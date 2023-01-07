Aberdeen 2-0 St Johnstone – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Dons end winless run on Graeme Shinnie’s return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen 2-0 St Johnstone – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Dons end winless run on Graeme Shinnie’s return

By Sean Wallace
January 7, 2023, 5:43 pm
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against St Johnstone at Pittodrie.(Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against St Johnstone at Pittodrie.(Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Former Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie returned to Pittodrie and so did the wins as the Reds ended a five game winless streak.

A second half double from Duk secured a deserved 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone.

It was a win that alleviated the pressure on boss Jim Goodwin following a return of just one point from the previous five games

This victory also delivered a timely confidence boost ahead of Aberdeen’s League Cup semi-final with Rangers at Hampden on Sunday, January 15.

Aberdeen also slashed the gap on third placed Hearts to three points as the Tynecastle side drew 1-1 at St Mirren.

The return of Shinnie, on loan from Wigan until the end of the season, brought a bite and drive to the Dons.

Shinnie produced an impressive display on his return to Pittodrie.

The 31-year-old has 18 months left on his Wigan contract.

If he continues to produce at this level surely the Dons will bid to make his move permanent in the summer.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes celebrates at full time against St Johnstone. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Aberdeen thought they had secured a breakthrough when Duk raced onto a Leighton Clarkson cross before unleashing a superb 12 yard drive beyond keeper Remi Matthews from an acute angle.

However the goal was disallowed for offside following a VAR review.

Duk would not be denied though and found the back of the net when shrugging off challenges after latching onto a pass from Vicente Besuijen in the 74th minute.

The former Benfica striker then fired a 15 yard drive home.

In the 84th minute Duk then met a Jonny Hayes corner at the back post to clinically head home from six yards.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes (R) scores to make it 1-0 but it is disallowed after a VAR review for offside against St Johnstone. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Talking points

Graeme Shinnie impresses on Aberdeen return

Former Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie made an impressive return following his arrival on loan from Wigan Athletic.

The 31-year-old’s contract with Championship outfit Wigan expires in 18 months.

If he continues to produce this level of performance surely the Dons will move to sign him on a permanent deal in the summer.

Shinnie brought leadership, drive, energy and controlled aggression in a high tempo sift.

He broke up attacks with tackles and interceptions whilst also instigating drives forward.

Shinnie also played with a composure and calmness that spread throughout the Reds.

Aberdeen’s Greame Shinnie in action during a cinch Premiership match against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Shinnie was pitched straight into the starting line-up 48 hours after joining on loan from Wigan Athletic.

On his return to Pittodrie Scotland international Shinnie operated in a defensive midfield two alongside Ylber Ramadani.

He quickly forged a partnership and understanding with Ramadani.

Shinnie’s drive, energy and passion was encapsulated in the 21st minute when he drove into the St Johnstone box and delivered a low cross.

The cross was blocked and Saints broke upfield on the counter-attack.

Shinnie made a lung bursting 30 metre run to tackle Graham Carey on the byline and win possession back.

Aberdeen’s Greame Shinnie in action against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Midfielder Shinnie also won a foul in that move when Carey lunged into a poor tackle in a bid to win the ball back.

Shinnie’s work ethic was superb. He seemed to be everywhere on the pitch – driving into the box, earning corners, making interceptions and tackles in midfield.

The midfielder said he is a better player now than when he left Pittodrie in 2019.

This impressive performance backs that up.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie in action against St Johnstone on his return to Pittodrie. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

There was no place in the squad for recent loan signing Patrik Myslovic who signed on loan from Slovkian club MSK Zilina until the end of the season.

The Dons retain an exclusive option to acquire the 21-year-old on a permanent basis this summer.

Aberdeen faced a race against time to get Myslovic’s work permit and permit processed in time to face St Johnstone.

Although the paperwork was not processed in time boss Goodwin is confident he will be eligible for the League Cup semi-final against Rangers.

Aberdeen’s new loan signing Patrik Myslovic watches from the stands against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Striker Bojan Miovski’s goal drought continues

When the heat is on the main goal scorers needs to step up and deliver goals to help alleviate the pressure.

That is not happening with North Macedonian international striker Bojan Miovski.

It fell to Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes to deliver the vital goals with a lethal second half double to end Aberdeen’s concerning five game run without a win.

Prolific in the first half of the season the goals have dried up for summer signing Miovski.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski looks on in disbelief as his shot at goal is saved against St Johnstone.<br />(Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Miovski, who is reportedly a £3 million January target for French club Stade de Reims,  has not scored since Aberdeen returned from the winter break, six games.

