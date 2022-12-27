Reports link Aberdeen to veteran Burnley centre-back Kevin Long

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have been linked with a January move for Burnley’s Republic of Ireland international defender Kevin Long.

Long, 32, is out of contract at Turf Moor this summer and has been out of the picture under current Clarets boss, and Manchester City icon,Vincent Kompany.

According to reports, including in the Sun, both the Dons and Premiership rivals Hibs are interested in centre-back Long.

Pittodrie boss Jim Goodwin is known to be prioritising defensive reinforcements when the January transfer window opens next week, with the Reds having conceded 30 goals so far during the league campaign – the third highest goals against tally.

At the moment, skipper Anthony Stewart – who was sent off and conceded a penalty during Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at St Mirren – and Celtic loanee Liam Scales are the only senior central defenders at the club, with midfielder Ross McCrorie having also been utilised in a back three in recent matches.

Long, capped 17 times by the Republic, has been at now-Championship Burnley since 2010, making 91 appearances – including several games during their recent period in the English top-flight under Sean Dyche.

He is Burnley’s longest-serving player, and was on the bench for both legs of the Clarets’ 2018 Europa League qualifying tie with the Dons, which the English side won.

However, he hasn’t played a minute of football under Kompany this term, and Hibs – who could also be in the market for defenders in the January due to the expected departure of Scotland international Ryan Porteous – are also said to be interested in the player’s services.