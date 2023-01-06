New boy Patrik Myslovic determined to turn Aberdeen loan move into permanent transfer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New boy Patrik Myslovic determined to turn Aberdeen loan move into permanent transfer

By Danny Law
January 6, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 6, 2023, 12:53 pm
A general view of Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen. Image: PA.
A general view of Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen. Image: PA.

New Aberdeen signing Patrik Myslovic jumped at the chance to sign for the Dons.

The Slovakia under-21 international said he had no hesitation when he heard the Dons were interested in taking him to Scotland.

The 21-year-old has joined Aberdeen from MSK Zilina, initially on loan, with the Dons retaining an exclusive option to sign the player on a permanent basis in the summer.

Myslovic has scored 13 goals in 104 appearances for Zilina with 10 assists.

He said: “I am very happy to be here.

“I am very excited to start training and play matches.

“When I heard that Aberdeen were interested in me, I immediately knew I wanted to play here for this big club.

“At Zilina, they give the young players a chance. I am thankful to them that I have this opportunity.”

Myslovic will add increased competition in the centre of the Aberdeen midfield and could make his debut against St Johnstone this weekend – if a visa is granted in time.

‘I will do everything I can to stay here in the summer’

He said: “I am a central midfielder.

“I create a lot of chances, so hopefully I can help the team get success.

“Hopefully I can contribute more goals and assists here.

“I feel ready to go. I will do my best to be ready as soon as possible.”

Myslovic says he is determined to turn the loan move into a permanent deal by impressing Dons boss Jim Goodwin during the second half of the season.

He added: “I will do everything I can to stay here in the summer. I will do my best.

“I have spoken a bit with the manager and he has told me how he sees me.

“I will do everything he wants from me.

“It will be a very good step for me to play in this league. I will try to settle in quickly.”

‘I want to enjoy my football again’ – Graeme Shinnie on his decision to return to Aberdeen

2