The last of Miovski’s 12 goals for the season came in the 1-0 defeat of Dundee United on November 12.

Miovski cannot blame lack of service or lack of opportunities for hitting a blank against St Johnstone.

He had three chances to score in the first half, all saved by keeper Remi Matthews.

As early as the third minute Miovski was played through on goal but his low 12 yard drive was saved by the keeper.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin hugs two goal hero Duk during the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

In the 38th minute Miovski used his strength to outmuscle Liam Gordon to reach a long ball towards the edge of the box from Anthony Stewart.

The striker connected with the ball and lobbed an effort over advancing keeper Matthews from 15 yards out.

However the effort lacked power and Matthews was able scramble back and save before it could cross the line.

Moments later Miovski was played in on goal but with only Matthews to beat fired a 12 yard shot at the outstretched keeper.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski has a shot at goal in the third minute against St Johnstone. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Miovski mustered four shots, three on target (all from inside the box) and had two final third entries.

In contrast Duk had four shots at goal, two on target, delivered two goals and had one disallowed for offside.

A frustrating afternoon for the striker ended early when replaced by Vicente Besuijen in the 61st minute.

Aberdeen cannot rely solely on Duk, who also had a goal disallowed for offside following a VAR review.

Miovski must quickly rediscover his scoring form.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes shakes hands with a fan during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and St Johnstone.(Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

McCrorie’s immediate future is in defence

Ross McCrorie’s future for this season looks to be in a defensive role.

Utilized as a centre-back in a defensive three for much of the season McCrorie featured at right-back in a four against St Johnstone.

And the rearguard delivered a clean sheet.

Meanwhile right-back Jayden Richardson, a £300,000 summer signing from Nottingham Forest, was on the bench.

Richardson has not started for the Dons since the 3-2 loss to Rangers on December 20.

He has been on the bench for four straight games.

St Johnstone’s David Wotherspoon (L) and Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie in action. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

It is testament to the versatility of McCrorie that he was given the nod ahead of a signing secured in the summer to fill the right-back void following the multi-million transfer of Calvin Ramsay to Liverpool.

McCrorie has excelled at midfield, right-back and centre-back in recent seasons.

Despite McCrorie’s ability to fill the right back role, and Richardson being available, signing further right sided defensive cover in the January window is still needed.

Aberdeen now have five central midfielders to choose from following the loan signing of Graeme Shinnie and Patrik Myslovic.

Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie (L) and St Johnstone’s Jamie Murphy in action (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed Liverpool loan midfield star Leighton Clarkson will remain at Aberdeen for the rest of the season.

There is also Ylber Ramadani and Connor Barron allowing Goodwin multiple options in midfield.

That would further suggest McCrorie will be used in defense for the rest of the season.

Talking tactics

For the second successive match Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin went with a back four, ditching the back three in favour for much of the season pre winter break.

And for the second game in a row they registered a clean sheet.

The two full-backs, Ross McCrorie (right) and Hayden Coulson (left) both pushed up high when the Reds were in possession.

Goodwin set up with a 4-2-3-1 with new loan signing Graeme Shinnie in a defensive midfield two alongside Ylber Ramadani.

Shinnie’s introduction was the only change to the starting XI that drew 0-0 with Ross County.

Striker Christian Ramirez dropped to the bench.

Aberdeen’s Ylber Ramadani celebrates at full time during a (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Referee watch

Euan Anderson: The referee initially awarded a goal in the first half to Aberdeen following Duk’s lethal strike.

However it was disallowed for offside following a VAR review. Whistler Anderson never really let the game flow.

Player ratings

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Roos 6; McCrorie 7, Stewart 6, Scales 6, Coulson 6; Ramadani 6, Shinnie 7 (Barron 90); Kennedy 6 (Hayes 61), Clarkson 6 (Ramirez 87), Duk 7 (Duncan 87); Miovski 5 (Besuijen 61)

Subs not used: Lewis, Morris,  Watkins,  Richardson.

ST JOHNTONE (3-4-1-2): Matthews 6; Mitchell 6, Gordon 6(Clark 76), Considine 6; Wrigh 6, MacPherson 6 (Crawford 82), McGowan 7, Gallagher 6; Carey 6; Murphy 6, May 6 (Bair 81)

Subs not used: Parish, Brown, Phillips, Wotherspoon, Kucheriavyi,  O’Halloran

Attendance: 14,202

Star man

Graeme Shinnie: Impressive return to Pittodrie for former Aberdeen captain following his loan arrival from Wigan.

The 31-year-old brought a drive and energy to midfield. He broke up attacks and made vital challenges whilst also pushing forward in attack in box to box shift.

