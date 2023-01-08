Peterhead 0-3 Airdrieonians: David Robertson finds positives despite conceding three late goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead 0-3 Airdrieonians: David Robertson finds positives despite conceding three late goals

By Sophie Goodwin
January 8, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 8, 2023, 5:13 pm
Peterhead were beaten 3-0 against Airdrieonians, following three late goals.

Peterhead boss David Robertson stressed the positives despite shipping three late goals in the 3-0 defeat to Airdrieonians at Balmoor Stadium.

It was a fairly even first-half, with both sides registering decent chances, but the big talking point from the opening 45 minutes was a missed Airdrie penalty, saved by Tom Ritchie.

After a competitive second-half, Peterhead looked like they were on track to go unbeaten in two games before Airdrie scored three late goals – with the first coming in the 84th minute, followed by the 88th and then a 90th minute penalty.

Callum Gallagher headed home a corner at the back post for the first goal before Callum Smith hit home the second with a shot from a tight angle at the byline, that trickled over the line.

Airdrie were gifted the third goal as referee Lloyd Wilson pointed to the spot for the second time when Danny Strachan took down Ben Stanway, and Charlie Telfer sent Ritchie the wrong way to make it 3-0

Despite the loss, Robertson – who has made five new signings since he became boss – was happy with what he saw for the majority of the 90 minutes, saying there is plenty to build on for upcoming games.

The Blue Toon boss said: “For 88 minutes there were a lot of good things there. Performances are getting better each week – the first two games were a disaster.

“Kieran (Shanks) came in for his first game and it wasn’t until the second half he showed what he can do. Glenn (Gabriel) tired a bit and obviously hasn’t played too much football.

Peterhead’s new loan signing Kieran Shanks in action against Airdrie.

“There were a lot of positive things but we switched off from a corner kick. As we’re bringing players in, the others have got to rise to the challenge. Most of them have but one or two are stuck, because of the results.

“We’ve got more players coming in this week and we’ll definitely have one available for Dunfermline next week. I said to the players we’re playing against a team in Airdrie who’ve had the same players for the whole season.

“We’re trying to get there and it’s a slow process. Three-nil is disappointing. We tried to push the game and as soon as we did, lost a goal straight away.

“Tom Ritchie stepped up – he’s been fantastic since we’ve been here. He’s had a lot of disappointments but was rightly the best player on the park.

“The players are positive and there’s a freshness about the whole thing. We’ll get a few more slaps in the face before the end of the season but it’s about how you recover from them.”

Positive signs at Balmoor

There were chances for Andy McDonald, Daniel Fosu and Kieran Shanks in the first-half, but the former failed to hit the target, while the two other attempts were saved by Airdrie keeper Josh Rae.

The away side had their own chances with Gabriel McGill’s header denied by Ritchie from point-blank range, before the Aberdeen loanee saved Smith’s penalty and Telfer’s attempt on the rebound.

In the second-half, the Blue Toon’s Jordan Brown and Airdrie’s Deveney both tried their luck from outside the box, but both attempts were comfortably saved by the respective goalkeepers.

Before the flurry of goals, there were shouts for a penalty from the home fans after some nice link-up play between Fosu and Andy McCarthy sent Shanks bursting into the box – where he was brought down by keeper Rae, but referee Wilson waved play on.

Peterhead will show ‘fight and desire’ to climb off the bottom

The 3-0 defeat leaves Peterhead bottom of the table, two points behind Clyde who they play in a fortnight – and before that basement battle, the Blue Toon travel to league leaders Dunfermline Athletic.

Robertson says there are games his side must win if they’re to reach safety in League One, and believes they will be in a better position to do that with a positive fighting attitude.

Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
He said: “There are certain games you have to try and win, like when we play Clyde. We go to Dunfermline next week and you never know what’s going to happen.

“I’m sure playing against a full-time team at East End Park, the boys will rise to it.

“They are more vocal in the dressing room and after the Airdrie game there was a lot of disappointment at the end of the game.

“There’s been a lot of negativity this season, for whatever reason, and you’ve got to take the good things out of the game on Saturday.

“We’ve got to make sure that when we step on the pitch, we’re ready and got a plan. I just think we need more strength in depth. Jack (Brown) and Boris (Melingui) coming in caused problems but the squad is going to get bigger.

“Andy McCarthy was fantastic again. He’d lost his way a little bit but Ian (Esslemont, assistant manager) said to him last week that he was brilliant. He said he could play better and to be fair, he did.

“As long as everyone stays positive – there’s disappointment but for 88 minutes they were great. If you look back at the Edinburgh game, it was finished in five minutes. We showed a lot of fight and desire and that’s what’s going to get us off the bottom.”

