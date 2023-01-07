Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds praises powerful second half after 4-1 league win at Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds praises powerful second half after 4-1 league win at Arbroath

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
January 7, 2023, 5:57 pm
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds on the touchline at Gayfield. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds on the touchline at Gayfield. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds believes a real team effort – especially in the second half – was the key to their 4-1 Championship win at Arbroath.

Dodds was not overly impressed with his team after the opening 45 minutes, but they stepped it up overall and buried the second-bottom side to move into sixth position.

Billy Mckay shot ICT in front early on, but recent Red Lichties signing Yasin Ben El-Mhanni hauled the Angus team level.

Great vision from on-loan St Mirren midfielder Jay Henderson saw him hook the ball over Derek Gaston for a 2-1 Inverness advantage moments before half-time.

Lewis Nicolson celebrates after scoring ICT’s final goal at Arbroath.

On-loan Hibs winger Daniel MacKay added a third goal with a low drive and Lewis Nicolson, just back from a loan stint at Elgin, wrapped it up.

He said: “You always want to take the confidence into the next game, but I wasn’t happy with our first half performance. I told them that, because we didn’t do the basics well enough.

“It wasn’t as windy as it usually is here and that’s why we got goals.

“But, in those conditions, I wanted us to play in the right areas and create chances.

“I thought my back four was excellent in the second half, but in the first half, they were slapping things and Arbroath were nearly scoring.

Jay Henderson steers his high shot into the net to give Inverness a 2-1 advantage at Arbroath.

“But in the second half, as much as my front men were great and were dangerous and got the goals, my back four were brilliant, rock solid.

“My front players were causing havoc anyway and that’s all I wanted, but also praise to my back four because, as much as I’m giving them stick for the first half, they were brilliant in the second half.”

Bouncing back to form with 10 goals

Dodds’ side blasted back to form on Monday thanks to a stirring 6-1 rout against Cove Rangers and they are now just four points away from fourth-placed Partick Thistle.

Ahead of hosting rampant Championship leaders Queen’s Park in the league and cup, Dodds said the reaction to their pre-Christmas 5-1 defeat at Firhill was been brilliant.

He added: “To score 10 goals in two games is nice, but it comes from having confidence.

“When we were offensively not as good as we can be, I thought it might take a lot of work, but the response from the Partick Thistle game has been magnificent.

“I have nothing but praise for them.  Ten goals comes from doing the right things and winning the right balls in midfield and creating.”

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell.

Defending worries for Arbroath boss

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell accepted Inverness were worthy winners, but felt the goals came all too easily for the visitors.

He said: “I’m absolutely gutted. I’m concerned over how we can play like that after the win at Dundee.

“We were 2-0 up at top of the league Dundee and, even when it went 2-2, we went on to win that game 4-2 on Monday. That’s the fighting spirit that epitomises Arbroath.

“I can’t believe we went in 2-1 down at half-time.  Inverness were really fortunate in three of the four goals they got. It was poor, poor defending from my point of view.”

Arbroath are four points away from fourth-placed Cove Rangers, who crashed 6-0 at home to Queen’s Park on Saturday in Paul Hartley’s return match as the host’ boss.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented