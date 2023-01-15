Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski ‘goals will come’ ahead of League Cup showdown with Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski ‘goals will come’ ahead of League Cup showdown with Rangers

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
January 15, 2023, 6:00 am
Hibs' Gordon Chisholm (left) and Ian Munro (3) fail to shut down Eric Black who breaks through to score Aberdeen's third goal in the 1985 League Cup final. Image: SNS
Hibs' Gordon Chisholm (left) and Ian Munro (3) fail to shut down Eric Black who breaks through to score Aberdeen's third goal in the 1985 League Cup final. Image: SNS

Aberdeen scoring icon Eric Black is sure “revelation” Bojan Miovski will get back on the goal trail – and hopes Sunday’s League Cup semi-final clash with Rangers is the forward’s moment.

Summer signing Miovski is likely to lead the line for the Dons at Hampden, although he is without a goal in his last six outings and suffered a frustrating afternoon during the 2-0 Premiership win against St Johnstone last Saturday.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski looks on in disbelief after a shot at goal is saved against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Striker Black’s goals helped fire Alex Ferguson’s Aberdeen golden generation to unrivalled European and domestic glory in the 1980s – including a long-awaited League Cup success during the 1985/86 campaign.

Despite racking up winner’s medals, Black had “lots” of barren patches during his own playing career – so knows top strikers, like Miovski, always come back into scoring form.

He said: “There’s not a clear formula, but you just need to keep doing what you do.

“If he’s creating chances or he’s on the end of chances, they’re maybe not going in, but if he keeps doing that (the goals will come).

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski has a shot at goal in the third minute against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

“He looked a revelation when he came in, and I’m sure he’ll go back to that. A good striker doesn’t lose it permanently.

“They all have ups and downs, but – if he’s having chances created for him, (and) he’s in the right positions – it’ll come again.

“Hopefully it will come on Sunday and he can go from there.”

Black: Collapse to Rangers at Pittodrie won’t affect cup tie

The Pittodrie victory against Saints was Aberdeen’s first win since the winter break.

A 3-2 league defeat to Sunday’s cup opponents Rangers on December 20 – where the Dons led 2-1 going into injury time – was the nadir of their five-game winless run following the post-World Cup restart.

Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie and Ylber Ramadani look dejected at full-time following the Premiership loss to Rangers at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

However, Black doesn’t think the two league losses to the Gers this season (the other a 4-1 hammering at Ibrox), nor the Reds’ patchy form, matters at the national stadium – not with a place in a cup final at stake.

Now 59, Black won four trophies with Aberdeen at Hampden, and scored the extra-time winner in the 1-0 1983 Scottish Cup final success against Rangers, the opener in the ’84 Scottish Cup final victory over Celtic and twice in 1985’s 3-0 League Cup final battering of Hibs.

Aberdeen’s Eric Black celebrates with the Scottish Cup trophy following his winner against Rangers in the 1982/83 final. Image: SNS

He feels winners at Hampden often don’t match those who are currently on top on league business, where Michael Beale’s second-placed Gers are 20 points ahead of Jim Goodwin’s fourth-placed Dons.

Black said: “Every manager’s going to go through difficult results, but it’s the cup – it’s a one-off semi-final at a neutral venue – which changes the dynamics completely I think.

“It will change the mentality. I’m not saying the mentality needs to change, but it’s a chance to go to a final and the regular week in, week out doesn’t count as much.

“Anything can happen in a semi-final and that’s what they’ll be looking at.”

Dons ‘did well’ in Premiership loss, as Black backs Goodwin tactics

Black watched on TV as Scott Arfield’s gut-wrenching 95th and 97th-minute double condemned Aberdeen to defeat last month when they had been in a position to beat fierce rivals Rangers in front of the Red Army.

Now working part-time in his son’s carpentry business, Black, who managed and coached with the likes of Motherwell, Coventry, Sunderland, Blackburn and Aston Villa once he stopped playing, thought Goodwin’s “well organised” team “did very well” during the clash.

But, after going 2-1 up thanks to goals from Duk and Leighton Clarkson, the Reds tried to shut up shop and hold on to their advantage.

