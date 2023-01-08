‘There is hope for next weekend’ – Graeme Shinnie’s return has Aberdeen fans dreaming of Hampden cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘There is hope for next weekend’ – Graeme Shinnie’s return has Aberdeen fans dreaming of Hampden cup final

By Paul Third
January 8, 2023, 11:45 am
Aberdeen's Greame Shinnie in action against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Aberdeen's Greame Shinnie in action against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Graeme Shinnie’s return to the Aberdeen engine room has Dons fans believing they can beat Rangers in next weekend’s League Cup semi-final at Hampden.

The former Dons captain made an immediate impression on his return to Pittodrie on Saturday as he helped his side beat St Johnstone 2-0.

The victory was Aberdeen’s first since the World Cup break and ended a five-match winless streak – and was the perfect pick-me-up for some fans ahead of their team’s trip to the National Stadium on Sunday.

Paul Herbert was equally pleased. He wrote on Facebook: “Looking forward to next Sunday now.”

David Campbell agreed, writing: “At last back on track. Show this again when we meet Rangers.”

Shinnie’s influence on the team was welcomed by the Red Army.

Jim Boyle wrote on Facebook: “Shinnie might just be the catalyst we needed. Stellar piece of business.

“Takes some pressure off Ramadani in the middle. Provides much-needed dig and needle.

“And also takes the pressure off Stewart as captain by having another leader on the park.”

Duk’s double the highlight of Aberdeen’s victory

While Shinnie’s return was welcomed by the Aberdeen support it was the two goals from Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes which secured a first win of 2023 for boss Jim Goodwin.

Duk’s double takes his tally for the season to 11 and one fan was quick to offer Dons chairman Dave Cormack some merchandise ideas following the striker’s impressive first season.

Jack Donaldson was brief and to the point on Facebook. He wrote: “Duk has been one the best signings for a long time.”

Mark Robertson agreed: “What a player he’s turning out to be. Kudos to the scouting team for finding him.”

Kevin Smith added: “The Duk is sensational. This guy’s got the lot plus his work ethic is immense! What a player. Gets you on the edge of your seat all the time.”

Back on Twitter, this Dons fan’s emoji game was strong.

Dons fans hoping for return to a back four

The win and a clean sheet also had the Aberdeen support hoping for a return to a back four following a two-month period of three at the back from manager Goodwin.

 

