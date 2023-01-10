Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin confirms he aims to stick with a back four

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin confirms he aims to stick with a back four

By Sean Wallace
January 10, 2023, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin with captain Anthony Stewart at full time after the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin with captain Anthony Stewart at full time after the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed his preference is to play with a back four for the rest of the season.

However the Dons boss is also willing to remain “flexible” to ensure the Dons do not become too predictable.

Goodwin had utilised a three man rearguard for most of the season.

However the three man defensive set-up was recently criticised for the failure to deliver clean sheets consistently.

The Reds gaffer switched to a back four in the recent games against St Johnstone (2-0 win) and Ross County (0-0),  securing back-to-back shut-outs.

Aberdeen are next in action when facing Rangers in a crunch League Cup semi-final clash at Hampden on Sunday.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match against St Johnstone

Goodwin said: “We had been fluctuating between playing a back three with two wing backs.

“Then recently we went to a back four with the wingers a little bit higher.

“Preferably I would like to play a four at the back with sometimes a three in the middle of the pitch.

“However, what you need within any squad is options to be flexible.

“We don’t want to be predictable one week to the next.”

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin and Greame Shinnie at full time in the 2-0 win against St Johnstone. Image: SNS. 

‘The back lads were brilliant again’

Whist primarily using a back three Aberdeen secured just four clean sheets in 19 Premiership matches.

The Reds had secured four shut-outs in the League Cup group stages but they were all against lower league opposition.

In the knock-out phase Goodwin’s side conceded in wins against Annan Athletic (4-1 after extra time) and Partick Thistle (4-1).

The switch to a back four this month delivered back-to-back Premiership clean sheets for the first time since August.

Goodwin insists the credit for the shut-outs cannot be restricted to the defence.

Duk in action for Aberdeen against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock

He said: “The back lads were brilliant again (in the defeat of St Johnstone)

“It is another clean sheet which is something we have not been able to do a lot of this season.

“That is something we have been working hard on.

“Full credit to all the players really.

“When you keep clean sheets it tends to be the back four and the keeper that gets the credit.

“But the work-rate at the top end of the pitch and the guys in the middle of the park… they all put in a shift for the team.”

Strengthening midfield options

Goodwin’s flexibility to field his preference of a back four with “three in the middle of the pitch” has been strengthened during the January transfer window.

The arrival of Graeme Shinnie and Slovakian U21 international Patrik Myslovic bolstered the midfield.

Former Aberdeen captain Shinnie returned to Pittodrie on a season-long loan from Wigan Athletic.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie in action during a cinch Premiership match against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: SNS. 

Scotland international Shinnie is contracted to Championship Wigan until summer 2024.

Goodwin has already confirmed he would bid to secure Shinnie on  permanent contract in the summer – if the loan is a success for both parties.

Myslovic was signed on loan until the end of the season from Slovakian club MSK Zilina.

Aberdeen retain an exclusive option to sign the 21-year-old on a permanent basis in the summer.

Myslovic missed the defeat of St Johnstone because his work permit and visa had not been processed in time.

Aberdeen are confident Myslovic will be eligible for Sunday’s League Cup semi-final.

Aberdeen’s new loan signing Patrik Myslovic watches from the stands against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: SNS. 

Goodwin said: “I do think we have lacked competition in the middle of the park.

“That is what Graeme and Patrik will give us now.

“We have (Ylber) Ramadani, (Connor) Barron and (Leighton) Clarkson who have played the majority of the games in there.

“Obviously Barron had a bit of an injury issue in the early part of the season.

“But I think it is asking a lot of Barron and Clarkson at 20 and 21 to play week in week out in such a competitive league.

“So we need options.

“Myslovic and Shinnie certainly give us those options.

“If anything had happened to Ramadani in weeks gone by then we would be looking at shuffling the pack again.

“However Shinnie is a very similar player to Ramadani.

