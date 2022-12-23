Aberdeen must learn from mistakes made in collapse to Rangers, says midfielder Ylber Ramadani

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen must learn from mistakes made in collapse to Rangers, says midfielder Ylber Ramadani

By Sean Wallace
December 23, 2022, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani looks dejected after missing a good chance to level against Rangerss. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani looks dejected after missing a good chance to level against Rangerss. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Midfielder Ylber Ramadani knows Aberdeen must learn from the mistakes which led to a late collapse against Rangers.

The Dons were on course for a first home win against Rangers since 2016 when leading 2-1 five minutes into injury time.

But the Reds imploded with the loss of two goals to lose 3-2.

Ramadani accepts it has been a “difficult few days” for the club and supporters after throwing away a win against the Ibrox club.

The Albanian international couldn’t quite believe what had happened in the disastrous final minutes against Rangers.

He went home straight after the defeat and studied the match footage – including the shocking conclusion.

Ramadani says he is still haunted by missing two clear opportunities to score against  the Gers.

After suffering a setback, Ramadani insists the mark of a strong team is their immediate reaction.

And he is looking for Aberdeen to bounce back with three points at St Mirren on Christmas Eve.

He said: “It has been a difficult few days for everyone at the club and for the fans also.

Aberdeen’s Ylber Ramadani looks dejected at full-time after losing 3-2 to Rangers. Image: SNS

“So we have to improve and learn from our mistakes.

“I hope that won’t be repeated again.

“In football, when you lose games in the last couple of minutes, it is very hard – but the thing afterwards is how do you react?

“That is the big thing now.

“We have a very important game this weekend now, so we have to keep going. We just have to stick together, work more and concentrate better.

“Now we have to start winning games again.”

Ylber Ramadani in action against Rangers in the 3-2 loss. Image: SNS

Regrets about missed opportunities v Rangers

A £100,000 summer signing from Hungarian club MTK Budapest, midfielder Ramadani has been an influential presence for the Dons.

However, he spurned two clear scoring opportunities against Rangers.

In the first half with the Dons trailing 1-0, Duk found Ramadani with a cross 12 yards out, but – with the goal beckoning – he shot wide.

Then, with Aberdeen leading 2-1 late in the game, Ramadani’s vicious 15-yard drive swerved inches wide of goal.

Aberdeen’s Ylber Ramadani looks dejected after missing a chance to level against Rangers when 1-0 down. Image: SNS

He said: “I went home on Tuesday night and watched the match back.

“After the game I spent a lot of time thinking about it.

“I had a few chances to score and have still been wondering how I could have missed them.

“I just hope I score in this weekend’s game now.”

Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani shoots just wide against Rangers with the Dons leading 2-1. Image: SNS

Ramadani helping younger players

The collapse against Rangers came just three days after a loss to Celtic where Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin was criticised for his defensive tactics.

Aberdeen had just 19.5% possession at Pittodrie, with the Hoops 80.5%.

As one of the more experienced players in the squad, Ramadani views it as his duty to help younger players through tough times.

Ultimately, he hopes the Reds will emerge from a tumultuous week to continue the push for a third-placed finish.

Ylber Ramadani heads clear in the 3-2 loss to Rangers. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

He said: “We all have responsibility, but the older players have more experience so we have to help the younger players.

“When I signed here I knew Aberdeen was a big club because of the history and the supporters.

“We want to be up there at the top end of the table.”

Fixing the Dons poor away form and avoiding conceding late goals

The late implosion against Rangers is not the only time Aberdeen have blown a lead in injury time.

They were 1-0 up away to Ross County in September only to concede five minutes into injury time to draw 1-1.

The dropped points at Ross County were just one example of the Dons’ ongoing problems away from home in the Premiership.

Aberdeen have taken just seven points from a possible 24 on the road this term, winning twice, drawing once and losing five.

Aberdeen boss Goodwin worked on a plan during the winter shutdown to eradicate those away day woes.

For Ramadani, remaining switched on until the final whistle is fundamental.

He said: “We have to concentrate more.

“We were in the lead at Ross County 1-0 and conceded in the last seconds.

Ross County’s William Akio scores to make it 1-1 deep in injury time. Image: SNS

“We have to show more concentration and be more focused in the game so we can take the good results.

“After we finished the last game against Dundee United (1-0 win, November 12), we came back for training.

“And we talked about how we have to start winning away games.

“Now we are more prepared.

“St Mirren are very tough opponents, so we have to be focused, concentrate and do our jobs.”

Rangers’ Ryan Jack (L) and Aberdeen’s Ylber Ramadani come together at Pittodrie. Image: SNS Group

‘The Chaps’… Ramadani and Miovski

Ramadani is not the only player Aberdeen signed from MTK Budapest in the summer transfer window.

The Dons also secured striker Bojan Miovski in a £535,000 deal.

Friends Ramadani and Miovski have been nicknamed “The Chaps” by their team-mates.

Ramadani explains why…

He said: “When we went onto the training ground in the morning, the manager said: ‘good morning chaps’.

“For me and Bojan, it was new to us.

“I said to Bojan: ‘I don’t understand this. He said morning chaps’.

“Then I understand, it means boys.”

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…
Post Thumbnail
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it and how to help
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. ISA careers advice Picture shows; Pupils of ISA. Aberdeen. Supplied by International School Aberdeen Date; Unknown
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…

