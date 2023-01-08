‘There is hope for next weekend’ – Graeme Shinnie’s return has Aberdeen fans dreaming of Hampden cup final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Graeme Shinnie’s return to the Aberdeen engine room has Dons fans believing they can beat Rangers in next weekend’s League Cup semi-final at Hampden.

The former Dons captain made an immediate impression on his return to Pittodrie on Saturday as he helped his side beat St Johnstone 2-0.

The victory was Aberdeen’s first since the World Cup break and ended a five-match winless streak – and was the perfect pick-me-up for some fans ahead of their team’s trip to the National Stadium on Sunday.

A man that can tackle, niggle, force mistakes, is aggressive in the tackle and drives the team forward. There is the hope for next weekend! COYR — Se tenir libre ⭐️⭐️ (@ScottyC1314) January 7, 2023

Paul Herbert was equally pleased. He wrote on Facebook: “Looking forward to next Sunday now.”

David Campbell agreed, writing: “At last back on track. Show this again when we meet Rangers.”

Shinnie’s influence on the team was welcomed by the Red Army.

A LOT more energy, drive and bite in the middle today. Made the difference. Also tremendous to see him snarling and moaning at the ref constantly – we’ve missed that. Been far too soft and nice. Good? Its Great to have him back 😎⭐️⭐️ — Sug71⭐️⭐️ (@Gussyboy71) January 7, 2023

Jim Boyle wrote on Facebook: “Shinnie might just be the catalyst we needed. Stellar piece of business.

“Takes some pressure off Ramadani in the middle. Provides much-needed dig and needle.

“And also takes the pressure off Stewart as captain by having another leader on the park.”

Duk’s double the highlight of Aberdeen’s victory

While Shinnie’s return was welcomed by the Aberdeen support it was the two goals from Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes which secured a first win of 2023 for boss Jim Goodwin.

Duk’s double takes his tally for the season to 11 and one fan was quick to offer Dons chairman Dave Cormack some merchandise ideas following the striker’s impressive first season.

@CormackDavie @DiversHill when are we getting a luis lopes rubber bath duk in the club shop 🦆? I’ll take £5 for a 30% share in my best ever idea — Rory Fraser 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🐑🔥 (@Rory_Fraser) January 7, 2023

Jack Donaldson was brief and to the point on Facebook. He wrote: “Duk has been one the best signings for a long time.”

Mark Robertson agreed: “What a player he’s turning out to be. Kudos to the scouting team for finding him.”

Kevin Smith added: “The Duk is sensational. This guy’s got the lot plus his work ethic is immense! What a player. Gets you on the edge of your seat all the time.”

Back on Twitter, this Dons fan’s emoji game was strong.

🦆 is the 🐐 of the 🐑 — Robert Connon 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪🇵🇸🇾🇪🇸🇴🇦🇫 (@tartanmarvel89) January 7, 2023

Dons fans hoping for return to a back four

The win and a clean sheet also had the Aberdeen support hoping for a return to a back four following a two-month period of three at the back from manager Goodwin.

Deserved win.

More like it.

Welcome home Mr Shinnie.

Back 4 much more solid.

More of the same moving forward please.

😎⭐️⭐️ — Sug71⭐️⭐️ (@Gussyboy71) January 7, 2023

Thought Mcories runs and going past players was good. Shinnie took away the normal anxiety and made back 4 lol ok more comfortable. — calum davidson (@DavidsonCalum) January 7, 2023