Aberdeen must learn from mistakes made in collapse to Rangers, says midfielder Ylber Ramadani

Midfielder Ylber Ramadani knows Aberdeen must learn from the mistakes which led to a late collapse against Rangers.

The Dons were on course for a first home win against Rangers since 2016 when leading 2-1 five minutes into injury time.

But the Reds imploded with the loss of two goals to lose 3-2.

Ramadani accepts it has been a “difficult few days” for the club and supporters after throwing away a win against the Ibrox club.

The Albanian international couldn’t quite believe what had happened in the disastrous final minutes against Rangers.

He went home straight after the defeat and studied the match footage – including the shocking conclusion.

Ramadani says he is still haunted by missing two clear opportunities to score against the Gers.

After suffering a setback, Ramadani insists the mark of a strong team is their immediate reaction.

And he is looking for Aberdeen to bounce back with three points at St Mirren on Christmas Eve.

He said: “It has been a difficult few days for everyone at the club and for the fans also.

“So we have to improve and learn from our mistakes.

“I hope that won’t be repeated again.

“In football, when you lose games in the last couple of minutes, it is very hard – but the thing afterwards is how do you react?

“That is the big thing now.

“We have a very important game this weekend now, so we have to keep going. We just have to stick together, work more and concentrate better.

“Now we have to start winning games again.”

Regrets about missed opportunities v Rangers

A £100,000 summer signing from Hungarian club MTK Budapest, midfielder Ramadani has been an influential presence for the Dons.

However, he spurned two clear scoring opportunities against Rangers.

In the first half with the Dons trailing 1-0, Duk found Ramadani with a cross 12 yards out, but – with the goal beckoning – he shot wide.

Then, with Aberdeen leading 2-1 late in the game, Ramadani’s vicious 15-yard drive swerved inches wide of goal.

He said: “I went home on Tuesday night and watched the match back.

“After the game I spent a lot of time thinking about it.

“I had a few chances to score and have still been wondering how I could have missed them.

“I just hope I score in this weekend’s game now.”

Ramadani helping younger players

The collapse against Rangers came just three days after a loss to Celtic where Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin was criticised for his defensive tactics.

Aberdeen had just 19.5% possession at Pittodrie, with the Hoops 80.5%.

As one of the more experienced players in the squad, Ramadani views it as his duty to help younger players through tough times.

Ultimately, he hopes the Reds will emerge from a tumultuous week to continue the push for a third-placed finish.

He said: “We all have responsibility, but the older players have more experience so we have to help the younger players.

“When I signed here I knew Aberdeen was a big club because of the history and the supporters.

“We want to be up there at the top end of the table.”

Fixing the Dons poor away form and avoiding conceding late goals

The late implosion against Rangers is not the only time Aberdeen have blown a lead in injury time.

They were 1-0 up away to Ross County in September only to concede five minutes into injury time to draw 1-1.

The dropped points at Ross County were just one example of the Dons’ ongoing problems away from home in the Premiership.

Aberdeen have taken just seven points from a possible 24 on the road this term, winning twice, drawing once and losing five.

Aberdeen boss Goodwin worked on a plan during the winter shutdown to eradicate those away day woes.

For Ramadani, remaining switched on until the final whistle is fundamental.

He said: “We have to concentrate more.

“We were in the lead at Ross County 1-0 and conceded in the last seconds.

“We have to show more concentration and be more focused in the game so we can take the good results.

“After we finished the last game against Dundee United (1-0 win, November 12), we came back for training.

“And we talked about how we have to start winning away games.

“Now we are more prepared.

“St Mirren are very tough opponents, so we have to be focused, concentrate and do our jobs.”

‘The Chaps’… Ramadani and Miovski

Ramadani is not the only player Aberdeen signed from MTK Budapest in the summer transfer window.

The Dons also secured striker Bojan Miovski in a £535,000 deal.

Friends Ramadani and Miovski have been nicknamed “The Chaps” by their team-mates.

Ramadani explains why…

He said: “When we went onto the training ground in the morning, the manager said: ‘good morning chaps’.

“For me and Bojan, it was new to us.

“I said to Bojan: ‘I don’t understand this. He said morning chaps’.

“Then I understand, it means boys.”