Linden Brae benefits from oil central heating and underfloor heating in the kitchen, en-suite and family bathroom.

Linden Brae is exceptionally bright and spacious with dual aspect glazing.

Dual aspect windows in the comfortable open-plan lounge and dining room enhance the natural light and there is the option of a quiet seat appreciating the views over the front lawn and beyond or gathering around the wood-burning stove after dinner.

A wood-burning stove is a particularly attractive feature.

Space for socialising

Everyone will want to linger and socialise over dinner in the superb dining kitchen with full height windows and doors opening out on to the patio for that highly desirable indoor/outdoor lifestyle.

A family room offers another space for relaxing and there is a study with good wi-fi speeds which provides the all-important option to work from home.

Open plan living on a large scale allows for sociable and comfortable living.

Off the kitchen is a rear hallway leading to the utility room and giving access to the back garden.

Also located on the ground floor is a handy w.c. off the entrance hallway.

An elegant natural wood staircase leads upstairs to the bedrooms providing a stylish focal point in this home.

The master bedroom is generously proportioned and has open views, wall-to-wall fitted wardrobes and a large en-suite shower room.

The wooden staircase is an elegant addition.

There are three further double bedrooms and a family bathroom fitted with white three-piece suite and separate corner shower cubicle.

Storage is plentiful with a linen cupboard, large storage cupboard and a floored loft fitted with power, light and Ramsay ladder.

Delightful outdoor space

Moving outside, the sunny, south-facing gardens comprise a spacious patio and lawns with well-stocked flower beds to create a delightful outdoor area for family and friends to enjoy.

The kitchen and dining space is flooded with light.

To the rear there is a paved patio along with a garden shed. Budding gardeners will like the greenhouse and raised beds in the driveway which provides ample parking for a number of cars and leads to the single garage which has power, light and a water supply.

Included in the sale of this property will be all carpets, curtains, blinds, light shades, light fittings, washing machine, dryer, fridge freezer and integrated kitchen appliances: double oven; gas hob; fridge, freezer, dishwasher. Also included in the sale will be the garden shed and greenhouse.

The outdoor patio area allows for al fresco dining and summer barbecues.

On entering Tarves from the South on the B999, drive towards the village centre turning left into The Square and left again at the Aberdeen Arms Hotel.

Continue along the Old Aberdeen Road and Linden Brae is located 150m down the hill on the left hand side.

Linden Brae is on the market for price over £450,000 with Aberdein Considine –  telephone 01358 721893 or visit www.acandco.com – and is on the aspc website.

A sleek and contemporary bathroom.

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