With the home side dropping deeper and deeper, Rangers eventually broke through – with heartbreaking consequences.

Black, having suffered similar late agony himself when taking his teams to Premier League venues like Old Trafford and the Emirates, insists Goodwin was right to try to defend the lead.

He said: “If they’d lost the goals while pressing high, you’d be saying: ‘well that was a bit silly, why did they not just drop off and deny them space?’ As a coach you can’t win on that one.”

With Aberdeen having put everything into keeping the score at 2-1 for so long, only for Rangers to score their leveller, Black thinks losing another goal from there was grimly predictable, adding: “When things change psychologically, it’s the worst thing in the world when you’re a coach.

“At 2-1 you’re sitting and you’re trying to protect, trying to protect, and then all of a sudden the whole dynamic changes. It can throw players very quickly and that’s unfortunately what happened.”

Coming through powder-keg cup clash would be ‘massive’, with Shinnie huge asset

Despite disappointments in the campaign to this point, Gothenburg Great Black says the League Cup semi-final is a chance for Goodwin to be more aggressive with his tactics than he might normally be for a trip to Glasgow in the league.

He thinks beating the Ibrox side at Hampden this weekend to reach the cup final would also bring a “massive boost” to fuel the rest of Aberdeen’s season.

Having scored in four league wins against rivals Rangers during his Dons career – twice at Pittodrie and twice in Govan – while also being sent off and knocked out in games against the Gers, Black expects, like everyone else, a fiercely-contested cup tie on Mount Florida.

Eric Black (left) bullets the ball into the Rangers net for the goal that took the Scottish Cup north again in May 1983. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Steve Cowan (centre) and Eric Black work together to force a goal at Ibrox in a 2-1 league win in April 1985. Image: SNS

Black – who played with vocal leaders like Willie Miller, Alex McLeish and Gordon Strachan – thinks the addition of midfielder Graeme Shinnie, who rejoined the club on loan from Wigan Athletic last week, could be pivotal for Goodwin’s Aberdeen.

He said: “Absolutely, it can (help) when it’s an experienced player like that.

“I worked with Graeme when I was with Malky Mackay for one game with the national team against Holland (at Pittodrie in 2017), and I found him to be an exceptional profession, I must admit.

“He was superb in training and his attitude to everything was first class.

“I think a freshness, his experience and being able to hit the ground running, because he knows Aberdeen inside-out, I think it was a really shrewd signing.

“In Scottish football, he’s a top-class midfield player.

Graeme Shinnie of Aberdeen during the 2-0 win over St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock

“I can’t commit on what has gone on prior. But someone like that, with his experience, his knowledge, it’s easy coming back into the dressing and on to the pitch.

“He’s obviously performed very well and played his part in a victory on Saturday.”

Taking chances vital in games – look at 1985 League Cup final

Something else which will be vital for Aberdeen against Rangers at Hampden will be Miovski and others taking goalscoring opportunities.

Following the 1985 League Cup final success against Hibs in the 1985 – which finally ended wildly-successful Ferguson’s wait to complete the domestic trophy set – the manner of the Dons’ victory was described as “easy”.

Although there is little chance of Sunday’s semi-final being so straightforward for the 2023 Dons, for Black, the ’85 showpiece where he had scored the first of his brace and Billy Stark had also netted within 12 minutes, is illustrative of how goals in key moments in high-stakes Hampden games can settle one team and unsettle the opposition.

Black said: “It only becomes an easy game if you take your chances, and we were fortunate we were 2-0 up within the first 15 minutes or something, which definitely makes it a difficult remainder of the game for Hibs to come at us, expose themselves or whatever.

“That makes a massive difference. If you we didn’t score those, you don’t know what the outcome might have been.

Eric Black puts on his Sunday best to head in the first of his two goals in Aberdeen’s ‘easy’ 3-0 League Cup final win over Hibs in 1985. Image: DC Thomson

“It was a cup game at Hampden and I can see why people thought it was easy – but they’re never easy.

