Pretty four-bedroom property in village for sale at over £450,000

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Properties don’t come much prettier than Linden Brae on Old Aberdeen Road near Ellon.

This spacious and bright home enjoys a generous, secluded plot in the village of Tarves and boasts four bedrooms and three reception rooms.

It has been thoughtfully redesigned internally and as a result the current owners have created a warm, inviting and stylish home.

Within walking distance of all local amenities including the school, shop and cafe yet situated within quiet, private gardens, Linden Brae benefits from oil central heating and underfloor heating in the kitchen, en-suite and family bathroom.

Dual aspect windows in the comfortable open-plan lounge and dining room enhance the natural light and there is the option of a quiet seat appreciating the views over the front lawn and beyond or gathering around the wood-burning stove after dinner.

Space for socialising

Everyone will want to linger and socialise over dinner in the superb dining kitchen with full height windows and doors opening out on to the patio for that highly desirable indoor/outdoor lifestyle.

A family room offers another space for relaxing and there is a study with good wi-fi speeds which provides the all-important option to work from home.

Off the kitchen is a rear hallway leading to the utility room and giving access to the back garden.

Also located on the ground floor is a handy w.c. off the entrance hallway.

An elegant natural wood staircase leads upstairs to the bedrooms providing a stylish focal point in this home.

The master bedroom is generously proportioned and has open views, wall-to-wall fitted wardrobes and a large en-suite shower room.

There are three further double bedrooms and a family bathroom fitted with white three-piece suite and separate corner shower cubicle.

Storage is plentiful with a linen cupboard, large storage cupboard and a floored loft fitted with power, light and Ramsay ladder.

Delightful outdoor space

Moving outside, the sunny, south-facing gardens comprise a spacious patio and lawns with well-stocked flower beds to create a delightful outdoor area for family and friends to enjoy.

To the rear there is a paved patio along with a garden shed. Budding gardeners will like the greenhouse and raised beds in the driveway which provides ample parking for a number of cars and leads to the single garage which has power, light and a water supply.

Included in the sale of this property will be all carpets, curtains, blinds, light shades, light fittings, washing machine, dryer, fridge freezer and integrated kitchen appliances: double oven; gas hob; fridge, freezer, dishwasher. Also included in the sale will be the garden shed and greenhouse.

On entering Tarves from the South on the B999, drive towards the village centre turning left into The Square and left again at the Aberdeen Arms Hotel.

Continue along the Old Aberdeen Road and Linden Brae is located 150m down the hill on the left hand side.

Linden Brae is on the market for price over £450,000 with Aberdein Considine – telephone 01358 721893 or visit www.acandco.com – and is on the aspc website.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.