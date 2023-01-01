‘The Taliban had killed his family’: Fraserburgh skipper tells of dramatic rescue of migrants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘The Taliban had killed his family’: Fraserburgh skipper tells of dramatic rescue of migrants

By Sally McDonald
January 1, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 1, 2023, 8:55 pm
Raymond Strachan, skipper of fishing boat Arcturus who rescued migrants in the English Channel last week. Image: Derek Ironside/ Newsline Media.
Raymond Strachan, skipper of fishing boat Arcturus who rescued migrants in the English Channel last week. Image: Derek Ironside/ Newsline Media.

A Fraserburgh skipper has described how his crew helped save the lives of more than 40 migrants as their dinghy began to sink in the freezing English Channel.

Raymond Strachan, skipper of scallop vessel Arcturus, can still vividly remember the night three weeks ago.

Dozens of migrants got into trouble as their tiny boat began to sink in the perilous waters, including an Afghan boy whose family was murdered by the Taliban.

“When people’s lives are in peril you have to save them. You cannot leave people in water,” Mr Strachan said.

Tragically, four of them could not be saved after their tiny boat started taking in water on December 14.

An estimated 45,000 people made the crossing last year, despite the dangers. The tragedy last month came after another in November 2021 when at least 27 migrants died when a dinghy sank while heading for the UK.

‘I could hear people screaming’

Mr Strachan was alerted by a crewman at 2.30am.

He told The Sunday Post: “The sea was calm, but there was an eerie haze on the water. The first people we rescued were pulled out of the water. They had swum towards us.

“We tied a boarding ladder to the side and they climbed up themselves. We had 16 on board but then we lost sight of the inflatable dinghy. It was pitch dark. I could hear people screaming.”

He steered the Arcturus towards the sound and managed to get alongside the dinghy.

“It was chaotic,” he said. “They were pulling themselves up over the top of the fishing gear. They were standing on top of each other to get to safety.

“Two people died inside that boat and I saw another man dying. I could tell he was suffering from cold water shock, I’d seen it before.

“I told the crew to get him, but he didn’t have the strength to climb up to where we could reach him. There were more than 40 people trying to make that crossing in an inflatable dinghy designed for about 12.

Mr Strachan steered the Arcturus towards the sound and managed to get alongside the dinghy. Image: Newsline Media.

“Some were only wearing jeans and a T-shirt and no life jacket. The floor of the dinghy had ripped because it was overloaded and was letting water in. It collapsed and folded in on itself.

‘His family were killed by the Taliban’

“One of the youngest we picked up was an Afghan boy. He was the first I spoke to because he looked so young. I asked how old he was and he said 12. I took off his wet jacket and life jacket and told him to get down below and get into a warm shower. We made sure he was warm, dry and safe. Another two kids from Afghanistan, 12 and 13, were also rescued by my crew.”

The skipper, who was instructed to take the survivors to Dover, said a few days later, a police officer called him with a message from one of the 12-year-old boys rescued by his crew.

“He said he wanted to thank us for saving his life because that night he thought he was going to die. He said he fled Afghanistan because all his family were killed by the Taliban.

“I was quite emotional to hear this had happened to a young boy. I cannot imagine being 12 and being in that water. When I was that age, I was in the comfort of my own home, looked after by my family, I was making go-carts out of old crates, not being fished out of the sea.

“Who knows, he might go on to study here, work hard and in 15 years’ time, he might be the doctor who saves my life?”

Migrants grateful to be rescued

Mr Strachan is a father of three whose youngest child is just three years older than the boy he rescued.

That night his crew, assisted by another fishing boat and RNLI lifeboats and helicopters spotlighting the scene, lowered ropes to drag 39 migrants, including eight children, to safety.

He remembered how his Indian crewman Naveen Singh pulled someone from the water who was coincidentally from his home city of Delhi.

Mr Strachan said: “As Naveen hauled him out he was begging, ‘Please don’t let me go’. He was so grateful to be rescued, but to be rescued from the English Channel by another Indian who happens to be from the same city? You couldn’t make it up.

“It would be like me rescuing someone from Fraserburgh in the Indian Ocean.”

Mr Strachan lives near the fishing port of Fraserburgh. Image: Shutterstock.

It is thought at least 43 people were on board the flimsy and heavily overloaded craft that collapsed and folded in on itself. Reports suggest each had paid people smugglers £5,000 to make the crossing.

The UK Government has insisted new measures aimed at curbing the number of small boats attempting to make the crossing are primarily intended to drive the smuggling gangs out of business.

Ministers, who have faced criticism for failing to slow the numbers of migrants arriving and for failing to put systems in place to improve the asylum process, have been accused of inflaming tensions by supporting hardline policies such as the removal of asylum seekers to Rwanda while applications are processed.