“You can only pick 11 and there are always guys that are going to be unhappy that they are not in the team.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is relishing a semi final clash with Rangers. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Graeme Shinnie understands importance to Aberdeen fans of beating Rangers in League Cup semi-final
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 20: Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie, on December 20, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Aberdeen midfielder linked with a return to England
Graphics lay bare Connor Barron's diminished impact on matches for Aberdeen in 2022/23.
Do stats reflect Connor Barron's struggles to be influential for Aberdeen this season?
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin with captain Anthony Stewart at full time after the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Willie Miller: Sticking with Anthony Stewart as Aberdeen captain, despite the return of Graeme…
Steve Paterson, centre, salutes the Inverness fans after a famous victory over Celtic.
Neil Drysdale: Aberdeen should beware Darvel, but surely a Cup shock isn't on the…
Aberdeen's Greame Shinnie in action against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Returning Aberdeen loan star Graeme Shinnie 'ticks all the boxes' for character and ability,…
KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 28: Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski looks dejected at full time during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on December 28, 2022, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Duncan Shearer: Duk on song - but Bojan Miovski should lead Aberdeen attack at…
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron is frustrated in the 2-1 loss at Kilmarnock. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group
Connor Barron contract offer 'left on the table' for months, confirms Aberdeen boss Jim…
Aberdeen Women celebrate after Bayley Hutchison opened the scoring on Sunday against Hutchison Vale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women score Scottish Cup draw cracker away to nine-times winners Glasgow City
Aberdeen's Bailley Collins in action against Hutchison Vale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Bailley Collins hopes Aberdeen Women build on 'frustrating' Scottish Cup performance upon return to…

Most Read

1
Maggie Leslie, Ellon's beloved 'Queen of Burgers'.
‘Half a million burgers – and just as much banter’: Family’s tribute to Ellon’s…
2
A collage of Prince Harry as a teenager alongside a red deer.
Revealed: Harry ‘feared he would die’ as head was shoved inside dead deer in…
3
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Burger King to give away 1,000 Whoppers in Aberdeen tomorrow Picture shows; Burger King. Aberdeen. Supplied by Burger King Date; Unknown
What a Whopper! Burger King to give away 1,000 burgers at Aberdeen restaurant tomorrow
4
Image: Chris Sumner
Businessman calls for inquiry into granite used at ‘disgraceful’ Union Terrace Gardens
5
Mary Cruickshank, also known as Sim, was found to be sixteen times the cocaine limit. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Woman was SIXTEEN times the cocaine limit while driving between Dundee and Aberdeen
6
Owner Nalin Abeyratne outside the restaurant. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
First look: See inside Aberdeenshire seafood restaurant Cammies as it reopens under new ownership
7
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 20: Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie, on December 20, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Aberdeen midfielder linked with a return to England
8
CR0040490 David McPhee - Aberdeen Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Ian Jolly Monday, January 9, 2023 Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Masked gunman in stab vest and helmet seen on Aberdeen street
9
Elaine Rand with her daughter Marie who has been waiting for cataracts removal for over a year. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
‘Marie can’t do anything’: Woman waiting over a year on 12-week NHS waiting list…
10
A fundraiser has been set up to support Marianne and Soren Fraser-Stewart after the sudden death of husband Liam. Image: gofundme.
‘Now it’s our turn to help’: Campaigners raise £30,000 for Highland hero who died…

More from Press and Journal

Calmac have cancelled ferries this morning warning more could follow.
Islanders warn tourism trade is at risk over delays to summer ferry bookings
File photo dated 15/09/21 of Michael Matheson MSP Net Zero and Energy Secretary who has warned even more people could find themselves struggling to pay their bills next year. The number of calls to an energy advice hotline in Scotland has more than quadrupled as more and more bill payers struggle with rising prices. In December around 370 calls a day were made to the Energy Advice service, well up from last year's average of around 80 a day during the same month. Issue date: Tuesday December 27, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Hotline. Photo credit should read: Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA Wire
SNP energy secretary slams ‘money wasting’ delays to north-east carbon capture scheme
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during a press conference on winter pressures in the NHS, at St Andrews House in Edinburgh. Picture date: Monday January 9, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND NHS. Photo credit should read: Russell Cheyne/PA Wire
Aberdeenshire pensioner denies sending threatening messages about First Minister's 'assassination'
Sunset behind an offshore oil rig
Scottish energy strategy branded 'breathtaking betrayal' as government takes aim at North Sea exploration
3
Katie Holmes sitting in her wheelchair with French bulldog Meeko sitting in her lap smiling
Charity's vet bill for rescue dog Meeko soar as further health conditions uncovered
The A96 was partially blocked this afternoon following a two car crash near Kintore. Image: Google Maps.
Two-vehicle crash blocks A96 near Kintore
Forest Park
Final decision on plans to turn public Stonehaven park into rugby pitch expected this…
Cosmic Girl, a Boeing 747 repurposed to launch a rocket into space
'Space is never easy': North Scotland's rocket launch industry commiserates on Cornwall failure
CR0040521 Trevor Ross of Inverlochy Crescent, Ness Castle, Inverness found a highly unusual golden shell while out walking on Nairn Beach. 10th January 2023 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'I felt like I had won the golden ticket': Offshore worker's delight at rare…
The US version of The Traitors will be hosted by Alan Cumming. Image: NBCUniversal/ Peacock.
Highland castle is star of US take on popular show The Traitors - here's…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented