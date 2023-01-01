Former Dons defender Carrie Doig backs Aberdeen Women to climb table and reach safety in SWPL 1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Dons defender Carrie Doig backs Aberdeen Women to climb table and reach safety in SWPL 1

By Sophie Goodwin
January 1, 2023, 5:00 pm
Former Aberdeen Women defender Carrie Doig has backed the Dons to improve in SWPL 1. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Aberdeen Women defender Carrie Doig has backed the Dons to improve in SWPL 1. Image: Shutterstock.

Former Aberdeen Women defender Carrie Doig believes the Dons are more than capable of escaping the SWPL 1 relegation zone.

The Dons currently sit second bottom in the top-flight with eight points, having won two and drawn two out of their opening 12 games.

Doig, who had been at the club for 18 years, retired at the end of the 2021-22 season as Aberdeen secured a fifth-place finish in their first season back in SWPL 1.

The former Dons defender is unsure whether they can achieve the same feat this year, but backs Aberdeen to string a few positive results together following the festive break, which could see them move up to a safer position in the league.

Aberdeen return to action in 2023 with a Women’s Scottish Cup home tie against Hutchison Vale, before SWPL 1 meetings with Hamilton Accies, Hearts and Glasgow Women.

Carrie Doig in action for Aberdeen last season. Image: Shutterstock.

Doig said: “I still support them so much, go along to all their home games and keep in touch with the girls, so it has been hard to watch them struggle this season.

“SWPL 1 is so close – and apart from the top, professional clubs – the rest of the league really is all to play for.

“I know we’re sitting second bottom right now, but even if we win one game we could move up two places in the league. I have so much belief in them and they have a lot of belief in themselves, too.

“It’s more than possible that the girls will be totally fine, they’re probably not going to finish fifth like we did last season, but things have changed.

“All the teams around them have changed as well, so it’s a totally different league this season. There’s still so much potential for them to move up the table.”

Big characters keep things positive

Despite Aberdeen’s struggles this season, Doig says her former teammates are not ones to be downbeat, with certain players stepping up to ensure a positive environment.

Doig said: “You’ve got big characters in the team like Loren Campbell – she’s phenomenal at lifting heads and pulling the team back together.

“Eilidh Shore, Jess Broadrick and Natasha Bruce are all brilliant at pulling everybody together by just saying ‘we don’t do sulking, so let’s get on with it’ and the team needs people like that.

“Even though the team has changed a lot this season, they’re still very close and that’s something special Aberdeen has always had.

“The team has always been close-knit and the club is close as one, so you feel part of it. It’s something special that will hopefully help the team to keep going.”

Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Following co-managers Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith’s resignation in November, Aberdeen are in the midst of appointing a new coach to lead the women’s team.

Doig says while she knows the team, herself included, were “gutted” to lose the duo, the former defender admits a change in coaching staff could be the thing which helps turn Aberdeen’s season around.

She said: “After the struggles this season, a new face coming in will be a fresh start for them. The players will need to prove themselves again and work really hard.

“I know the whole team were gutted when Emma and Gavin left because they’d done so much for the team, especially Emma.

“But it is football and maybe it was time to bring in a new coaching set-up to bring the team forward.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS Group
Ross Laidlaw says Ross County are eager to show why Premiership remains their level
KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 28: Jack MacKenzie in action for Aberdeen during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on December 28, 2022, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Jack MacKenzie says a shift in mentality is needed at Aberdeen ahead of Ross…
Ross County and Aberdeen managers, Malky Mackay and Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: North football gets decisive New Year treat to start 2023
New Aberdeen signing Aaron Reid, left, in action for Turriff United. Picture by Scott Baxter
Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid joins Elgin City on loan
Joe Wright scores a header to make it 2-0 Kilmarnock against Aberdeen. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin to have 'frank and honest' talks with underperforming players
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston.
Year in review: Aberdeen's defensive woes continue as 2023 draws near
KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 28: Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on December 28, 2022, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin urges players to stand up and be counted
Kieran Ngwenya in action for Raith Rovers, left. Image: SNS
Aberdeen left-back Kieran Ngwenya's Raith Rovers loan extended until end of season
Dean Campbell on the ball for Stevenage against Portsmouth. Image: Shutterstock.
The loan report: How have Aberdeen's seven loan players fared so far this season?
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin during the defeat to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Richard Gordon: Jim Goodwin's withering words about Aberdeen players were calculated - but will…

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
Heavy rain is forecast over parts of the Highlands from Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year's Day crash on A9
The frozen pitch at Braeview Park, Beauly. Beauly. Image: Beauly Shinty Club
Shinty: Lovat Cup clash between Beauly and Lovat frozen off
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson talks up Kevin Joshua signing as recruitment continues
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Calum Beattie, the SPFL chief operating officer. Image: SPFL
SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie approaching 2023 with high hopes for Scottish game

Editor's Picks

Most Commented