“But you can put yourselves in more comfortable positions, and I think that’s what happened and allowed us to control the game more.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Rachel Corsie's earliest memory of watching Aberdeen at Hampden is the defeat to Rangers in the 2000 Scottish Cup final.
Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden?
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart. Image: Shutterstock.
'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined…
Former Aberdeen and Rangers defender David Robertson. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen v Rangers: More pressure on Ibrox side, says former defender David Robertson
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals cup final pledge with Pittodrie board
Jock Gardiner is a leading light in the AFC Heritage Trust.
Profile: Jock's walks have become part of the rhythm of Aberdeen FC Heritage Trust
Captain Anthony Stewart (5) of Aberdeen during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart meant no disrespect with Rangers striker comment, says boss Jim…
Evan Towler.
Gavin Price feels returning Aberdeen loanee Evan Towler can kick on again at Elgin…
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates at full time after scoring a double in the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Paul Third: Will it be a happy return to Hampden for cup hopefuls Aberdeen?
Graeme Shinnie during the 2-0 win over St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Richard Gordon: Graeme Shinnie has pivotal role if Aberdeen are to upset the odds…
Aberdeen striker Duk during the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Joe Harper: Aberdeen should have no fear about facing Rangers at Hampden

Most Read

1
Lewis Forrester was clocked at nearly 120mph on the A92. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
‘Reckless and dangerous’: Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends
2
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0040534 Karla Sinclair, Portsoy For food and drink FIRST LOOK story on the opening of Aspire, a new restaurant launching this weekend in Portsoy (inside a former kirk). Jill Christine Mair is pictured Thursday 12th January 2023 - Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire ‘will put town on the map’
3
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
4
The Scottish Air Ambulance helicopter attended the scene. Image: Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.
Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency
5
The number 10 Stagecoach bus was stuck in one of Huntly's narrowest roads. Image: Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Design.
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
6
Proud owner, Julie-Ann Whyte has launched her own traditional greengrocer in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McEleny glassed a workmate Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Daniel McEleny. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
8
Bex McIntosh hasn't used Evri since she experienced problems. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
9
Vanessa Bremner is over the moon that her Aberdeenshire cold-pressed juices will appear on TV. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Laurencekirk carrots to fuel Dancing on Ice stars after Stonehaven mum bags ITV gig
10
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Easson had a stand-off with armed cops Picture shows; John Easson - dob 21 sep 90. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DCT Media Date; Unknown; 611766d5-b5a3-4e8f-83bd-297437906df0
Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister’s remembrance drinks

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead's Kieran Shanks gets away from Aaron Comrie. Image: Duncan Brown.
Dunfermline 4-0 Peterhead: Challenging start continues for new Blue Toon boss David Robertson
Dr Max Coleman. from the Royal Botanic Garden, is working with the University of the Highlands and Islands on the elm tree project
Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
Peter May's new thriller "A Winter Grave" is published on January 19, 2023.
Peter May's new thriller paints an apocalyptic picture of the world in 2051
Sally, Winnie and Polly are in the care of the Scottish SPCA centre in Drumoak. Image: Scottish SPCA
Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?
BioCafe on Rosemount Viaduct welcomes everyone, says owner Iwona Szmid, middle, who doubles as a personal trainer. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
The demise of Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe and the battle between 'plant-based' and 'vegan'
Forgetting the Future share their week in five pictures with a busy gigging schedule taking them across the country. Image: Forgetting the Future.
My Week in 5 Pictures: Thurso rockers Forgetting the Future share their life on…
Has the Dry January movement highlighted breaking up with booze for good? Picture supplied by Shutterstock.
Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture?
Banchory Schools 1989-02-21 Banchory Primary School ©AJL 21 February 1989 "Evening Express photographer Nick Anderson found these primary 2 pupils of Banchory Primary School, Alison Culshaw (left) and Danielle Harkes having a bit of a giggle as they try on hats during his visit." Used: EE 23/02/1989
Gallery: Class projects, designs for British Aerospace and deadlines for the newspaper - Banchory…
Two men looking at a model of an oil centre on a table
Gallery: Life boats, offshore training and hyperbaric chambers - Aberdeen's oil industry through the…

Editor's Picks