New boy Patrik Myslovic determined to turn Aberdeen loan move into permanent transfer

New Aberdeen signing Patrik Myslovic jumped at the chance to sign for the Dons.

The Slovakia under-21 international said he had no hesitation when he heard the Dons were interested in taking him to Scotland.

The 21-year-old has joined Aberdeen from MSK Zilina, initially on loan, with the Dons retaining an exclusive option to sign the player on a permanent basis in the summer.

Myslovic has scored 13 goals in 104 appearances for Zilina with 10 assists.

He said: “I am very happy to be here.

“I am very excited to start training and play matches.

“When I heard that Aberdeen were interested in me, I immediately knew I wanted to play here for this big club.

“At Zilina, they give the young players a chance. I am thankful to them that I have this opportunity.”

Myslovic will add increased competition in the centre of the Aberdeen midfield and could make his debut against St Johnstone this weekend – if a visa is granted in time.

‘I will do everything I can to stay here in the summer’

He said: “I am a central midfielder.

“I create a lot of chances, so hopefully I can help the team get success.

“Hopefully I can contribute more goals and assists here.

“I feel ready to go. I will do my best to be ready as soon as possible.”

🇸🇰 Welcome to The Dons, Patrik! pic.twitter.com/gJEk6CK1H4 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 5, 2023

Myslovic says he is determined to turn the loan move into a permanent deal by impressing Dons boss Jim Goodwin during the second half of the season.

He added: “I will do everything I can to stay here in the summer. I will do my best.

“I have spoken a bit with the manager and he has told me how he sees me.

“I will do everything he wants from me.

“It will be a very good step for me to play in this league. I will try to settle in quickly.”