Graeme Shinnie understands importance to Aberdeen fans of beating Rangers in League Cup semi-final

Loan star Graeme Shinnie accepts Aberdeen supporters demand “winning mentalities” and aims to deliver in the League Cup semi-final.

He also understands the boost reaching a cup final would give Dons supporters and the Granite City.

The midfielder experienced the euphoria that grips the Red Army when reaching three cup finals during his previous spell with the Dons.

Which is why the former Dons captain will do his utmost on his Pittodrie return to overcome Rangers in the League Cup semi at Hampden on Sunday.

Shinnie vividly remembers playing in the 1-0 League Cup semi-final defat of Rangers in October, 2018.

Lewis Ferguson, now at Serie A side Bologna, scored a late winning header in that memorable Hampden victory.

Shinnie believes lightning can strike twice at Hampden on Sunday.

He said: “This is a big club that demands winning mentalities and winning runs.

“That is what the club wants and the fans demand.

“We want to get the wins to turn our season around.

“Winning this game is massive as the supporters will have a cup final to look forward to.

“We will do all we can to get through this game.

“These are the games I loved when I was here (at Aberdeen) the last time.

“The semi-final that stands out in my head was the one against Rangers where Lewis Ferguson scored late on.

“I have witnessed some amazing atmospheres at the national stadium and it is where people want to be. ”

Frustration at lack of silverware with Aberdeen…so far

Scotland international Shinnie was secured by Aberdeen on loan from Championship side Wigan Athletic until the end of the season.

Boss Jim Goodwin has already confirmed he would pursue a permanent deal for Shinnie in the summer, if the loan is a success for both parties.

The 31-year-old made 188 appearances for the Dons over four seasons before leaving for Derby County in 2019.

Shinnie won three semi-finals with Aberdeen during that time.

They are Rangers (1-0 League Cup, 2018), Hibs (3-2 Scottish Cup, 2017) and Morton (2-0, League Cup, 2016).

He suffered heartache in all three subsequent finals when losing to Celtic.

Having returned to the Dons, Aberdonian Shinnie aims to finally end that trophy drought with his home city club.

On failing to win silverware during that first spell at Pittodrie, he said: “It is very frustrating.

“During that time Brendan Rodgers was at Celtic and what they achieved was crazy.

“We were beaten by a team that was very, very good.

“When that is the case you can accept it a little easier.

“There is always going to be that frustration we didn’t lift any silverware because that Aberdeen team was very, very good.

“However on the flip side of that we came up against very good teams as well.

“There was frustration there but it also showed what a good team we were and what we were capable of.”

‘Everybody knows what is at stake’

During his four-year spell at Hampden the Dons regularly played in finals and semi-finals at Hampden.

Shinnie starred in five semi-finals with Aberdeen, winning three and losing to Motherwell (3-0, Scottish Cup, 2018) and Celtic (3-0, Scottish Cup, 2019).

“Going into the Rangers game is exciting and the squad won’t need any encouragement for it. “If you can’t get up for this sort of game then you are struggling. “Everybody knows what is at stake.” Aberdeen midfielder Graeme Shinnie

Aberdeen will face Rangers just three weeks after suffering an injury time collapse to the Ibrox club.

The Reds were leading 2-1 at Pittodrie but imploded with the shock loss of two injury time goals to lose 3-2.

Shinnie was not part of that painful defeat, he only arrived on loan from Wigan last week.

He said: “Coming back and having this game so soon is good.

“It will be a tough game but one we are all looking forward to.

“If you look at the last game (against Rangers), apart from the end part it was very good.

“Going into the Rangers game is exciting and the squad won’t need any encouragement from it.

“If you can’t get up for this sort of game then you are struggling.

“Everybody knows what is at stake.”