Aberdeen remain confident Leighton Clarkson will remain at Pittodrie until end of the season

Aberdeen are confident midfielder Leighton Clarkson will remain at Pittodrie for the second half of the season.

According to a report on Football Insider, West Bromwich Albion, Reading and Queens Park Rangers are interested in taking the 21-year-old on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

This would require Liverpool to terminate Clarkson’s season-long loan with the Dons to enable him to join another club during the transfer window.

But it is understood Aberdeen have been assured by Liverpool they are pleased with Clarkson’s progress with the Dons and want him to remain at Pittodrie until the end of the campaign.

Clarkson has scored five goals in 21 appearances for the Dons since joining on loan at the start of the season.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin is also optimistic Clarkson will be at the club for the rest of the 2022/23 campaign.

He said: “Liverpool have kept really close tabs on him.

“They are delighted with his continued development, playing week in, week out in the Scottish Premiership.

“He has been one of our better, more consistent players of the season.”

The Dons, who face Rangers in the League Cup semi-final on Sunday, have made two signings during the January transfer window.

Former captain Graeme Shinnie has returned on a loan deal from Wigan Athletic until the end of the season.

Slovakian midfielder Patrik Myslovic has also joined on loan from MSK Zilina until the end of the season.

The Dons have an exclusive option to buy the Slovakian under-21 international at the end of the season.