‘I am a fisherman with nine lives’

Mr Strachan is the last in a long family line of fishermen dating back more than a century, and qualified as a captain at just 24. In his 38 years in the industry, his own life has been in peril on a number of occasions.

The granddad-of-two says he has the support of his family – wife Louise, 48, who runs Fraserburgh’s Harbour Cafe, and children Shari-Anne, 33, Nathan, 29 and George, 15, none of whom, to his relief, want to follow him on to the deck.

He has survived a sinking, rogue waves, and the heartache of losing a crewman. “I have been very lucky,” he said. “I am a fisherman with nine lives.”

In September 1998 he was “pair trawling” on board the Fraserburgh-registered Karisma with another vessel in the Viking Bank, 160 miles north east of the port when the wooden boat took on water and started sinking.

He and the four other crew jumped into a life raft before being picked up by another boat 30 minutes later and taken to Bergen in Norway.

He remembered: “It was horrible to see your boat sink and lifebuoys, nets and people’s clothes floating about on the water. The boat is the only thing between you and the sea. But I wasn’t scared. Your survival instinct and adrenalin kick in. It was 24 years ago. I blank out the dangers.”

The north-east skipper says he has nine lives after surviving a number of perilous ordeals at sea, including one incident which saw him being assisted back to Peterhead harbour. Image: Shutterstock.

Mr Strachan went back to sea the following week.

‘I will never forget that day’

But in March 2003 while skippering the Phoenix he was caught in a violent force-11 storm – one below hurricane force on the Beaufort scale.

“We had dodged bad weather before but we got caught out 180 miles north east of Fraserburgh,” he said. “The waves were about 45ft in height and winds up to 70mph. I was in the wheelhouse at 6pm, the boat went up on the crest, then went down in the trough, and I saw this massive freak wave.

“The wall of water hit us and the whole boat shuddered. The glass smashed and I was up to my knees in seawater with little fires everywhere from the electrics.”

He was able to contact the other trawler by VHF radio and was helped back to Peterhead harbour. One person was injured but all survived.

Following the tragic April 2009 Super Puma crash, Mr Strachan was asked by the coastguard to help search for survivors, and later bodies.

“I was fishing in the area,” he said. “I heard a loud bang and the pilot swear on the VHF distress channel. It was tragic. I will never forget that day.”

More heartache was to follow. The Maggie Ann was fishing in Cardigan Bay, Wales, in 2009 when Romanian crewman Stefan Tamas fell overboard without his life jacket.

His body was never found. Mr Strachan said: “He drifted away and by the time we got him he had cold water shock and we lost him. That affected me for a long time. Even yet I think about him.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Michael Bardill at his home in Insch, after water flooded through the ceiling. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
PTSD sufferer camps in garden after 400-litres of water bursts through council house ceiling
Plans for the Glenbervie Estate and the KIldrummy Estate feature in our latest round-up
Macphie boss splitting Glenbervie manse as living costs soar, while mega-rich new American owners…
Carole Millett got drunk and threw a mop at a bar worker at the Rohaan Cafe Bar in Dyce, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Drunk woman threw mop at barmaid who refused to serve her and told police…
Television broadcast streaming multimedia. Earth globe abstract composition; Shutterstock ID 386549023; purchase_order: ; job:
Stewart Crabb: Higher internet speeds can be driving force for north-east economy
2
The low emission zone in Aberdeen will improve air quality - but at what cost? Image: DC Thomson
Asthma expert: Aberdeen LEZ may be unpopular - but it can help save lives
2
Post Thumbnail
Aberdeenshire and Islands record highest number of house fires in homes without smoke alarms

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
5
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
6
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
A9 closed for six hours following three-vehicle crash near Tomich
7
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
8
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
9
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
10
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri

More from Press and Journal

Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Heavy rain is forecast over parts of the Highlands from Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
The frozen pitch at Braeview Park, Beauly. Beauly. Image: Beauly Shinty Club
Shinty: Lovat Cup clash between Beauly and Lovat frozen off
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson talks up Kevin Joshua signing as recruitment continues
Calum Beattie, the SPFL chief operating officer. Image: SPFL
SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie approaching 2023 with high hopes for Scottish game
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds desperately needs his side to defeat Cove Rangers on Monday. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Paul Chalk: Crunch time for Caley Thistle heading into the new year
It has now been more than two years since Britain officially left the EU (Image: Bodo Schieren/imageBROKER/Shutterstock)
John Ferry: Take the biggest Brexit lessons on board to avoid future disaster
Runners of all ages took part in the latest Banchory Boxing Day fun run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson [POTW]
'I just enjoy seeing the community come together': The story behind the Banchory Boxing…
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS Group
Ross Laidlaw says Ross County are eager to show why Premiership remains their level
KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 28: Jack MacKenzie in action for Aberdeen during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on December 28, 2022, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Jack MacKenzie says a shift in mentality is needed at Aberdeen ahead of Ross…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented